ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Kirtankumar Dalwadi faced a federal judge on January 25th, sentenced for his role in an law enforcement scam. As part of his guilty plea Dalwadi, 27, admitted that in June and July 2021, while temporarily residing in Albany, he was contacted by scammers he knew in India, who asked him to pick up quantities of U.S. currency from several locations in the eastern United States, and to transport and deliver the currency to various people in New Jersey.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO