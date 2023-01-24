ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

City of Portland preparing for city laborers to go on strike next week

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people who work for the city of Portland are preparing to go on strike. More than 600 Portland city laborers represented by the union "Local 483" could strike next week. These city workers include people who work on streets, treat wastewater, clean and manage...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Mayor issues emergency order to continue city services ahead of Portland laborers strike

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued an emergency declaration Thursday as hundreds of members of a city labor union prepare to strike next week. Employees represented by the Laborers’ Local 483 are set to strike starting February 2 at midnight. The group of workers includes people who repair roads, treat wastewater, and clean and manage parks, among other things.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

City of Portland to pay more than $660,000 for 3 armed security agents

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland’s City Hall security budget just got a lot bigger. Wednesday, city commissioners unanimously approved an increase to their contract, which brings their total security contract to more than $15 million. The number approved in Wednesday’s city council meeting was $661,173 to add a three-person,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month

SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Police identify victim in Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau identified the 19-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Northeast Portland last Thursday. That night, just before midnight, officers responded to a shooting in an apartment on the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street. They arrived to find Dazani Roberts, also known as Dazani Nathan, dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on Southeast Powell Boulevard

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southeast Powell Boulevard late Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police were called at about 10:15 p.m. to Powell at Southwest Foster Road. The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and...
PORTLAND, OR

