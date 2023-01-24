MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Tom A. Portolese, age 66 of Massena, passed away in Naples Florida on Sunday January 22, 2023 when the Lord called him home to be in peace. Tom is survived by his wife Linda, son Paul Rochefort (Jessalyn), grandson Easton, brother Sam Portolese, sisters Elizabeth Schriver (Allen) and Roselyn Portolese, In-laws Mark Cummings (Sherry), Kathy Mailhot (Steve), and nieces and nephews; Michael Schriver, Jonathan Schriver, Christina Schriver, Katherine Schriver, Jason Cummings (Claudia), Matt Cummings, Michael Mailhot, John-Paul Mailhot, and Maddy Mailhot. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tom was predeceased by his parents Roy and Frances Portolese and his brother Roy Portolese Jr.

MASSENA, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO