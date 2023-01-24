Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mynewsla.com
Alhambra to Honor Man Who Disarmed Monterey Park Mass Killer
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio will be honored by the city Sunday during Lunar New Year festivities. Brandon Tsay will be recognized on the main stage of the Alhambra Lunar New Year...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway
Authorities Thursday identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Officers were sent to the southbound freeway near Cesar Chavez Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol reported. Daniel Badillo Chavez, 27, of...
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Suspect Arrested in Hit-and-Run Deaths of Two Boys in South Los Angeles
The hit-and-run motorist who allegedly was involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two brothers dead and their mother and sister injured was in custody Thursday, police said. The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. on Jan. 9 at Main Street and 111th Place, according to the...
mynewsla.com
LASD: Armed Man Killed in Deputy Shooting in Maywood
An armed man was fatally shot by one or more deputies who were serving a search warrant at a residence in Maywood Thursday. The shooting occurred about 5:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “The male adult suspect was...
mynewsla.com
LASD: Person Shot by Deputy in Maywood
A deputy shot a person in Maywood Thursday and left the person fatally wounded, according to authorities and reports from the scene. The shooting occurred about 5:40 a.m. in the 5100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No deputies were injured, the sheriff’s...
mynewsla.com
LA Bureau of Sanitation Truck Fatally Strikes Person in Sherman Oaks
A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck Wednesday afternoon struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks “believed to be unhoused,” according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman. No other details were immediately available. Elena Stern, the public information director at the city Department of Public Works, called the death...
mynewsla.com
Three Killed in Placentia Crash; Driver in Custody
A 24-year-old Santa Ana man was in police custody Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed two adults and a 10-year-old girl in Placentia. Mario Armando Paz Jr. was being held on $100,000 bail, according to jail records. The victims who died in...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Arrested After Shooting, Crash in Santa Monica
Two men were facing possible attempted murder charges Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a shooting and traffic crash in Santa Monica, police said. The incident occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday near Sixth Street and Broadway, said Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department. Manuel Jaramillo-Heredia, 52,...
mynewsla.com
Family Expecting Body of Attorney who Died in Mexico
The family of an Orange County deputy public defender who died in Mexico while celebrating his first wedding anniversary was expecting to receive the body Thursday so further forensic examination can be done to confirm a cause of death. Officials in Mexico have indicated 33-year-old Elliot Blair died from a...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in 10 Freeway Crash in West Covina Area
A man was killed Wednesday in a fiery two-vehicle collision on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the West Covina area. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday to the westbound 10 Freeway at Pacific Avenue, where they found a big rig and a white Honda near the center divider and the Honda on fire, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Metro Passenger Settles Suit Alleging She Was Roughed Up by LAPD in 2018
A woman who was in high school in 2018 and alleged she was wrongfully removed, handcuffed and arrested by a Los Angeles police sergeant for putting her feet on a Metro train seat has tentatively settled her lawsuit with the city. Plaintiff Bethany Nava had filed her Los Angeles Superior...
mynewsla.com
Pasadena Man Charged with Machine Gun Possession
A Pasadena man who allegedly sympathizes with an anti-government extremist movement has been charged in a federal criminal complaint alleging that he brandished a loaded ghost gun near a South Los Angeles high school late last year, the United States Department of Justice announced Thursday. Isaac Aaron Morgan Loftus, 26,...
mynewsla.com
Reward Approved For Informant Who Provided Information in Murder Conviction
A $20,000 reward to an informant whose information and assistance led to the arrest and conviction of the killer of a man found dead on a trail in Altadena was approved Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. Michael Spengler was convicted April 29 of first-degree murder in...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Harbor City Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
mynewsla.com
Police Investigating Homicide in Anaheim
A man was killed Thursday in Anaheim, and police were asking for the public’s help seeking a suspect. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was found by a passerby on East Street just south of the Riverside (91) Freeway, about 7:20 a.m., according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock.
mynewsla.com
Man Who Killed MoVal Motorcyclist in DUI Crash Sentenced
An unlicensed motorist who killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist in a driving under the influence collision at a Moreno Valley intersection was sentenced Thursday to nine years in state prison. Bryon Alexa Cifuentes Saucedo, 24, pleaded guilty last month to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing the...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Carjacking Woman, Beating and Abducting Senior
A parolee accused of carjacking a Riverside woman and holding her until she escaped, as well as perpetrating a home invasion robbery during which a senior was beaten and stuffed into a closet, was charged Wednesday with nearly a dozen felony offenses. Ronald Rafeek Legardy Jr., 42, of San Bernardino,...
mynewsla.com
Big Rig Goes over on Freeway Transition in Eastvale, Prompting Closure
A tractor-trailer jackknifed Thursday on the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway connector to northbound Interstate 15 in Eastvale, forcing a closure of the transition. The trailer half of the big rig went onto its side about 11 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Santa Ana winds were blowing about 20...
mynewsla.com
Excavator Injured in Hillside Mine West of Perris, Requiring Resuce
A man digging inside a mine on a Good Hope hillside was injured Thursday, requiring firefighters to rescue him from the shaft. The “man trapped” call was received about 12:15 p.m. west of the intersection of Olive and Read streets, in the vicinity of an area known as Gavilan Hills, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Near MacArthur Park
A man in his 20s died Monday after being struck by a car that fled the scene in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, authorities said. The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Sixth Street and South Bonnie Brae Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
