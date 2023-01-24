ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WRGB

Citizen of India sentenced for role in local law enforcement phone scam

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Kirtankumar Dalwadi faced a federal judge on January 25th, sentenced for his role in an law enforcement scam. As part of his guilty plea Dalwadi, 27, admitted that in June and July 2021, while temporarily residing in Albany, he was contacted by scammers he knew in India, who asked him to pick up quantities of U.S. currency from several locations in the eastern United States, and to transport and deliver the currency to various people in New Jersey.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany Med's CEO and Governor Hochul weigh in on ER wait times

CBS 6 continues our investigation into long wait times at area emergency departments. After receiving hundreds and hundreds of comments from people in and out of the Capital Region, CBS 6 sat down with Dr. Dennis McKenna, President and CEO of Albany Medical Center to share some of what we've been hearing.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Cohoes man pleads guilty in Quail Street homicide

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Cohoes man faces 25 years to life in prison, after he pleaded guilty to a murder charge. Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced Tuesday that Ahlaumion Hall, 26, of Cohoes, pleaded guilty to one count of Murder in the Second Degree, before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court Tuesday afternoon.
COHOES, NY
WRGB

Albany Med CEO addresses growing concerns of hospital staffing crisis

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Bob Simons says he knows his wife was going to die sometime in the next year, but he does not believe she was supposed to die so soon. When we reached out to Albany Medical Center to discuss his concerns, they invited us in, with the hospital’s CEO saying they are “on a journey of continuous improvement.”
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Opening statements in Rensselaer County Exec campaign fraud trial

RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Opening statements for Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin were set to begin on January 24th. He is facing criminal charges following an investigation by the State Attorney General. In a release from NYS Attorney General Letitia James, McLaughlin is charged with grand larceny and...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WRGB

2022 a record year for entertainment at the MVP arena

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — 106 events and more than 430,000 attendees turned 2022 into a record year at The MVP Arena. Arena officials say the new record for operating profits proves if you put live events in front of an audience that’s been starved for them for two years, they will come. (A net operating profit is a company's earnings after taking care of all working costs and operating costs.)
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Saratoga County reloading resources as opioid overdoses, deaths rise

Saratoga County — More than 100 people attended a Saratoga County Department of Health Naloxone Kit giveaway last weekend, equipping residents with resources needed to prevent and respond to opioid overdoses. This giveaway came as the County saw 10 overdoses in a 7 day stretch in January, and already...
WRGB

Wednesday storm "The best weather for potholes" in Capital Region

Ballston Spa — A burst of snow on Wednesday followed by a forecasted burst of rain on Wednesday night has Capital Region officials monitoring their roads, as they say it's a perfect recipe for creating potholes. More than three thousand potholes have already been recorded in the City of...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Five being aided after multiple-structure fire in Watervliet

WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Watervliet firefighters and other first responders -- called to a serious fire on 4th and 5th Avenues Tuesday afternoon. Police tell us the flames started in a garage -- but they spread. Police tell us -- the flames spread to three different homes -- and...
WATERVLIET, NY
WRGB

Crews working to repair a water main break in Guilderland

GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — Crews in Guilderland are working on repairing a water main break. The break occurred Thursday morning in the area of Western Ave and Knowles Terrace. We're told water is shut off to the area. There was also a break in the area of Knowles Terrace...
GUILDERLAND, NY
WRGB

Happy 100th birthday to WW II veteran Harold Williams

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — This is a special day in the long and adventurous life of a World War II veteran from Lebanon Springs. Retired army tech corporal Harold Williams turns 100. During World War II, Williams fought in seven of eight campaigns in the European theater. He...
LEBANON SPRINGS, NY

