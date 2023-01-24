Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach hospital recognized for clinical excellence
Sentara Princess Anne was specifically recognized for its pulmonary care.
WAVY News 10
A $300K grant for Portsmouth program is now a done deal
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)– Outside the Wesley Community Service Center, poverty, crime and despair are on display. Inside the former church building, decades of neglect permeate. 10 On Your Side called Mayor Shannon Glover Tuesday after the center’s executive director said a federal grant that had already been approved was...
Newport News Shipbuilding hosting hiring event for entry-level engineers
Newport News Shipbuilding is hosting an upcoming hiring event to fill in several entry-level engineer positions.
WAVY News 10
Lawyer for Richneck Elementary teacher shot by student announces lawsuit
Lawyer for Richneck Elementary teacher shot by student …. NN School Board member speaks out against superintendent …. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out after he was the lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. New details in shooting involving...
10 Richmond Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Richmond, VA. - In addition to being the capital of Virginia, the City of Richmond also anchors a metro area with a population of nearly 1.3 million residents. Major industries in the city include advertising, finance, law, manufacturing, medical, and an emerging technology sector. Furthermore, several Fortune 500 companies are either headquartered in Richmond, or maintain a presence in the region.
Virginia eviction filings surge by 86%, state introduces pilot program to assist those facing housing insecurity
RICHMOND, VA. - Many families in Virginia struggle to keep their homes as evictions rise due to the pandemic. In response, the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program has awarded nearly $3 million to groups assisting those facing housing insecurity, but this is not enough to meet the growing need.
School board votes to fire Newport News superintendent
The Newport News School Board voted to fire Superintendent Dr. George Parker III during a special meeting Wednesday.
peninsulachronicle.com
City of Newport News Holding Job Fair At Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter January 28
NEWPORT NEWS-The Newport News Parks and Recreation department is calling all animal lovers to join them for a job fair from 9am to noon on Saturday, January 28, at Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter located at 5843 Jefferson Ave. in midtown Newport News. While the city’s online employment opportunities webpage is...
Did school give kid who shot teacher proper services? Edu. advocate says 'no'
A Central Virginia special education advocate said it would be "highly inappropriate" for a parent to attend school daily with their special needs child.
MAKING A MARK: Group clothes community in change in honor of late friend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This is the story of a team strengthened through tragedy. "There's nothing bigger than the team or greater than the team. Teamwork makes the dream work," said David Leader, who lost one of his best friends, Cordaro Simpkins, in 2011. "He would make sure his...
'No deficiencies noted' | Coast Guard begins formal hearings into Spirit of Norfolk Fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Back in June, the Spirit of Norfolk caught fire with over 100 passengers on board during a kindergarten graduation celebration. Several other boats, including the Victory Rover, responded to help. No one was hurt, but the Spirit of Norfolk had major damage and was later...
Convicted Va. employee speaks out; gov. works to address waste, fraud & abuse
A News 3 Investigation has been looking into waste, fraud, and abuse in government agencies and tracked down a former state employee who said he was very remorseful for his decisions.
Smoking woes of Rivers Casino Portsmouth: Guests divided on smoking inside
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The parking lot for Rivers Casino Portsmouth remained packed Thursday night as thousands of people visited the casino in hopes of winning some rewards. "We came up from South Carolina, so it took us about six hours to get here," said Bobby Tillman. "We don't regret it."
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
2 Hampton Roads men plead guilty to armed robberies at 7-Eleven
NORFOLK, Va. — A Chesapeake and a Suffolk man pleaded guilty this week to a series of armed robberies at 7-Elevens across Hampton Roads. The robberies happened in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019. According to the Department of Justice, 23-year-old Deric Breon Simons, 22-year-old Ronald Lee...
WAVY News 10
Va. Supreme Court reverses decision to award $1 million to family of man killed by VBPD
The decision was 4-3, with Chief Justice Bernard Goodwyn, Justice Wesley G. Russell Jr. and Justice Thomas Mann in dissent. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/va-supreme-court-reverses-decision-to-award-1-million-to-family-of-man-killed-by-vbpd/. Va. Supreme Court reverses decision to award $1 million …. The decision was 4-3, with Chief Justice Bernard Goodwyn, Justice Wesley G. Russell Jr. and Justice Thomas Mann in...
2 plead guilty following 5-hour armed robbery spree across Hampton Roads
Court documents show that 23-year-old Deric Breon Simons, 22-year-old Ronald Lee Brookins and a third person conducted a series of armed robberies at 7-Eleven just before midnight on July 24, 2019 into the early morning of July 25.
yourerie
Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing
Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing. Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing. Instacart drivers steal money, items from Kroger …. Online grocery shopping is supposed to be convenient, but one Kroger customer says her delivery driver stole her money and some items. Lawyer for Newport News teacher shot...
WAVY News 10
Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation in Hampton
The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry rooms. https://bit.ly/3wwao8w. Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation …. The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry...
Results are in! This is the name you chose for Metro Richmond Zoo's hippo calf
The hippo calf born in December at the Metro Richmond Zoo finally has a name! The poll received a total of 18,963 votes overall.
13News Now
