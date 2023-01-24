A dishonest employer is crying all the way to the bank after attempting to rip off his employees for their hard work and overtime hours at his place of business. The man, whose name remains anonymous, concocted a scheme that would record regularly worked hours at the same rate of pay as the overtime performed by his employees. In order to hide the fact that he was under-compensating them he would then just deduct shifts from the upcoming workweek so that they would total less than 40 hours.

