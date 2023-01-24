ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals trade Adalberto Mondesi to Red Sox for pitcher Josh Taylor

By Mike Coutee
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HbGWh_0kPm2IzT00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday they have traded infielder Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed pitcher Josh Taylor.

Mondesi is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season. The 27-year-old infielder made his debut with the Royals during the 2015 World Season.

Click here for more KC Royals | KSNT.com

Mondesi recorded 14 home runs and 32 stolen bases in just 75 games while batting .276 in the 2018 season. In addition, Mondesi tied for the Major League lead with 10 triples in a career-high 102 games.

But in the last three seasons, Mondesi only played 109 games due to injuries. He has a career .244 batting average.

Taylor missed the 2022 season with a back injury. During the 2019-21 seasons with Boston, he posted a 3.69 ERA in 121 appearances and struck out 129 batters.

Royals to trade outfielder Michael A. Taylor to Minnesota

From April 30-July 5, 2021, Taylor pitched 26 scoreless innings, which marked the longest streak for a left-handed pitcher in franchise history. He pitched in 6 of Boston’s 11 postseason games in 2021.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Topeka man charged in death of 16-month-old boy

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been formally filed by the Shawnee County District Attorney against a man accused of murder in the first degree involving an infant. Dustin Kelley was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Topeka Police Department in relation to a murder investigation launched after a 16-month old child died at a local […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
TOPEKA, KS
MassLive.com

Red Sox in talks to add former Gold Glove-winning catcher in free agency

After adding Jorge Alfaro last week, the Red Sox are trying to add another veteran catcher before spring training opens next month. Boston is in talks with former Guardians and Pirates backstop Roberto Pérez, multiple sources said Thursday. It’s unclear if the sides are close to a deal. Pérez, who was limited to just 21 games for Pittsburgh last year, is a candidate to get a minor league contract at this late stage of the offseason but is believed to have other suitors as well. MassLive first reported Boston’s interest in Pérez during the Winter Meetings in December.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Add Left-Handed Hurler After Tuesday's Big Trade

Whether the Boston Red Sox's latest move was a reaction to their latest trade or a coincidence, they were able to add some depth to one of the weakest areas of the roster. "A minor-league deal for the Red Sox: Matt Dermody on a non-roster invite (to spring training)," MassLive's Chris Cotillo tweeted Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Acquire Intriguing Speedster Shortstop To Replace Xander Bogaerts

Mondesi certainly is an intriguing new option for Boston. The 27-year-old made his Major League Baseball debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2016 as a 20-year-old. At one point Mondesi seemed poised to become one of the league's bright young studs at shortstop, but injuries have seriously altered his career. Mondesi has only played over 100 games in a season one time in seven years.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox 'in talks' with free agent catcher Roberto Perez

The Boston Red Sox appear to be taking a catcher by committee approach entering the 2023 MLB season, and it's a questionable move to say the least. Christian Vazquez was the Red Sox' primary catcher for the last five-plus years before being traded to the Houston Astros last season. Instead of bringing back Vazquez this offseason as a free agent -- he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins -- the Red Sox instead have a catching trio that currently consists of Reese McGuire, Connor Wong and Jorge Alfaro.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Signs Lucrative Contract Extension With Rays

There have been plenty of notable blunders under Chaim Bloom's regime with the Boston Red Sox. However, one of Bloom's worst trades in his three-season tenure has flown under the radar. Prior to the 2021 season, Bloom packaged left-hander Jeffrey Springs, right-hander Chris Mazza and cash to the Tampa Bay...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires

Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox, Matt Dermody Agree To Minor League Deal

The Red Sox are signing left-hander Matt Dermody to a minor league contract, reports Chris Cotillo of MassLive (Twitter link). He’ll get a crack in big league camp as a non-roster invitee. Dermody, 32, has pitched in parts of four MLB campaigns. He got the briefest of looks last...
BOSTON, MA
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy