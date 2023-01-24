ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told

A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
DUXBURY, MA
Saurabh

The boy who left his parents and returned to wilderness after being saved from Native Americans

On January 10, 1870, one of the most popular and widely circulated newspaper in the southwest, San Antonio Herald published a cry for help. On the first day of January, 1870, the son of the undersigned was stolen by the Indians at or near the settlement of Castell, Texas, on the Llano River. Description of the boy: age about 10 years and 8 months, height 4 feet 10 inches, light flaxen hair, grey eyes, broad face, high forehead, has a scar on his chin, speaks the German language exclusively. The undersigned, his father, prays that you use your efforts to recover the child. - Yours respectfully, Louis Korn, January 10, 1870.
CASTELL, TX
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
KEYT

US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author in NYC

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three men in an alleged plot that originated in Iran to kill an Iranian American author and activist who has spoken out against human rights abuses. The men were charged with money laundering and murder-for-hire in a superseding indictment unsealed in federal court in New York. Masih Alinejad, an Iranian opposition activist and writer in exile in New York City, confirmed to The Associated Press that she was the intended target. She said FBI officials had read her the messages that the plotters exchanged between themselves, including a final one: “It’s going to be done today.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEYT

Bus falls off bridge, catches fire in Pakistan, killing 40

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A passenger bus has fallen off a bridge and caught fire, killing 40 people in the crash in southern Pakistan. A government official in the town of Bela said the bus was speeding when it crashed into a pillar and fell off the bridge Sunday. The dead included women and children. Four survivors are being treated in a hospital for their injuries. The bodies of the dead were charred beyond recognition and are being transported to Karachi for DNA sampling. Separately, in Pakistan’s northwest, at least 10 children died in a boating capsizing Sunday while they were on a picnic. Local police said the boat apparently overturned because it was too crowded.
KEYT

Man throws Molotov cocktail at New Jersey synagogue in arson attempt, police say

A man threw a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue in an arson attempt on Sunday morning, police and the synagogue said. The suspect lit and threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door of Temple Ner Tamid around 3 a.m. and fled the scene, Bloomfield police said in a news release. The bottle broke, but did not cause any damage to the building, police said.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
KEYT

Nicaragua arrests 24 after attack in indigenous land dispute

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaraguan authorities say they have arrested 24 settlers after they allegedly attacked an indigenous community as part of a land dispute. It was the first large-scale arrest of non-indigenous settlers after several years of invasions and attacks in the territory of Miskito and Mayangna communities. Nicaragua’s National Police said Friday that 22 men and two women were detained in the Caribbean coastal region the previous day. Police say indigenous residents told them the attackers were armed with sticks, stones and machetes. Nicaraguan authorities have been slow to investigate such attacks, and activists said Friday the settlers had actually been detained by residents, who turned them over to police.
KEYT

Police: Counterterror unit holds Spain church attack suspect

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s national police agency says a counterterrorism intelligence unit is questioning a suspect accused of killing a Catholic church officer with a machete and wounding four more people, including a priest. The Spanish National Police had asked for two more days to interrogate the 25-year-old Moroccan suspect in Madrid before he has to face a judge. Authorities identified him as Yassine Kanjaa. He was transferred to the capital and handed over to an intelligence unit within the Spanish police that oversees domestic terrorism cases. He was undergoing questioning on Friday. Kanjaa is accused of killing a sacristan after he prepared Wednesday night Mass at a church in the southern city of Algeciras.

Comments / 0

Community Policy