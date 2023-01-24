Read full article on original website
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Kirtankumar Dalwadi faced a federal judge on January 25th, sentenced for his role in an law enforcement scam. As part of his guilty plea Dalwadi, 27, admitted that in June and July 2021, while temporarily residing in Albany, he was contacted by scammers he knew in India, who asked him to pick up quantities of U.S. currency from several locations in the eastern United States, and to transport and deliver the currency to various people in New Jersey.
CBS 6 continues our investigation into long wait times at area emergency departments. After receiving hundreds and hundreds of comments from people in and out of the Capital Region, CBS 6 sat down with Dr. Dennis McKenna, President and CEO of Albany Medical Center to share some of what we've been hearing.
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has pleaded guilty for his role in a crash that killed another Albany man. Police say just after 6:00 PM on October 24th, officers responded to the area of Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street for reports of a person struck by a car.
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D- NY) in Albany on Tuesday told reporters the era of defunding the police is over, announcing millions of dollars in investments in public safety as violent crime remains a top issue for New Yorkers. Hochul announced the expansion of the state's...
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Not guilty – two words that spell freedom for Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin. The republican has been cleared of campaign finance allegations leveled against him by the state Attorney General’s Office, concluding a trial that lasted two days. On Wednesday, the jury...
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Cohoes man faces 25 years to life in prison, after he pleaded guilty to a murder charge. Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced Tuesday that Ahlaumion Hall, 26, of Cohoes, pleaded guilty to one count of Murder in the Second Degree, before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court Tuesday afternoon.
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Bob Simons says he knows his wife was going to die sometime in the next year, but he does not believe she was supposed to die so soon. When we reached out to Albany Medical Center to discuss his concerns, they invited us in, with the hospital’s CEO saying they are “on a journey of continuous improvement.”
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Opening statements for Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin were set to begin on January 24th. He is facing criminal charges following an investigation by the State Attorney General. In a release from NYS Attorney General Letitia James, McLaughlin is charged with grand larceny and...
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — 106 events and more than 430,000 attendees turned 2022 into a record year at The MVP Arena. Arena officials say the new record for operating profits proves if you put live events in front of an audience that’s been starved for them for two years, they will come. (A net operating profit is a company's earnings after taking care of all working costs and operating costs.)
Saratoga County — More than 100 people attended a Saratoga County Department of Health Naloxone Kit giveaway last weekend, equipping residents with resources needed to prevent and respond to opioid overdoses. This giveaway came as the County saw 10 overdoses in a 7 day stretch in January, and already...
GREENE COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — All new Monday night, a federal lawsuit has been filed against Catskill police concerning the death of a man who was tasered in their lobby, after dosing himself in hand sanitizer. The death of Jason Jones happened back in 2021. This new lawsuit accuses...
ROTTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested an Albany man, accused of fleeing a traffic stop and leading police on a pursuit. According to investigators, back on January 22nd, just after 3:30 AM, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-890 in Rotterdam. The driver, later...
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — On Tuesday, lawmakers in Albany voted yes to putting an expansion of the state’s ‘Equal Protection Amendment’ on the ballot in 2024. “Laws are good. Constitutional protections are much more important,” said NYS Senator Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan). The New York State...
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A vote on a resolution that would have voiced the city of Schenectady’s support for a state bill that would seal the records of those formerly incarcerated ended in a stalemate Monday night. The Schenectady City Council voted three-to-three on whether they should endorse...
Albany — In March, the more than 1.6 million households who have been receiving additional SNAP benefits since April 2020 will once again receive a normal amount. For almost three years, SNAP recipients have been receiving nearly $100 extra per month for groceries. With Congress passing the Consolidated Appropriations...
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — After hearing about the success of the MVP Arena in downtown Albany, CBS 6 set out to see what impact this is having on businesses that surround the venue. " The MVP arena is a great arena and a great partner to all businesses indirectly...
Ballston Spa — A burst of snow on Wednesday followed by a forecasted burst of rain on Wednesday night has Capital Region officials monitoring their roads, as they say it's a perfect recipe for creating potholes. More than three thousand potholes have already been recorded in the City of...
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Watervliet firefighters and other first responders -- called to a serious fire on 4th and 5th Avenues Tuesday afternoon. Police tell us the flames started in a garage -- but they spread. Police tell us -- the flames spread to three different homes -- and...
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — Crews in Guilderland are working on repairing a water main break. The break occurred Thursday morning in the area of Western Ave and Knowles Terrace. We're told water is shut off to the area. There was also a break in the area of Knowles Terrace...
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — This is a special day in the long and adventurous life of a World War II veteran from Lebanon Springs. Retired army tech corporal Harold Williams turns 100. During World War II, Williams fought in seven of eight campaigns in the European theater. He...
