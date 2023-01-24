Read full article on original website
Trustees approve financial incentive for restaurant, but liquor license sparks debate
While no binding vote was at stake, Wilmette Trustee Dan Sullivan made his position clear during a regular Village Board session Tuesday, Jan. 24. After removing the measure from the consent agenda, Sullivan told his colleagues that he would not support a liquor license for incoming restaurant EvaDean’s Bakery and Cafe, saying the restaurant’s plans […] The post Trustees approve financial incentive for restaurant, but liquor license sparks debate appeared first on The Record.
blockclubchicago.org
Pilsen Residents Can Meet With Cook County Assessor To Discuss Recent Property Tax Increase
PILSEN — The Cook County Assessor will meet with Pilsen neighbors next week after residents and community leaders blasted the office for the sharp increase in property taxes this year. The meeting with Assessor Fritz Kaegi is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Benito Juarez High School, 2150 S. Laflin St.
oakpark.com
A fresh take on ‘historic
When his clients first approached Mark Meagher about building them a new home, he knew they were looking for something of a unicorn in Oak Park. They had seen some of the new-construction homes built by his company, Maher Development, in the south side of the village and wanted something similar in a different location.
oakpark.com
Say yes to Imagine Project 2 and funding plan 4
Having attended District 200’s Community Finance Committee meeting (Jan. 17), I am still reflecting on the great work D200 has done in planning for the future for our community. The years of saving and conservative spending so the district can invest in critically needed capital improvements like Project 2 (renovating century-old physical education spaces at OPRF) is a credit to the work of the D200 board.
blockclubchicago.org
Alderpeople, Residents Blast Chicago Housing Authority Leader Over State Of City’s Public Housing
CHICAGO — Alderpeople and Chicago Housing Authority residents ripped into the agency when its top leader made a rare appearance before the City Council Tuesday. Tracey Scott, the CHA’s chief executive, was barraged with complaints about poor building conditions, questions about the agency’s deal to lease land to the Chicago Fire soccer team and concerns about its vacant units amid the city’s homeless crisis.
oakpark.com
Oak Park moves forward on racial equity assessment
The Village of Oak Park is pushing forward on its plans to conduct a racial equity assessment in the community. The project will begin in earnest as early as this spring. The assessment is intended to provide the foundation of the village’s overarching racial equity plan, one of the board’s primary goals.
oakpark.com
River Forest board OK’s fire training prop
With an eye toward saving time and money, the River Forest Village Board voted unanimously, Jan. 23, to purchase a training prop for the fire department. Cost for the prop, which will be purchased from Taylor’d Containers of Spokane Valley, Wash., is $57,000. Finance Director Rosie McAdams said the purchase will be covered from the general fund since it was not included in the capital plan.
evanstonroundtable.com
Clark Street closure between Orrington and Sherman Avenues, Jan. 30 through Feb. 2
Power Construction will be conducting crane lift activities on Clark Street between Orrington Avenue and Sherman Avenue beginning January 30. Work will continue through February 2. Construction activities will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. A full street closure will take place in order to erect...
oakpark.com
Two districts, different funding proposals
At the Jan. 17 District 200 Community Finance Committee meeting, bond consultant Elizabeth Hennessy presented five funding scenarios for the $105 million Project 2, the proposed physical education addition for Oak Park and River Forest High School, which includes a new pool. The new price tag includes a few alternatives, bumping up the initial construction estimate of $99.5 million.
Englewood residents sound off on Save-A-Lot taking place of Whole Foods space
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two months after this Whole Foods in Englewood suddenly shut its doors, neighbors are finally learning what will replace the empty storefront.But before it even opens its doors, some residents said they don't want it in their neighborhood. The large store is located at 63rd and Halsted. CBS 2's Sara Machi went out to get some answers.A new grocery store is coming to Englewood, filling a spot left vacant when Whole Foods pulled out. But before they even open their doors, the store owners are selling their plan to residents who said it looks like a bad deal. A...
oakpark.com
OPRF and a referendum
Last week the financial advisor hired by Oak Park and River Forest High School made a long-awaited presentation on the range of options District 200 might take to finance its ambitious and overdue $100 million Project 2. This is the effort that will rebuild the indoor physical education/athletics facilities at...
WSPY NEWS
H-BR Superintendent leaving for Downers Grove position
Effective June 30th, Dr. Travis McGuire will be leaving the Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429. He has been accepted as an assistant superintendent for learning resources position for the Downers Grove High School District 99. Dr. McGuire spoke to WSPY News about his past 10 years with the Hinckley-Big Rock...
959theriver.com
A Naperville Business owner has filed a lawsuit against Naperville’s Police Chief
The Business owner owns a Gun Shop and he has actually added Naperville’s Police Chief to his lawsuit. A gun shop owner suing Naperville over an ordinance banning the sale of certain high-powered rifles weapons is now asking a federal judge to prohibit the city’s police chief from enforcing the city law and a new state law.
wjol.com
License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
Chicago has failed to keep up with demand for affordable housing, CHA boss acknowledges
There were many complaints at Tuesday’s Housing Committee hearing from Chicago Housing Authority residents during public comment about the deal to let the Chicago Fire soccer team build a practice field on the site of the CHA’s old ABLA Homes.
Coston Plummer, candidate for new local Police District Council, says community will set public safety agenda
Coston Plummer, home care worker and Service Employees International Union Healthcare Illinois and Indiana member, is running for representative of the Chicago Police Department’s 2nd District Council. District Councils are new community-elected bodies in each of CPD’s 22 districts. The councils will be tasked with holding monthly public meetings...
Austin Weekly News
Cong. Danny Davis, Ald. Emma Mitts endorse police district council candidates
As the first police district council elections in Chicago history get underway, three West Side candidates have already received endorsements from long-time West Side elected officials – though only two of them are running in competitive races. According to Deondre Rutues, who is running for the 15th District council,...
evanstonroundtable.com
Burst pipe destroys Chute gym floor, asbestos found in mitigation
The brutally cold temperatures that descended on Evanston in late December left their mark on some of District 65’s facilities. Over winter break, the Joseph E. Hill Early Childhood Center, Washington Elementary, Dawes Elementary and Chute Middle School all experienced frozen pipes, according to Director of Operations Joseph Sierra.
Thousands of 911 calls in South Shore, Woodlawn took over an hour for police to respond
Over 4,000 emergency calls to Chicago police were made by residents in South Shore and Woodlawn, who waited more than an hour for help, according to 2022 data released by the city in response to a legal settlement. The data gave response times of Chicago’s 22 police districts throughout the...
southarkansassun.com
$883 Automatic Property Refund for Cook County Homeowners
53,000 Cook County homeowners will receive automatic property tax refunds in the coming weeks for overpaid first installment taxes in 2021. Many property owners didn’t claim exemptions that could have reduced their property taxes, such as Homeowner, Senior Citizen, Senior Freeze, and Disabled Persons exemptions. Based on the report...
