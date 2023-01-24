Read full article on original website
Iconic Florida Landmark Mentioned on List of 25 American Landmarks Everyone Should SeeL. CaneFlorida State
Key West Florida's | Mile Zero Fest 2023East Coast TravelerKey West, FL
Border Security Update: Rick Scott Visits Immigration Crisis Area in Marathon, FloridaMatt O'HernMarathon, FL
Sagemont Prep Basketball Coach Reaches 100 Career VictoriesKevin LawWeston, FL
The Heat’s on at El Molcajete Mexican RestaurantJ.M. LesinskiKey Colony Beach, FL
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
A woman’s body was discovered on Alligator Alley. Deputies are now searching for answers
Authorities are searching for answers after a woman’s body was found along Alligator Alley early Wednesday.
Missing Hurricane Ian victim found dead on sunken Florida sailboat months after storm
The body of a Florida man who vanished during Hurricane Ian in September has been found on a sunken sailboat months after the storm. James "Denny" Hurst was the last known person still missing in Lee County after Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, slammed into Florida last year, killing dozens and causing widespread devastation.
Dozens of illegal immigrants land on Florida beach, run from police as migrant crisis surges away from border
More than two dozen illegal immigrants ran from police officers in Florida after their boat landed at a nearby beach as the influx of migrants into the state continues to surge.
WSVN-TV
2 more migrant vessels land in Florida Keys amid crisis; with another landing in Fort Lauderdale beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - More migrant vessels were spotted off Key Largo and Key Colony Beach after hundreds of migrants landed on the shores of the Florida Keys in the past week. On Tuesday morning, a group of approximately 20 people landed near Marathon. This event is the latest...
More than 1 ton of cocaine seized in Puerto Rico
Federal agents seized a cocaine shipment in excess of one ton aboard a ship on its way to Humacao, Puerto Rico.
Killer whale weighing over 6,000 pounds dies after stranding itself on Florida beach
A 21ft orca stranded itself on a beach in Palm Coast in Florida after which it died in what is being called the first killer whale stranding in the American Southeast.The orca whale washed itself ashore in Flagler County, surprising beachgoers, officials said on Wednesday. It weighed more than 6,000 pounds.A video shared by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office showed the marine mammal washed ashore, unresponsive, with waves crashing over it. The officials said on Facebook that there were no apparent signs of trauma on the body.“This is the first killer whale stranding in the Southeast US, so there’s...
Border Patrol says migrants from Brazil, Bahamas and Haiti arrived in Fort Lauderdale
The U.S. Border Patrol says it apprehended 12 migrants of different nationalities after a yacht arrived on a Fort Lauderdale beach Tuesday night.
Hundreds of Cuban migrants head to Key West after landing on Keys island, Coast Guard says
Hundreds of Cuban migrants who were stranded on remote islands off a Florida Keys national park for almost a week were shipped to Key West on Thursday.
Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
The first orca to wash up on a Florida beach was found dead early Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration which said it has no records of a killer whale stranding in the Southeast.
Remains of woman missing since Hurricane Ian found on Fort Myers Beach as death toll rises
The remains of a Florida woman missing since Hurricane Ian destroyed her home in September have been identified, a sheriff said Thursday. Workers removing debris on hard-hit Fort Myers Beach discovered the remains of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes earlier this week in a thicket of mangroves, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a news conference. Marceno said "these areas are impassable by boat and are not visible by air."
Click10.com
U.S. Coast Guard repatriates 83 migrants to Cuba after multiple interdictions off South Florida’s coast
MIAMI – The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 83 people to Cuba Saturday following multiple interdictions off South Florida’s coast. According to the Coast Guard, three different migrant boats were indicted Tuesday and Wednesday after being spotted by Good Samaritans. One vessel was found Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., about...
Florida Man Has Conviction Upheld In Illegal Laundering Of Alligator Eggs
A state appeals court Friday upheld a man’s conviction on a charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering after an undercover investigation into the illegal laundering of alligator eggs. A three-judge panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected an appeal by Robert Thomas Beasley,
WSVN-TV
Family of Lauderhill man ambushed and killed near market on Caribbean island plead for justice
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a South Florida man who was ambushed and killed outside a market he owned in the Caribbean are demanding justice in his murder. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, the Gooding family shared the good times they had with their husband and father, George, known as Frankie.
newsnationnow.com
Migrant boats landing on beaches along the Florida Keys
(NewsNation) — As a record number of migrants attempt to cross the U.S.-Mexico border by land, authorities in Florida are dealing with an influx of migrants coming by sea. Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order activating the Florida National Guard to help manage the influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys.
Boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants intercepted by US Coast Guard
A 50ft boat carrying almost 400 Haitian people was intercepted by the US Coast Guard (USCG) near the Bahamas on Saturday, 21 January.Bahamian officials said it was one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region.It comes as thousands of Haitians are fleeing a spike in gang violence and political instability in the country, which has no democratically-elected institutions.The migrants were detained to the Cay Sal island between Florida and Cuba.Immigration officials in the Bahamas said the migrants will be processed on the island of Inagua before being repatriated.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tom Cruise ‘absolutely deserves’ an Oscar for Top Gun: Maverick, says co-star Jennifer ConnellyRussian vessel filmed off Hawaii is ‘intelligence gathering ship’, USCG saysEarth’s inner core has slowed down and could impact days’ length, new study finds
maritime-executive.com
Smugglers Are Abandoning Migrants on Rocky Island in Mona Passage
Monito Island, an uninhabited outcropping of American territory in the Mona Passage, is becoming a regular destination for migrant smugglers, according to recent reports from the U.S. Coast Guard. Twice in the last week, cutters have diverted to Monito in order to rescue migrants who were abandoned on the island by smugglers, leaving them some 40 nm short of an actual crossing to Puerto Rico.
US Coast Guard detains 396 Haitian migrants crammed on 50-foot boat near Bahamas
The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a 50-foot boat carrying 396 migrants near a remote island located between Florida and Cuba, officials in the Bahamas said.
