Bob Odenkirk and Radha Mitchell Get Flirty in New 'Life Upside Down' Clip
Life Upside Down is fast approaching its release in select theaters and video-on-demand on January 27, 2023. Just ahead of the film's release,ComingSoon.net has revealed a brand-new clip for IFC Films' upcoming comedy. After its limited theatrical run, the film led by Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) will then arrive onto AMC+ this April.
Jennifer Coolidge Hilariously Films Video In J.Lo’s Hotel Room: ‘Should Get Out Of Here’
Hitmaker Jennifer Lopez, 53, took to Instagram on Jan. 26 to share a hilarious new clip of her Shotgun Wedding co-star, Jennifer Coolidge, 61, inside her hotel room. “Found this in my phone… @ShotgunWeddingMovie premieres TONIGHT on @PrimeVideo!!!! But only If you feel like laughing… JLo & JCo,” the 53-year-old captioned the post. In the clip, The White Lotus star was seen filming herself in J.Lo’s room and even chatted about the singer’s “fake” lashes. “You know it’s so weird this isn’t my hotel room,” Coolidge began. “This is J.Lo’s hotel room. Oh my god, I’m on your phone! Hey J lovers!” Later, the 61-year-old admitted she was “going to be in so much trouble.”
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post
Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'
His recent hit film "Elvis" is an Oscars frontrunner, but Tom Hanks was left all shook up Monday as he earned three nominations from the Razzies, which "celebrate" the year's worst films. A press release from organizers of the Razzies dubbed Hanks' "Elvis" role as "2022's most widely derided performance," and piled on a further nomination for "worst screen couple" to "Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)."
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Sharon Stone says Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were rare co-stars who weren’t “misogynistic”
Sharon Stone has praised Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci for their behaviour as actors whilst speaking about misogyny in Hollywood. Stone, who worked with both actors on the 1995 gangster movie Casino, said that neither were “misogynistic” in any way when they worked together. However, following that clarification, the Basic Instinct actor launched a broadside at other male box office stars.
Keith Urban Endures Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Flirt Fest’ Like a Champ
Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman may seem like an unlikely couple now, but apparently they almost went out. Keith Urban doesn't mind hearing about it though.
Dennis Quaid Joins Cast of Taylor Sheridan's Upcoming Paramount+ Series 'Bass Reeves'
Dennis Quaid is the latest actor to join the Taylor Sheridan universe. The A Dog's Journey star has been added to the cast of the Yellowstone creator's forthcoming Paramount+ series Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo. The series, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo's Yoruba Saxon, is based on the real life hero of the American frontier. Believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger, Bass Reeves captured over 3,000 outlaws without getting injured during his days in the Wild West.
Kaia Gerber Is Being Called Out For Suggesting That Filmmakers And TV Executives Making “Art” Would Never “Sacrifice Their Vision” By Casting A “Nepo Baby” Who Isn’t Talented
In the past year or so, the internet has been rife with discussions about the role that nepotism plays across fashion and showbiz industries. And being that Kaia Gerber followed in the footsteps of her famous mother, her name is among those now firmly intertwined in the ongoing discourse. In...
Razzies 2023 Nominations: Netflix’s ‘Blonde,’ Tom Hanks, Pete Davidson & More
The Golden Raspberry Awards (aka the Razzies) are back and ready to celebrate (or denounce?) the worst in cinema from the past year, with Netflix‘s Blonde leading the way with eight nominations. “[Blonde] ‘explores’ the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe… by continuing to exploit her posthumously,” the Razzie organizers said...
After Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren, Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Locked Down Another A-List Star For Newest Drama
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has landed another A-list actor for his upcoming drama, after casting Kevin Costner, Helen Mirren and more.
Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, 'Glass Onion' snubbed in 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
Oscar hopefuls Olivia Colman and Jennifer Lawrence were shut out when the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its 2023 nominations on Wednesday.
Stranger Things star Maya Hawke to lead Ethan Hawke-directed drama Wildcat
Maya Hawke will star in her dad's next directorial effort
Razzie Awards Nominations: ‘Blonde’ Leads Films With 8 Nods; Tom Hanks Listed Twice For ‘Elvis’ & ‘Pinocchio’
Andrew Dominik’s controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde landed eight nominations from this year’s Razzie Awards, including Worst Picture. Announcing the film’s Razzies haul, the organization described the biopic as a film that “explores the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe…by continuing to exploit her posthumously.” Dominik also picked up Worst Screenplay and Director nominations. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s stoner comedy Good Mourning trails Blonde with seven nominations. The Razzies called the flick a “laugh-free stoner comedy achieving the rare feat of scoring a perfect ZERO on Rotten Tomatoes.” Kelly, who shares co-writing and screenplay credits with Mod Sun, racked up four noms, including worst...
Netflix releases trailer featuring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as it teases 2023 films
Netflix revealed that it has plenty of high-profile films in the pipeline with a new trailer highlighting some of its upcoming 2023 films on Wednesday.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Scores Six Oscar Nominations, But Tom Cruise Gets Snubbed
Since landing in theaters last summer, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick has earned mass critical acclaim. More recently, the action flic has seen nominations at the prestigious Golden Globes and was voted Best Picture by the National Board of Review. On Tuesday morning, Top Gun: Maverick earned further accolades, scoring six different Oscar nominations ahead of the 2023 awards show. However, Tom Cruise, who essentially spearheaded the entire project and gave it the green light, was completely snubbed.
HENRY CAVILL RETURNS! ‘The Witcher’ Actor Makes a Much-Awaited Comeback in Arguably His Best Movie Franchise
How to make a comeback that people would remember for a long time is shown by the British actor Henry Cavill. Since he left the iconic show, The Witcher and the DC Universe, his fans were waiting for him to come back with a bang. We have a piece of great news for his fans, then. The actor is returning as Napoleon Solo from the 2015 film.
