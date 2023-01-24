ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Big Rig Goes over on Freeway Transition in Eastvale, Prompting Closure

A tractor-trailer jackknifed Thursday on the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway connector to northbound Interstate 15 in Eastvale, forcing a closure of the transition. The trailer half of the big rig went onto its side about 11 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Santa Ana winds were blowing about 20...
EASTVALE, CA
NBC San Diego

Emergency Declaration Allows San Diego County to Seek State and Federal Money for Storm Recovery

San Diego County supervisors Wednesday unanimously ratified an emergency declaration to deal with the severe damage caused by a series of winter storms. Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer issued the emergency declaration Tuesday, which will allow the county to seek federal and state money to help residents affected by heavy rain storms that occurred in late December and earlier this month.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

High Wind Warning Issued for Parts of LA County

Strong Santa Ana winds are blowing through parts of Los Angeles County Thursday and the coastal areas and San Fernando Valley will feel the brunt of them until Thursday evening. A high wind warning is in effect from the Malibu coast to the Antelope Valley with gusts up to 70...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Big Rig Flips on 15 Freeway During a Day of Powerful Winds

A big rig overturned Thursday at a freeway interchange in northwestern Riverside County, injuring the trucker and prompting a closure of the connector road. The Costco semi-trailer truck went onto its side at about 10:30 a.m. on the southbound 15 Freeway transition to the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway in Eastvale, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that the driver may have lost control of the rig amid strong Santa Ana winds.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
12 News

Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman

MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
SAN DIEGO, CA
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Another Round of Santa Ana Winds to Whip Inland Empire

Intense Santa Ana winds are expected to strike again Wednesday night and Thursday, with gusts in excess of 60 mph possible in some Inland Empire locations, according to forecasters. “Northeast winds will strengthen Wednesday evening and peak early afternoon on Thursday before weakening Thursday night,” according to the National Weather...
SANTA ANA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

15,500 SQFT Pilot Flying J Travel Center in Jurupa Valley Placed Up for Sale With $17.18MM Asking Price

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – RealSource Group, a national commercial real estate brokerage company focused on retail, healthcare, automotive and education properties, announced today that the firm has been retained to exclusively list for sale the iconic Pilot Flying J Travel Center in Jurupa Valley, a city in the northwest corner of Riverside County, California. The offering is for an absolute triple-net Pilot Flying J ground lease, which operates a 15,500-square-foot travel center and fuel lanes on a sizeable 11.50-acre parcel. The asking price is $17,187,000.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

PCH Closed in Huntington Beach Due to Flooding by High Surf

A stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach was closed Tuesday due to surging waves that flooded the roadway. Caltrans closed PCH about 10:45 a.m. between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street, said Jennifer Carey, a spokeswoman for the city. The high-tide surge caused the flooding, and Caltrans crews were...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy