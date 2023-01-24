Read full article on original website
Morgan Messenger
John Wayne Hovermale
John Wayne Hovermale, age 58, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., died on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side and while under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle. Born October 30, 1964 in Berkeley Springs, he was son of the late Robert “Bobby”...
Morgan Messenger
William Sherwood Jenkins, Sr.
William Sherwood Jenkins, Sr. William Sherwood “Bill” Jenkins, Sr., age 83, died on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his home. Born December 25, 1939 in Keyser, W.Va., he was the son of the late Alfred William Jenkins and Wilma Florence Miller Nicholson. He was of the Methodist faith.
Morgan Messenger
Charles V. Thomas
Charles Vincent Thomas, 56, Hancock, Md., passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at his home in Hancock, Md. The family will receive friends, Thursday, January 26, 2023, 5-8 p.m., at Grove Funeral Home, 141 West Main St., Hancock, Md., with Recitation of the Rosary at 7:30. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 2 p.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 16 East High Street, Hancock, Md., with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Morgan Messenger
Berkeley Springs wins Regional Academic Showdown
Two teams have advanced out of the second regional of the 2023 Academic Showdown. Berkeley Springs High School Team 1, Morgan County, earned first place; Spring Mills High School Team 1, Berkeley County, earned second place on Saturday, January 21 during the com. petition at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West...
Woman, juvenile killed in West Virginia house fire
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman and a juvenile male were killed in a Berkeley County house fire this week, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. The WVSFMO says the fire happened around 12:50 a.m., Monday, Jan. 23 on Cottage Road in Martinsburg. Authorities say the initial call stated at least […]
Man sentenced to nine years in jail for obstructing Franklin County triple-murder investigation
A Maryland man was sentenced to over nine years in prison Wednesday for obstructing a federal investigation into a Franklin County triple homicide. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Mark Johnson, 36, from Baltimore, was sentenced to 110 months in jail after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation.
theriver953.com
W.VA. Fire Marshal’s Office confirms 2 were lost in a fire
The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office reports that one adult female and a male juvenile were lost in a fire in their home in Martinsburg Jan. 23. The fire was reported around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 23 with units from Bedington, Martinsburg and Berkeley County responding to a home at 90 Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
Two dead in Berkeley County house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An adult female and a juvenile male were the victims of a fire at their home in Martinsburg on Monday. The fire occurred around 12:50 A.M. in the early morning of January 23rd. Fire departments from Bedington, Martinsburg, and Berkeley County responded to the home, located at 90 Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
Metro News
Berkeley County fire claims 2 lives
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a double fatal fire that happened in Berkeley County earlier this week. According to a Wednesday afternoon news release, a woman and juvenile boy were killed in the blaze that happened early Monday morning at a residence on Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
Woman, boy die in fire in Martinsburg community
Editor’s Note: In this updated story, posted a day after we published the original version, information has been corrected to reflect the outcome of the fire. MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said they were working to determine how a fire that killed two people Monday morning started. The fire was at a home […]
dcnewsnow.com
Snowfall in Western Maryland
DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. Prince William Co. Police Chief: new security sensors …. Virginia's second-largest school district is working to make sure the risks to student safety are...
theriver953.com
Berkeley County’s Prosecutor ask for a special Prosecutor
Berkeley County Prosecutor Catie Wilkes Delligatti confirmed that she is going to ask a special prosecutor be appointed to review the accident involving the daughter of the Berkeley County Sheriff. Sheriff Nathan Harmon’s 22-year-old daughter Carrie was involved in a single vehicle accident on Jan. 6 in which she ran...
Search for suspects involved in string of burglaries across Frederick County, Md.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who they said have conducted several burglaries throughout the county since December 28, 2022. According to the Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, there have been multiple burglaries involving the subjects shown in the video above. The white minivan in the […]
Fire affecting I-81 traffic in Franklin County
Part of Interstate 81 was closed Thursday morning in Franklin County because of a vehicle fire. Southbound lanes were shut down, but have since partially reopened, between exit 3 to the Molly Pitcher Highway and the Maryland border, according to 511PA. Delays should continue to be expected. PennDOT cameras show...
Metro News
In his own words: Berkeley County sheriff explains actions in daughter’s car wreck
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon is hitting back at those who say he was out of line when he responded to his 22-year-old daughter’s car crash in the early hours of Jan. 6 on Cemetery Road just outside Martinsburg. Critics have said the sheriff influenced...
wfmd.com
Crash On I-70 In Frederick County Kills Smithsburg Woman
The driver of a Chevy Cruz killed after hitting the back of a tractor trailer. Myersville, MD (DG) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened on I-70 westbound Monday night. Troopers from the Frederick Barrack responded to 70 westbound near the Myersville Rest Stop at...
royalexaminer.com
VDOT closes all northbound and southbound Route 522 lands at rockside west of Winchester
A rockslide has closed all northbound and southbound lanes on a segment of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) west of Winchester. Route 522 lanes are closed from Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road). The Virginia Department of Transportation has set up a detour:. For northbound Route...
wfmd.com
Parts of Catoctin Mountain Park To Be Closed This Weekend
The Park Service says it’s due to increased security. Catoctin Mountain Park Visitor Center (Photo from National Park Service) Thurmont, Md (KM) There will be some temporary closures this weekend at Catoctin Mountain Park. Citing increased security as the reason, the National Park Service says Park Central Road between...
Hit and run reported in Franklin County, police investigating
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin County police are searching for a person of interest in a reported hit and run. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the crash occurred at Norland Pub, located at 454 Norland Avenue. The victim reported his car was struck at 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 13.
fredericklantern.com
Frederick Admin Passes Away
On January 13, Frederick High Assistant Principal Doug Jackson lost his battle with cancer at the age of 54. As the longest-serving administrator at Frederick High, Mr. Jackson inspired countless young minds over the years, and his death has left our entire community in mourning. Dr. Russell Fox, the principal...
