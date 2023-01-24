Read full article on original website
Man Arrested After Female Shot Inside Vehicle In Greenville
On Tuesday, January 24, patrol officers with the Greenville Police Department were flagged down in the area of Union and 9th Streets in reference to a shot person. Officers made contact with a 22-year-old female inside a gray vehicle that appeared to have been shot. The officers escorted the female to the Emergency Room entrance while detaining a man who was also inside the vehicle.
