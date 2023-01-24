ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Pine Key, FL

The Independent

Killer whale weighing over 6,000 pounds dies after stranding itself on Florida beach

A 21ft orca stranded itself on a beach in Palm Coast in Florida after which it died in what is being called the first killer whale stranding in the American Southeast.The orca whale washed itself ashore in Flagler County, surprising beachgoers, officials said on Wednesday. It weighed more than 6,000 pounds.A video shared by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office showed the marine mammal washed ashore, unresponsive, with waves crashing over it. The officials said on Facebook that there were no apparent signs of trauma on the body."This is the first killer whale stranding in the Southeast US, so there's...
CBS News

Remains of woman missing since Hurricane Ian found on Fort Myers Beach as death toll rises

The remains of a Florida woman missing since Hurricane Ian destroyed her home in September have been identified, a sheriff said Thursday. Workers removing debris on hard-hit Fort Myers Beach discovered the remains of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes earlier this week in a thicket of mangroves, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a news conference. Marceno said "these areas are impassable by boat and are not visible by air."
newsnationnow.com

Migrant boats landing on beaches along the Florida Keys

(NewsNation) — As a record number of migrants attempt to cross the U.S.-Mexico border by land, authorities in Florida are dealing with an influx of migrants coming by sea. Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order activating the Florida National Guard to help manage the influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys.
The Independent

Boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants intercepted by US Coast Guard

A 50ft boat carrying almost 400 Haitian people was intercepted by the US Coast Guard (USCG) near the Bahamas on Saturday, 21 January.Bahamian officials said it was one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region.It comes as thousands of Haitians are fleeing a spike in gang violence and political instability in the country, which has no democratically-elected institutions.The migrants were detained to the Cay Sal island between Florida and Cuba.Immigration officials in the Bahamas said the migrants will be processed on the island of Inagua before being repatriated.
maritime-executive.com

Smugglers Are Abandoning Migrants on Rocky Island in Mona Passage

Monito Island, an uninhabited outcropping of American territory in the Mona Passage, is becoming a regular destination for migrant smugglers, according to recent reports from the U.S. Coast Guard. Twice in the last week, cutters have diverted to Monito in order to rescue migrants who were abandoned on the island by smugglers, leaving them some 40 nm short of an actual crossing to Puerto Rico.
