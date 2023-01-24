ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Prep Football: Eleven area players receive All-CIF-Southern Section honor

By Jose Quintero, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tyzlP_0kPm2JsC00

Eleven local football players received All-CIF-Southern Section honors, including five earning the nod within a loaded Division 2 team.

Three players from Oak Hills earned a spot on the Div. 2 team, while two from Apple Valley, including a towering offensive lineman in Raymond Pulido, who will be attending the University of Arizona after graduation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9TUu_0kPm2JsC00

Pulido was a monster in the trenches for Apple Valley’s offensive attack, which racked up 2,300 rushing yards over 11 games.

Pulido was initially committed to the University of Alabama but announced he would instead be joining the Wildcats’ program. He, along with Dustin Reynolds, who also earned a spot on the Div. 2 team, signed a National Letters of Intent last month to continue their football careers.

Reynolds, who signed with Northern Arizona University, capped a tremendous career at Apple Valley by being named the Mojave River League and Daily Press Defensive Player of the Year honors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47sBlH_0kPm2JsC00

The star linebacker led Apple Valley’s defense to holding opposing teams to about 16 points per game on the season.

Of the three Bulldogs that earned a spot on the Div. 2 team, just one is a senior — Semisi Faingataa. He’s joined by teammates Paki Finau, a junior, and Karson Cox, a sophomore running back that took 128 carries for 1,215 yards and 18 touchdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36rrIo_0kPm2JsC00

The trio played key roles for the Bulldogs en route to the MRL title and a quarterfinals appearance in the Div. 2 playoffs.

Silverado’s Fredrick Hunter earned a spot on the Div. 5 team after leading his team to the Desert Sky League title. Hunter took 154 carries for 1,076 yards and 16 touchdowns in 11 games during his senior year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpvEu_0kPm2JsC00

Another area sophomore, Sultana quarterback Jacob Higgs, also made the cut in Div. 7. Higgs, who was named the Daily Press Offensive Player of the Year after leading Sultana to its first CIF-Southern Section playoffs appearance since 2018, has a bright future ahead of him.

Higgs ended his sophomore year with averaging 259.5 passing yards and 84 rushing yards per game. Higgs tossed 34 touchdowns and ran for another 14 scores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Ao8X_0kPm2JsC00

In Div. 9, a pair of players from teams competing in the Desert Sky League made the cut. Adelanto’s Markai Shaw and Granite Hills’ Kameron Smith each played key roles in helping their teams to a playoff berth.

Smith, a junior, led the DSL with 1,393 rushing yards for the second consecutive season. Smith averaged 8.2 yards per carry and scored 14 touchdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySizb_0kPm2JsC00

Two linemen also made the list in different divisions. Victor Valley’s Jayshaun Stone earned a spot on the Div. 12 team, while Silver Valley’s Devin Bolling received a nod in Div. 14.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Prep Football: Eleven area players receive All-CIF-Southern Section honor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fontana Herald News

Summit High School wins CIF cheerleading championship for the third time

Summit High School’s cheerleading squad has achieved yet another top honor. On Jan. 20, the SkyHawks turned in a flawless performance to win the CIF Southern Section championship in Coed Division 2 at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside. It marked the third time that Summit had earned...
RIVERSIDE, CA
The Spun

Report: Bronny James Is Deciding Between 2 Schools

Bronny James is reportedly narrowing down his decision. Last week, Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that the high school senior's top-three schools are Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. However, another college hoops insider believes it's down to two teams. "USC and Oregon are 50/50," CBS ...
PHOENIX, AZ
livability.com

Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans

Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
VICTORVILLE, CA
livability.com

How Does the Victor Valley Land Businesses?

Prime location, plenty of accessible real estate and affordability create an ideal business community in Victorville and the region. Location, location, location. It’s what any business, from a two-person startup to a massive logistics facility, looks for. And when it comes to being close to major transportation networks, affordable...
VICTORVILLE, CA
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass

Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the  Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.  
SANTA ANA, CA
Silicon Valley

George Ralphs was a grocery pioneer in California

Practically everyone living in Southern California has gone grocery shopping at Ralphs. It seems like these stores have been around forever. On the other hand, many of these same shoppers probably don’t have a clue of the man behind “Ralphs.”. Born Sept. 23, 1850, in Joplin, Missouri, George...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man fishing in canal drowns in North Shore

A man fishing in the canal in North Shore drowned after he went after a cellphone that fell in the water, authorities said, The incident was reported on Tuesday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Costa Mesa Drive and Avenue 68. An investigation by Riverside County Sheriff's deputies revealed that the victim was The post Man fishing in canal drowns in North Shore appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area

Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Small Aircraft Crash Lands In Field | Good Hope

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-22-23, 12:17pm LOCATION: Hwy 74 X Dockery lane CITY: Good hope DETAILS: CHP, Inland Deputies from RSO and Cal Fire Riverside County Perris responded to multiple reports of an airplane down in a field. When they arrived, they found one aircraft down. The pilot was not injured, and was able to safely land in the field. According to the pilot, he has no idea why the plane went down, that is something they are going to investigate. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy