ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Tidy Up Your Pots & Pans Collection With These Discounted Storage Solutions From Wayfair

By Olivia Harvey
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to finally organize your cookware collection, then you probably have to start from scratch and adopt an entirely new storage solution. Whether it’s a cabinet- organization system or something that can make use of that blank wall space, Wayfair currently has a handful of clever storage solutions that are all discounted to help you check off that resolution.

Already have your pots and pans stored in a cabinet? Organize them using the Rev-A-Shelf Cookware Cabinet Organizer . This two-tiered sliding shelf insert keeps your lids and pots separate and stores all the items vertically so you don’t have to unstack, then restack when you need to get your favorite pot. Right now, this storage system is over 50 percent off.

Rev-A-Shelf 2-Tier Cookware Cabinet Organizer

Price: $156

Buy Now

If you’re short on cabinet space, then you may want to move your pot storage to the wall. The Dotted Line Wall Mounted Pot Rack on Wayfair is marked down to just $80 and allows you to store your pots, pans, and other kitchen utensils on the pegboard using sturdy hooks. It comes in several different colors and is great for small spaces.

Dotted Line Wall Mounted Pot Rack $80 Buy now

Or, put your pots and pans on display in your kitchen with the Ebern Designs Freestanding Pot Rack . The tiered shelf has room for you to store six pots with their lids so you can easily grab them and get back to work. It also looks beautiful, too!

Ebern Designs Cookware Freestanding Floor Pot Rack $65 Buy now

Your cookware has not only never looked better but it’s never been easier to grab what you need and get cooking. One resolution down…only the rest to go!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTD8f_0kPm2o2b00
More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
SheKnows

This $7 Best-Selling Kitchen Tool Will Clear Up Your Countertops & Cupboards In Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In our quest to build a Nancy Meyers-worthy kitchen, there’s always a trade-off between function and aesthetics. You want all your daily-use (or most-days-use) appliances out on the counter where you can see them, but you don’t want your countertops looking like one big power strip with long lines of electrical cords snaking their way back to the nearest outlet. Luckily, there are kitchen organizing tools that can solve nearly every problem including this one, and you don’t have to...
SheKnows

The Pioneer Woman Is Having a Kitchen Sale With Sets Starting at Just $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ree Drummond of The Pioneer Woman brand has mastered the art of making modern vintage-style kitchen tools and home decor. With her country cottage florals and use of retro colors, it’s hard not to fall hard for everything in The Pioneer Woman Walmart collection. And right now, you can fall in love without having to blow through your spending budget because a handful of beautiful Pioneer Woman kitchen items are currently on sale. This gorgeous 18-piece mixing bowl set from...
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
SheKnows

Move Over Trader Joe's, Because Costco Just Introduced Its Own Trendy Seasoning Blend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been to Trader Joe’s lately, you’ve probably noticed one area of the store that just seems to keep growing: the spice shelf. We know our cupboards at home are practically full to bursting with TJ’s signature spice blends like the iconic Everything But The Bagel, Everything But the Elote, Chile Lime Seasoning, and 21 Seasoning Salute. But they’re not the only cult-favorite store that has an exciting spice game going on. Costco‘s beloved Kirkland brand has its own...
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
SheKnows

Costco Just Added a New Pastry Item to Its Bakery Section & You Can Buy a 6-Pack for Only $10

A frigid winter morning is best endured with buttery pastry deliciousness (well that, and a nice strong cup of coffee!), and Costco’s newest bakery item fits the bill. The amazing breakfast delight was shared by Instagram account @costcosisters, who spotted it at their local store. These light, golden brown pastries look like croissants and are filled with cheesy goodness and a tart cherry filling — it’s pure heaven on earth! “Sometimes you just have to open it in the parking lot!😂” @costcosisters wrote, and we totally understand the urge. How could you pass up sneaking a bite of this gooey deliciousness? “It...
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
CBS News

Walmart is offering a huge discount on this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to refresh your bedding for the new year? Then check out this unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman 4-piece...
WSLS

Is popcorn a healthy snack or not? Weighing the pros, cons

Those are often decisions moviegoers make when at the theater and are in the mood for some popcorn to go along with their show. The same goes when sitting down at home to watch a movie or ballgame and desiring a snack. But once the show or game is over...
SheKnows

SheKnows

96K+
Followers
10K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy