Ronald
2d ago
This should have happened this way all along. The man didn't follow police protocol and used a no knock warrent which was not supposed to be used.
7
Art Weaver
1d ago
Goins is a long time crooked cop.He has allowed drug dealers and others to get away with it for decades as long as he gets his due.
3
Donna Roberts
1d ago
He needs to spend the rest of his life in prison.What he did was wrong..
10
