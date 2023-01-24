Read full article on original website
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told
A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Policeman pulls over a woman and instructs her to open the trunk, unaware that he is being recorded.
When he saw a driver in trouble, the county officer stopped his car and did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker. Not only did the police officer tell her that her brake light was out, but he also did something else that shocked her and made her want to tell everyone about it on Facebook.
The boy who left his parents and returned to wilderness after being saved from Native Americans
On January 10, 1870, one of the most popular and widely circulated newspaper in the southwest, San Antonio Herald published a cry for help. On the first day of January, 1870, the son of the undersigned was stolen by the Indians at or near the settlement of Castell, Texas, on the Llano River. Description of the boy: age about 10 years and 8 months, height 4 feet 10 inches, light flaxen hair, grey eyes, broad face, high forehead, has a scar on his chin, speaks the German language exclusively. The undersigned, his father, prays that you use your efforts to recover the child. - Yours respectfully, Louis Korn, January 10, 1870.
The tragic story of Sam Ballard, the teen who ate a slug as a dare and then suffered for it
In 2010, Sam Ballard was a 19-year-old Australian teen who was sitting around and drinking with his "mates" when a slug crawled across the patio of his friend's home. The young men who were drinking immediately brought up the conversation about someone eating the slug.
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
British Airways stewardess arrested after pilot called cops at 30,000ft fearing she was drunk and possibly on drugs
A BRITISH Airways stewardess was arrested after a pilot called cops at 30,000ft fearing she was drunk and possibly under the influence of drugs. Waiting police boarded the plane from Gran Canaria when it landed at Gatwick airport. The 41-year-old stewardess failed a breathalyser test and was found with high...
District reassigns principal of Virginia school where boy, 6, allegedly shot teacher, spokesperson says
The principal of Richneck Elementary School in Virginia has been reassigned within Newport News Public Schools, according to a spokesperson for the district. In an email to CNN confirming the reassignment, the district would not say where it was reassigning former principal Briana Foster Newton. School and district leadership have...
A brutal beating. Cries for his mom. 23-minute delay in aid. Here are the key takeaways from the Tyre Nichols police videos
The newly released videos of Tyre Nichols’ police beating captured the brutality that his family and authorities had already foreshadowed: He was punched and kicked while being restrained. He pleaded to go home and repeatedly yelled for his mom. And after the beating, while Nichols lay slumped and motionless...
US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author in NYC
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three men in an alleged plot that originated in Iran to kill an Iranian American author and activist who has spoken out against human rights abuses. The men were charged with money laundering and murder-for-hire in a superseding indictment unsealed in federal court in New York. Masih Alinejad, an Iranian opposition activist and writer in exile in New York City, confirmed to The Associated Press that she was the intended target. She said FBI officials had read her the messages that the plotters exchanged between themselves, including a final one: “It’s going to be done today.”
Bus falls off bridge, catches fire in Pakistan, killing 40
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A passenger bus has fallen off a bridge and caught fire, killing 40 people in the crash in southern Pakistan. A government official in the town of Bela said the bus was speeding when it crashed into a pillar and fell off the bridge Sunday. The dead included women and children. Four survivors are being treated in a hospital for their injuries. The bodies of the dead were charred beyond recognition and are being transported to Karachi for DNA sampling. Separately, in Pakistan’s northwest, at least 10 children died in a boating capsizing Sunday while they were on a picnic. Local police said the boat apparently overturned because it was too crowded.
Man throws Molotov cocktail at New Jersey synagogue in arson attempt, police say
A man threw a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue in an arson attempt on Sunday morning, police and the synagogue said. The suspect lit and threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door of Temple Ner Tamid around 3 a.m. and fled the scene, Bloomfield police said in a news release. The bottle broke, but did not cause any damage to the building, police said.
Nicaragua arrests 24 after attack in indigenous land dispute
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaraguan authorities say they have arrested 24 settlers after they allegedly attacked an indigenous community as part of a land dispute. It was the first large-scale arrest of non-indigenous settlers after several years of invasions and attacks in the territory of Miskito and Mayangna communities. Nicaragua’s National Police said Friday that 22 men and two women were detained in the Caribbean coastal region the previous day. Police say indigenous residents told them the attackers were armed with sticks, stones and machetes. Nicaraguan authorities have been slow to investigate such attacks, and activists said Friday the settlers had actually been detained by residents, who turned them over to police.
Police: Counterterror unit holds Spain church attack suspect
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s national police agency says a counterterrorism intelligence unit is questioning a suspect accused of killing a Catholic church officer with a machete and wounding four more people, including a priest. The Spanish National Police had asked for two more days to interrogate the 25-year-old Moroccan suspect in Madrid before he has to face a judge. Authorities identified him as Yassine Kanjaa. He was transferred to the capital and handed over to an intelligence unit within the Spanish police that oversees domestic terrorism cases. He was undergoing questioning on Friday. Kanjaa is accused of killing a sacristan after he prepared Wednesday night Mass at a church in the southern city of Algeciras.
