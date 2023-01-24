Read full article on original website
Volunteers lend a helping hand to combat hunger throughout Washington
It is startling to learn that about 40% of the food produced in our country ends up in landfills. That food is just tossed aside while more than one million Washingtonians don't have enough to eat. That includes more than 3,000 children. Food Lifeline is one local group working to...
Orphaned moose from Alaska make their debut at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park
EATONVILLE, Wash. — Three orphaned moose calves from Alaska will make their public debut at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville on Friday. Atlas, Luna, and Callisto were all born last spring and were rescued after being orphaned in Alaska. They arrived at Northwest Trek in August and have been living off-exhibit as they adjust to their new homes.
Arctic air brings chance of light lowland snow to parts of western Washington this weekend
SEATTLE — The days might be getting longer, but winter isn’t finished with western Washington just yet. Modified arctic air from British Columbia is forecast to move into western Washington on Saturday, bringing the chance of light lowland snow to parts of the region. The arctic air pushed...
Forecast outlook for February as La Niña slowly fades
WASHINGTON — "Puget Sound winters are easy!" was the plea to my Pennsylvania parents to convince them to make the cross-country move to Washington state. The promise of sunny summers & mild winters was enough to lure them to the Pacific Northwest late last year after retirement. It's true,...
Several gun measures proposed in Washington state Legislature
Several gun control measures are working their way through the Washington state Legislature this session. House Bill 1240, which is by request of Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson, would ban the manufacture, importation, distribution or sale of assault weapons in Washington state, with some exceptions. (If viewing...
