Hitmaker Jennifer Lopez, 53, took to Instagram on Jan. 26 to share a hilarious new clip of her Shotgun Wedding co-star, Jennifer Coolidge, 61, inside her hotel room. “Found this in my phone… @ShotgunWeddingMovie premieres TONIGHT on @PrimeVideo!!!! But only If you feel like laughing… JLo & JCo,” the 53-year-old captioned the post. In the clip, The White Lotus star was seen filming herself in J.Lo’s room and even chatted about the singer’s “fake” lashes. “You know it’s so weird this isn’t my hotel room,” Coolidge began. “This is J.Lo’s hotel room. Oh my god, I’m on your phone! Hey J lovers!” Later, the 61-year-old admitted she was “going to be in so much trouble.”

54 MINUTES AGO