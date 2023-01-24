ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronald
2d ago

This should have happened this way all along. The man didn't follow police protocol and used a no knock warrent which was not supposed to be used.

Art Weaver
1d ago

Goins is a long time crooked cop.He has allowed drug dealers and others to get away with it for decades as long as he gets his due.

Donna Roberts
1d ago

He needs to spend the rest of his life in prison.What he did was wrong..

