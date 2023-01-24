Read full article on original website
How To Play Hogwarts Legacy Early?
Believe it or not, there is a way that gamers can get their hands on Hogwarts Legacy early. The only thing gamers need to know is what edition of the title they’re getting. There currently are three different editions that Hogwarts Legacy can come in, each with its own pre-order bonuses. Depending on the edition purchased, players can access the game before February 10, 2023. Those editions are as follows:
Hogwarts Legacy already discounted with 72-hour early access
It’s just over two weeks to go until the release of Hogwarts Legacy, but if you act now, you can make sure that release day comes even sooner. Hogwarts Legacy is surrounded by controversy. Many gamers are actively avoiding the title due to its connection to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has been criticised for making harmful comments about the transgender community. Others are gearing up for release day, which varies significantly from platform to platform - it’ll first be arriving on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on 10 February.
Hogwarts Legacy is available to download right now
It’s been a long time coming, but the release of Hogwarts Legacy is right around the corner for those with new-gen consoles and PCs. Not everyone will be able to play the wizarding world RPG on the same day - the title has been pushed back to April for those on PS4 and Xbox One, and won’t release until July on Nintendo Switch (I’m still curious to see how it’s even going to run on there, to be honest). But, for fans on Xbox Series X/S, there's some exciting news.
Hogwarts Legacy Game Length Revealed
Hogwarts Legacy's director has revealed just how long it might take to complete the game. Like many other open-world games, Hogwarts Legacy is going to feature a number of different areas to explore and side quests to complete. And while there is a main story path that players will be able to follow, the game's vast scope means that the time it will take to reach the credits will be much different for virtually everyone that experiences it.
Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See
Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
In a mad display of devotion, these gamers are fighting Souls series bosses over and over again until Elden Ring DLC is announced
Punking Malenia and Slave Knight Gael however many times it takes.
BREATHTAKING! Fans Left Gasping as Netflix Releases ‘The Sandman’s’ Unseen Images for Morpheus’ Realm of Dream
If you could travel to your dreams, how would you feel? These thoughts are not insane as the Lord of Dreaming made us believe in this Dream Land. Well, fans haven’t woken up from the Dreaming yet. Let them stay there for a little while. That is what The Sandman production wants right now. While the fandom is still in love with the Netflix Original series, the production gave them one more reason to stay in love.
Gamers say the battle pass has 'ruined the gaming world forever
Gamers say that the battle pass system has ‘ruined the gaming world forever’. However, are they not wrong?. It’s an age-old question, has the likes of battle and season passes ruined gaming? Well, I suppose that might depend on who you might ask. That’s the topic of discussion on Reddit right now.
The middle chapter that let the world know a classic trilogy was coming overthrows the streaming order
Nobody was expecting particularly great things from Rupert Wyatt’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which came little more than a decade after Tim Burton’s maligned reimagining, leading many to question why the iconic sci-fi franchise was being dusted off and rebooted again. Of course, the opening chapter knocked it right out of the park, but it was Matt Reeves’ Dawn of the Planet of the Apes that announced to the world we were staring one of the all-time great trilogies in the face.
Star Wars Introduces a Power Older Than the Jedi
The Jedi Order and the Galactic Republic were allies in their efforts to bring order to the Star Wars galaxy for approximately 25,000 years. Star Wars has now introduced something older and possibly of greater power than either. SPOILERS for the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode "Entombed" follow. "Entombed" brings a different energy to The Bad Batch than what's typical for a Star Wars story. The episode finds the Batch between missions for Cid. Omega and Wrecker go looking for valuable scraps. While Tech doesn't recognize anything of value in their haul, Phee Genoa, Cid's treasure-hunting friend, does.
What Is The Blood Bowl 3 Release Date?
The bloodiest sports competition is making its return once again this year. After its many delays, the Blood Bowl 3 release date is set in place for February 23, 2023. Here’s everything gamers should know before its launch in February. Let’s Get Ready To Rumble. Differing from the...
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
Warzone 2 Players Say Game is "So Bad" They're Actually Living Their Life
Warzone 2 players have begun making satirical posts online, praising the game for being so unenjoyable that they've stopped gaming. Gaming is a time consuming hobby, but we do it because we enjoy it. Or at least, we're supposed to. Call of Duty players have started to turn their backs on their beloved franchise, claiming that the state of Warzone 2 just isn't worth their time.
New 25th Anniversary Vault Collection T-Shirt & Sweater Arrive at Walt Disney World
As part of the Vault Collection offerings that have appeared throughout the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration, we spotted some new apparel paying tribute to the park’s 25th anniversary inside the Main Street Cinema at Magic Kingdom. 25th Anniversary Vault Collection T-Shirt – $39.99. In this t-shirt...
Hate towards PlayStation's new console exclusive is being driven by bigots, says developer
Forspoken was finally released by Luminous Productions and Square Enix yesterday after several lengthy delays - and it’s created quite a ruckus. On the whole critics aren’t impressed, but it’s Forspoken’s dialogue that’s causing a stir. Over on Metacritic, Forspoken landed a score of 68...
Is Minecraft Legends Cross Gen Multiplayer?
With new Minecraft Legends being showcased at the Bethesda and Xbox Developer Direct gamers begin to ask, is Minecraft Legends CrossGen?. Minecraft Legends will be having full cross-platform and will have cross-gen support at its release. This means for example that Xbox players will be able to play with past generations and non-xbox users. The title is set to launch on April 18, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Nintendo Switch, and PC. Minecraft Legends will also be made available for free to any Xbox Game Pass Subscriber.
Minecraft Legends Different Editions
During the Bethesda and Xbox Developer Direct, Mojang not only showed off gameplay but even revealed the Minecraft Legends’ different editions. Minecraft Legends will only be launching with two different editions. The following editions are:. Standard Pack ($40) Base Game. Deluxe Pack ($50) Base Game. 1 Hero Skin. 4...
An N64 Classic Is Coming to Switch With Multiplayer, and Gamers Are Freaking Out
Classic-videogame remasters equal big money.
