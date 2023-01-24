Read full article on original website
Youth charged after pointing air gun at officer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 16 year old was charged with menacing a police officer after pointing an “air rifle” at an officer Tuesday, Watertown police said Wednesday. The 16 year old male, whose name was not released, was one of two 16 year olds arrested by police during an incident on the 300 block of Flower Avenue East.
TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - A Tupper Lake man is charged with making a terroristic threat after a standoff with police at a village Stewart’s Shop. David Payrot, 44, is charged with three felonies after Tupper Lake police say he pretended to have an explosive device in a backpack, while holding what appeared to be a detonator device.
Ogdensburg handyman accused of stealing from employer
TOWN OF MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A handyman for a St. Lawrence County restaurant is accused of stealing from the business. State police arrested 62-year-old Justin Morrow of Ogdensburg on a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny. According to troopers, the owner of The Lakehouse, located on County Route...
Northern New York man in custody after hours-long standoff with police
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — New York State Police arrived on scene at 2:51 p.m. and a perimeter has been set up as a safety precaution. Police were called to the store because of a "suspicious man," according to officials. According to employees at the store, a man walked into...
New Interim Watertown City School District Superintendent stepping in
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Changes are coming to the Watertown City School District. Beginning January 28, Roger Adams will begin serving as Watertown’s interim superintendent, according to a press release from the District office. According to the District, Adams is a former social studies teacher, coach and high...
Fired police officer takes plea deal in hit-and-run crash
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A former Massena police officer accused of lying about a hit-and-run crash has taken a plea deal. Officials said 23-year-old Joshua Underwood pleaded guilty to unsafe backing, a traffic infraction, in Potsdam Town Court on Wednesday. He was ordered to pay a $107 fine and...
Kathleen Murnen Silver, 82, formerly of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen Murnen Silver, age 82, formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2023. Funeral services for Kathleen will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 12:00 PM at Frary Funeral Home, 515 Caroline Street, Ogdensburg, NY. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until the time of the services. Interment will be at Foxwood Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.
Betsey DeWitt Matteson, 89, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Betsey DeWitt Matteson, 89, died peacefully at her home in Canton, NY on Thursday, January 25, 2023. Betsey Alice was born in Walton, NY on July 16, 1933, the second child of Deweese W. and Eleanor A. Randall DeWitt. Betsey attended public schools in Walton, NY and graduated from Kingston, NY High School in 1951. She graduated from Wheelock College in 1955 with a BS degree in Early Childhood Education.
Power Outages near Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Thousands of people lost power in St. Lawrence County Wednesday. A National Grid spokesperson said around 6:40 p.m. about 4,600 customers lost power after an equipment failure at a substation in Gouverneur. As of 10:30 p.m. there were 3,321 customers still without power. Power was...
Richville man arrested in connection to stolen vehicle investigation in Hermon
HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Richville man was arrested in Hermon on Saturday following an investigation into an accident, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said that during their investigation of an accident on Rock Hollow Road in the Town of Hermon, 35-year-old...
Fire departments from across Northern New York battle fire in Saranac Lake
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A business complex in Saranac Lake was up in flames early Wednesday morning as multiple fire departments from across Northern York were called in to battle the blaze. The Saranac Lake Fire Department confirmed a fire at the Aubuchon Hardware Plaza began around 3:30 a.m.
Gretchen E. Jackson, 59, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Gretchen E. Jackson, 59, passed away at her home in Clayton January 23, 2023. Gretchen was born in Watertown November 15, 1963, daughter of James and Patricia (Shields) Jackson. She was a graduate of Watertown High School and Jefferson Community College. She was an office...
Gayle Marabeth Waldruff Trudell, 85, formally of Lisbon
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Gayle Marabeth Waldruff Trudell, 85 years old, formally of Lisbon, NY joined her beloved on January 6th, 2023 in Nashville, TN. Gayle was born on July 25, 1937 to Virgil Waldruff and Marjorie Russell Waldruff in Ogdensburg, NY. After graduating from Massena Central High School, she went on to study Medical Technology at Alfred State College where she was a member of Alpha Beta Chi Sorority.
Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92, formally of Lisbon
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92 years old, formally of Lisbon, NY, born March 26, 1930 in Ellenburg, NY, died peacefully surrounded by his family, December 10th, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Mr. Trudell is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gayle Waldruff Trudell...
Tom A. Portolese, 66, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Tom A. Portolese, age 66 of Massena, passed away in Naples Florida on Sunday January 22, 2023 when the Lord called him home to be in peace. Tom is survived by his wife Linda, son Paul Rochefort (Jessalyn), grandson Easton, brother Sam Portolese, sisters Elizabeth Schriver (Allen) and Roselyn Portolese, In-laws Mark Cummings (Sherry), Kathy Mailhot (Steve), and nieces and nephews; Michael Schriver, Jonathan Schriver, Christina Schriver, Katherine Schriver, Jason Cummings (Claudia), Matt Cummings, Michael Mailhot, John-Paul Mailhot, and Maddy Mailhot. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tom was predeceased by his parents Roy and Frances Portolese and his brother Roy Portolese Jr.
Robert Wilfred Shambo, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert Wilfred Shambo, died peacefully on the evening of January 22nd, 2023, in his home at eighty years of age. He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years Jacqueline T. Shambo, two sons, Robert Scott, and Jeffrey Scott Shambo (wife Nickole Lea), three grandchildren, Cassandra Sue Shambo, Lacey McCabe (husband David) and Tyler Shambo, and one great-grandchild, Ava McCabe, brother Bruce Edward Shambo, (wife Ellie) and a sister, Angeline Desormo (husband Paul), sister in laws Reba and Cathleen, and beloved cat Baby. Preceded by his father Earl T. Shambo Sr., mother, Angeline LaFave Shambo, brothers, Earl T. Jr, Douglas, Roger, William, brother-in-law Sterling Conant and sister-in-law Cecilia Shambo.
Jeffrey A. Shaw, 54, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey A. Shaw, 54, Alexandria Bay passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at River Hospital. Jeffrey was born in Syracuse June 2, 1968, son of Cecil and Lolly (Fitzgerald) Shaw. He was a graduate of Thousand Islands High School. On June 16, 2020 he married Patricia A. Basile in Alexandria Bay.
State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The number of school districts under financial stress may be down in New York state, but three north country schools find themselves on that list. Both Lisbon Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central school districts in St. Lawrence County are susceptible to fiscal stress. This...
