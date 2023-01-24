ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, MS

Man Arrested After Female Shot Inside Vehicle In Greenville

On Tuesday, January 24, patrol officers with the Greenville Police Department were flagged down in the area of Union and 9th Streets in reference to a shot person. Officers made contact with a 22-year-old female inside a gray vehicle that appeared to have been shot. The officers escorted the female to the Emergency Room entrance while detaining a man who was also inside the vehicle.
GREENVILLE, MS
Greenville Police Make Arrest On First Homicide Of The Year

Greenville Police have made an arrest on the City’s first homicide of the year. On January 10, the Greenville Police Department discovered the body of 40-year-old Desmond McKnight of Greenville in the 300 block of East Moore Street. McKnight was shot multiple times and pronounced deceased on scene by...
GREENVILLE, MS
Two Arrests Made in Juvenile Shooting Incident

The Greenville Police Department has made two arrests in the January 12th shooting of a 14-year-old. Police have charged 21-year-old Rodney Barney and 20-year-old Tazarius Williams with several felony charges. On Thursday, January 12th, a Greenville Police Officer was patrolling the area of East Walker and McAllister Streets when several shots came from a white vehicle. The Greenville police officer attempted a traffic stop with the suspected vehicle, which caused a pursuit. The vehicle came to a stop in the 600. block of Cately Street, and both driver and passenger fled on foot. Police caught Barney in the area and he was transported to the Greenville Police Department. Williams later turned himself in. Both Barney and Williams have been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by felon, felony fleeing and gang activity. Both are being held in the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility.
GREENVILLE, MS
Group wants to excavate the Witch of Yazoo’s grave

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A group interested in finding out who lies below the Witch of Yazoo’s grave has requested to excavate the site. The Yazoo Herald reported the Witch’s Grave can be found surrounded by chain links in Glenwood Cemetery. Willie Morris’ book “Good Old Boy” tells the story of an old woman […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
‘He Put a Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her’: Two Young Children Shot to Death Following Hostage Situation in Mississippi Apartment; Suspect Arrested

A 25-year-old man in Mississippi has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two young children, then holding a third child at gunpoint. Marquez Griffin was taken into custody on Monday following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of murder and two count of aggravated assault in the deaths of the two kids, identified as a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, authorities announced.
JONESTOWN, MS
Greenville Repeat Robber Receives 20-Year-Sentence

36-year-old John Jenkins, of Greenville was convicted of Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon in Washington County following his guilty pleas on Tuesday. On Friday, November 12, 2021, officers of the Greenville Police Department were called to the Double Quick gas station and convenience store located on West Alexander Street in response to an Armed Robbery in progress.
GREENVILLE, MS
Mississippian Earns Delta State Degree After 50-Year Break From College

It’s never too late to garner an education. For Lonnie Webb Allen, that meant time spent on the Delta State University campus finishing her degree after a 50-year absence from campus. The mother of two daughters, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild stands as an inspiration to faculty and students alike.
CLEVELAND, MS

