ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Successful startup founder tells Elon Musk he'd pay $100 to get old Twitter back

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNBYw_0kPm4B1e00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00I2Im_0kPm4B1e00
tbh founder Nikita Bier

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

  • Nikita Bier, cofounder of social-media startup Gas, isn't a fan of Twitter's product changes.
  • He tweeted at Elon Musk on Tuesday saying he'd pay $100 for the option to reverse the changes.
  • He had previously tweeted at Musk to make him Twitter's head of product.

Nikita Bier, cofounder of social-media startups Gas and tbh , isn't a fan of Elon Musk's Twitter product changes.

Bier tweeted at Musk on Tuesday, saying: "Monetization idea: I would pay $100 to revert all product changes back what it was before you acquired Twitter."

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider. Bier did not immediately respond to a request for further comment ahead of publication.

This isn't the first time Bier, whose startups have been acquired by Discord and Facebook, has tweeted at Musk about Twitter. He tweeted in April and October for Musk to hire him to lead product at the company.

"I think the role would be exciting — but Gas is fully occupying my time right now," Bier told Insider via Twitter DM in October.

Gas is an anonymous social-media app aimed at teenagers, in which users vote in hourly polls after syncing the app with their location. It ranked as the No. 1 social-media app on the App Store after launching last year.

Musk has made drastic changes to Twitter since buying the company in October for $44 billion that have ruffled some feathers.

For instance, in an effort to find new revenue streams, Musk relaunched Twitter's subscription platform, Twitter Blue, including offering users to pay a monthly fee to get a blue check mark — previously exclusive to verified accounts of public figures to prove they were real.

More recently, he made changes to Twitter's newsfeed, including the "For You" feed that shows recommended tweets, though he's since announced changes to that after some users complained.

Since taking over, Musk has also ousted several top execs, including former head of product, Jay Sullivan.

Musk reportedly emailed Twitter staff earlier this month saying: "We are going to agonize until we achieve as close to the perfect product as possible."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 4

Related
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
The List

What You Should Know About 'Fexting'

With the technological advancements of the 21st century, a good chunk of our lives happens online. Recommendations of where to eat and what to do are solved through a Google search. We take classes online and work remotely. Even our relationships are formed via the internet. According to eHarmony, about 40% of Americans have dated online.
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
NME

Elon Musk mocks Andrew Tate following human trafficking arrest

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to seemingly mock Andrew Tate, following his arrest in Romania on human trafficking charges. Last week Tate, a former Big Brother contestant and anti-feminist far-right commentator, was reportedly arrested alongside his brother Tristan as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation. It was...
msn.com

MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, repotedly divorces again

She’s still in her prime. Amazon owner Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott is single again after finalizing her divorce from chemistry teacher Dan Jewett, TMZ reports. The pair announced their marriage in March 2021, with Scott filing for divorce in September 2022. TMZ said the pair signed a private separation contract that will determine asset settlements.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

837K+
Followers
49K+
Post
528M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy