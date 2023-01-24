Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
Police identify victims in Des Moines youth outreach center shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the victims in thedeadly shooting at a youth outreach center. Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were killed. Both students are from Des Moines. Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, is charged in connection with the...
Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine
A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
Victims each shot multiple times in deadly gang-related dispute at Des Moines education center
New details are being released in court documents about a deadly gang-related shooting at a Des Moines education center Monday.
2 homeowners grapple with response after police chases damage their homes
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Des Moines women were faced with severely damaged homes after cars involved in two separate police chases crashed into their properties. They both asked the city to help foot the bill — and those requests were met with different answers. "I heard a...
Des Moines superintendent search spurs transparency questions
The Des Moines school board is considering if it should share the names of three superintendent finalists or keep it to one during its search.DMPS plans to start the search and hiring process soon.The intrigue: The board is facing a double-edged sword: If they require final candidates' names be disclosed, they could lose applicants who don't want their employer to know they're job hunting.But on the other hand, students and parents don't get full knowledge of the candidates.State of play: Alton Frailey, a consultant advising the search, warned board members they should only name one final candidate. During a board...
Fort Dodge Man Arrested Following String of Burglaries in Webster County
Webster County Detectives have arrested a Fort Dodge man wanted for back to back burglaries after finding stolen property and illegal narcotics during a search warrant at a home in Stratford. 44 year old Michael Ackerson was taken into custody after a full scale investigation by members of the Webster...
Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol
The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol.
Child sent to hospital after falling from ceiling tile at Des Moines elementary school
DES MOINES, Iowa — A boy was sent to the hospital after falling from a ceiling tile at Windsor Elementary School in Des Moines. A KCCI photojournalist saw EMS, fire and police bringing the child out of the school on a stretcher just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Des Moines...
