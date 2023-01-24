ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kat Kountry 105

Austin Woman Admits to Murder Charges For 2 Overdose Deaths

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin woman has admitted to murder charges stemming from two fatal drug overdoses in Austin last year. 43-year-old Yashica Thomas entered guilty pleas today in Mower County Court to two counts of third-degree murder through a plea deal. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed four felony drug charges connected to a drug raid at a residence near an Austin park last August.
AUSTIN, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Man Critically Injured in Crash on Rural Highway

Waseca, MN (KROC-AM News) - An early-morning crash left a Waseca man with severe injuries. The State Patrol says the head-on collision occurred around 3:25 AM on Highway 13 just north of Waseca. 28-year-old Sebastian Schumacher was headed north when his car collided with a southbound car driven by another Waeca man.
WASECA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Adult Book Bingo Begins at Owatonna Public Library

The Owatonna Public Library is kicking off their annual Winter Book Bingo for adults. Pick up your bingo card at the adult services check-out desk or print out a copy from the library’s website here. Read five books between February 1st and March 31st to qualify. Any five books...
OWATONNA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Rochester Area Utility Customers Told To Brace for Rate Hike

Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- Members of a Rochester-area utility cooperative are being told to brace for higher bills. Rising fuel costs and inflation are being blamed for the rate hike and increased costs for customers to power and heat their southeast Minnesota homes. Dairyland Power, which sells electricity to 24 cooperatives and 15 municipal utility providers in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois is budgeted to increase their rates by 7% this year.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy