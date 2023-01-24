ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Record North Shore

Trustees approve financial incentive for restaurant, but liquor license sparks debate

While no binding vote was at stake, Wilmette Trustee Dan Sullivan made his position clear during a regular Village Board session Tuesday, Jan. 24. After removing the measure from the consent agenda, Sullivan told his colleagues that he would not support a liquor license for incoming restaurant EvaDean’s Bakery and Cafe, saying the restaurant’s plans […] The post Trustees approve financial incentive for restaurant, but liquor license sparks debate appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
oakpark.com

A fresh take on ‘historic

When his clients first approached Mark Meagher about building them a new home, he knew they were looking for something of a unicorn in Oak Park. They had seen some of the new-construction homes built by his company, Maher Development, in the south side of the village and wanted something similar in a different location.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Say yes to Imagine Project 2 and funding plan 4

Having attended District 200’s Community Finance Committee meeting (Jan. 17), I am still reflecting on the great work D200 has done in planning for the future for our community. The years of saving and conservative spending so the district can invest in critically needed capital improvements like Project 2 (renovating century-old physical education spaces at OPRF) is a credit to the work of the D200 board.
OAK PARK, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Alderpeople, Residents Blast Chicago Housing Authority Leader Over State Of City’s Public Housing

CHICAGO — Alderpeople and Chicago Housing Authority residents ripped into the agency when its top leader made a rare appearance before the City Council Tuesday. Tracey Scott, the CHA’s chief executive, was barraged with complaints about poor building conditions, questions about the agency’s deal to lease land to the Chicago Fire soccer team and concerns about its vacant units amid the city’s homeless crisis.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park moves forward on racial equity assessment

The Village of Oak Park is pushing forward on its plans to conduct a racial equity assessment in the community. The project will begin in earnest as early as this spring. The assessment is intended to provide the foundation of the village’s overarching racial equity plan, one of the board’s primary goals.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

River Forest board OK’s fire training prop

With an eye toward saving time and money, the River Forest Village Board voted unanimously, Jan. 23, to purchase a training prop for the fire department. Cost for the prop, which will be purchased from Taylor’d Containers of Spokane Valley, Wash., is $57,000. Finance Director Rosie McAdams said the purchase will be covered from the general fund since it was not included in the capital plan.
RIVER FOREST, IL
oakpark.com

Two districts, different funding proposals

At the Jan. 17 District 200 Community Finance Committee meeting, bond consultant Elizabeth Hennessy presented five funding scenarios for the $105 million Project 2, the proposed physical education addition for Oak Park and River Forest High School, which includes a new pool. The new price tag includes a few alternatives, bumping up the initial construction estimate of $99.5 million.
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood residents sound off on Save-A-Lot taking place of Whole Foods space

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two months after this Whole Foods in Englewood suddenly shut its doors, neighbors are finally learning what will replace the empty storefront.But before it even opens its doors, some residents said they don't want it in their neighborhood. The large store is located at 63rd and Halsted. CBS 2's Sara Machi went out to get some answers.A new grocery store is coming to Englewood, filling a spot left vacant when Whole Foods pulled out. But before they even open their doors, the store owners are selling their plan to residents who said it looks like a bad deal. A...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

OPRF and a referendum

Last week the financial advisor hired by Oak Park and River Forest High School made a long-awaited presentation on the range of options District 200 might take to finance its ambitious and overdue $100 million Project 2. This is the effort that will rebuild the indoor physical education/athletics facilities at...
OAK PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

H-BR Superintendent leaving for Downers Grove position

Effective June 30th, Dr. Travis McGuire will be leaving the Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429. He has been accepted as an assistant superintendent for learning resources position for the Downers Grove High School District 99. Dr. McGuire spoke to WSPY News about his past 10 years with the Hinckley-Big Rock...
HINCKLEY, IL
wjol.com

License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law

(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
WILL COUNTY, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Coston Plummer, candidate for new local Police District Council, says community will set public safety agenda

Coston Plummer, home care worker and Service Employees International Union Healthcare Illinois and Indiana member, is running for representative of the Chicago Police Department’s 2nd District Council. District Councils are new community-elected bodies in each of CPD’s 22 districts. The councils will be tasked with holding monthly public meetings...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Cong. Danny Davis, Ald. Emma Mitts endorse police district council candidates

As the first police district council elections in Chicago history get underway, three West Side candidates have already received endorsements from long-time West Side elected officials – though only two of them are running in competitive races. According to Deondre Rutues, who is running for the 15th District council,...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Burst pipe destroys Chute gym floor, asbestos found in mitigation

The brutally cold temperatures that descended on Evanston in late December left their mark on some of District 65’s facilities. Over winter break, the Joseph E. Hill Early Childhood Center, Washington Elementary, Dawes Elementary and Chute Middle School all experienced frozen pipes, according to Director of Operations Joseph Sierra.
EVANSTON, IL
southarkansassun.com

$883 Automatic Property Refund for Cook County Homeowners

53,000 Cook County homeowners will receive automatic property tax refunds in the coming weeks for overpaid first installment taxes in 2021. Many property owners didn’t claim exemptions that could have reduced their property taxes, such as Homeowner, Senior Citizen, Senior Freeze, and Disabled Persons exemptions. Based on the report...

Comments / 0

Community Policy