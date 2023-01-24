Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Record
Chauatauqua performance slated for Feb. 9 at the Steeple Event Center
February is Black History month and The Canon City Public Library and Canon City Public Library Foundation are partnering with Colorado Humanities and proudly present Becky Stone performing as Josephine Baker in a true Chautauqua performance. Josephine Baker was a World Renowned Performer, World War II Spy, and Civil Rights Activist. The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the Steeple Event Center, located at 701 Macon Avenue.
Daily Record
‘A shared vision for downtown:’ Cañon City forms partnership to keep Main Street growing
A new “Cañon City Downtown Partnership” is being formed to help create a shared vision for the city’s center and to draw focus on the health and vibrancy of the growing downtown. Representatives from the business community, the city, the chamber of commerce, non-profits and the...
Daily Record
The Pantry of Fremont has a new home
Volunteers with The Pantry of Fremont put out a plea to the community in December seeking help in finding a new home. Within weeks, the organization found a place and is already moved in. Formerly located at the Cañon City Pregnancy Center’s building at 614 Yale Place, The Pantry of...
Daily Record
Sangre de Cristo Community Care welcomes new CEO
Sangre de Cristo Community Care welcomes Melinda Egging as the new CEO. As CEO, Melinda Egging has responsibility for the organization’s hospice, home health and palliative services that. provide needed care across southern Colorado. “I am so thrilled to be part of Sangre de Cristo Community Care, a wonderful...
Daily Record
Saturday Legislative Forums return to Fremont County
The Fremont County Commission and the Royal Gorge Chamber Alliance (RGCA) are teaming up to bring back this popular opportunity to hear from and ask questions of the legislators representing Fremont County in the Colorado General Assembly. After redistricting, Fremont County has one representative and one senator representing the entire county.
Daily Record
DARE Print & Sign Co. announces Same-day Blueprint Printing Services in Cañon City
DARE Print & Sign Co. recently announced the launch of Same Day Blueprint Printing services in downtown Cañon City. This new service offers a convenient and efficient alternative for businesses and contractors in the area who need quick turnaround times for their blueprint printing needs. “We are thrilled to...
cpr.org
What do you call people from Colorado Springs? This is what we found out
Residents of Denver are called Denverites. People from Pueblo, Puebloans. And informally, those from Manitou Springs might be called Manitoids. It's called a demonym — a name that identifies a group of people as they relate to a particular place. And while the city has dubbed itself "Olympic City...
Bad Vibes Everywhere at Notoriously Haunted Tunnel in Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A tunnel in Colorado has a dark past, and while it is absolutely off-limits to the public, not everyone listens to the rules. In fact, evidence shows that very bad things could quite possibly be taking place in the tunnel as we speak.
9News
This Colorado house for sale gets pretty trippy on the inside
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This house for sale in Colorado Springs, owned by a "super groovy artist," has an interior that needs to be seen to be believed. The 2,856-square-foot home on Turret Drive just north of Pulpit Rock Park was listed for sale a few days ago for $560,000. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. From the outside, it looks like a typical suburban home, but, as the listing on Realtor.com says, "Step inside and prepare to be blown away."
Poncha Springs child care center shut down
(PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a child care facility in Poncha Springs was shut down on Tuesday, Jan. 24 after a complaint of lack of supervision. CCSO said the Chaffee County Department of Human Services (DHS) and deputies with CCSO responded to The Schoolhouse, which is part of Chaffee […]
Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is getting national recognition after being selected as the 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year. American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) named Krystal Sherrod of Pueblo the 69th Colorado woman to receive this title. According to AMI, Sherrod is an advocate for addiction recovery awareness and shares her own story The post Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year appeared first on KRDO.
Daily Record
Neighbors: Police Chief John Schick happy to call Cañon City home
Military kids rarely have a single place that they call home — a fact that Cañon City Police Chief John Schick can attest to — but he has found a home in Cañon City. Schick, the son of a 30-year Navy veteran of military police, grew up across the world, including Spain and Cuba, as well as multiple areas of the continental U.S.
Well-known store chain unexpectedly closing another location in Colorado
A major retail chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Colorado. However, unlike recent store closures by the company, news of this store's impending closure was unexpected.
KRDO
Dog in Denver shelter for 119 days finds forever home in Cañon City
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- After 119 days at the Denver Animal Shelter, a dog named Daisy found her forever family. Our Denver news partners first reported Daisy's story last week. According to 9News, Daisy is a two-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier. She was surrendered by her owners in September 2022.
Daily Record
Missing Indigenous persons alert issued for teen last seen in Colorado Springs
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing Indigenous persons alert for a teen. Kayleen Savage, 17, was last seen at the 3100 block of Starlight Circle in Colorado Springs. She was wearing ripped blue jeans, a red sweater, a black zip-up jacket with white logo, and red and white Jordan’s 6 retro tennis shoes.
Westcliffe woman mistakes mountain lion for dog on porch
(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — A woman in Westcliffe sent FOX21 News a video of a mountain lion on her porch in Westcliffe after she said at first, she thought the large cat was a dog. Westcliffe is southwest of Pueblo, and the woman said she was working inside her home on Friday, Jan. 20, when she […]
Southern-style chicken salad chain becomes latest chicken concept to flock to Colorado Springs
Expansion-minded national and regional chicken restaurant chains have recognized Colorado Springs' rapid growth in recent years and flocked to town with a variety of concepts: fried, grilled and rotisserie style; tenders, wings and sandwiches; barbecued, marinated and spicy. Now, another chicken newcomer is getting ready to roost in the Springs.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
KKTV
Woman in wheelchair hit at Colorado Springs intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers are advised avoid the area of Bijou and Swope Wednesday morning as police investigate a crash at the intersection. A witness called 911 around 6:30 a.m. reporting that a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car. Police tell 11 News that the woman’s exact injuries unknown but that has she has been taken to the hospital. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
24 inches of snow could hit Colorado mountain town
Ahead of a drastic temperature plunge set to hit parts of Colorado to close out the weekend, big snow is expected to land in the northwest corner of the state. According to the National Weather Service, between 18 to 24 inches of snow will be hitting the city of Steamboat Springs from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon. Current mapping shows that some peaks in the area may get even more – up to 36 inches. It's also worth noting that OpenSnow is calling for 34 inches at Steamboat Resort over the next five days.
Comments / 0