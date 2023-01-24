ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries

Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Criminal Complaint Details the Des Moines Student Shooting Monday

The criminal complaint filed by police in the shooting at a non-profit Monday in Des Moines details the initial investigation and charges against 18-year-old suspect Preston Walls of West Des Moines. In the document investigators say Walls had a loaded 9mm Glock semiautomatic handgun when he entered the Starts Right...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police identify victims in Des Moines youth outreach center shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the victims in thedeadly shooting at a youth outreach center. Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were killed. Both students are from Des Moines. Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, is charged in connection with the...
DES MOINES, IA
Washington Examiner

Two students and one school employee shot at Des Moines charter school

Two students were fatally shot in a targeted attack Monday at a charter school in Des Moines, Iowa, according to police. Police spokesman Paul Parizek told reporters that the two students were found shot and in critical condition. Officers performed CPR on them upon arrival, and they were taken to a hospital. The students later died.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine

A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
WAUKEE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Suspect identified in deadly education center shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls is under arrest on suspicion of murdering two teenagers and injuring an administrator inside of a Des Moines education center Monday afternoon. Des Moines Police say Walls cut off his ankle monitor before entering the Starts Right Here education center at 455...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Two Students Dead After Shooting In Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Two students are dead after a shooting at a non-profit mentorship program in Iowa. Police made that confirmation. It happened near downtown Des Moines where a teacher was also injured at the Starts Right Here Mentorship program. Police say “multiple suspects” were detained during a traffic stop about 20 minutes after the shooting.
DES MOINES, IA
KROC News

Two Dead After Iowa School Shooting

**UPDATE** Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a school shooting. Unfortunately, that's the news coming from Iowa's capital city today.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines superintendent search spurs transparency questions

The Des Moines school board is considering if it should share the names of three superintendent finalists or keep it to one during its search.DMPS plans to start the search and hiring process soon.The intrigue: The board is facing a double-edged sword: If they require final candidates' names be disclosed, they could lose applicants who don't want their employer to know they're job hunting.But on the other hand, students and parents don't get full knowledge of the candidates.State of play: Alton Frailey, a consultant advising the search, warned board members they should only name one final candidate. During a board...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Three people taken into custody after shooting at Des Moines nonprofit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say three people are in custody following adeadly shooting on Monday afternoon. Police tracked them from Starts Right Here to Thomas Beck Road. Police say they saw a suspicious vehicle leave the scene of the shooting. Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting...
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol

The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol.
IOWA STATE

