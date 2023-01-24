Read full article on original website
Justin Bieber's Massive Net Worth In 2023—and How Much He Made for Selling His Catalog
Baby, baby—whoa, that's a lot of cash.
Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
Justin Bieber Sells Music Rights for More Than $200 Million
Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his music catalog for $200 million to Hipgnosis Songs Capital. The sale—which includes more than 290 tracks Bieber released before Dec. 31, 2021—comes as Bieber has faced health issues, suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The pop singer recently postponed several dates for the Justice World Tour, which began in 2022 despite initial plans to tour in 2020, citing his health issues. The sale comes on the heels of several other music industry titans selling their catalogs, including Phil Collins and Genesis, who sold theirs for $300 million. Hipgnosis bought the rights to Justin Timberlake’s catalog for $100 million last May, with the company also snagging Leonard Cohen’s catalog a year ago.Read it at Variety
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Dr. Dre Strikes $200M-Plus Deal To Sell Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre stands to make over $200 million by selling a piece of his decorated catalog. According to Billboard, the legendary producer is closing in on two separate deals to offload a share of music income streams and other assets to Shamrock Holdings and Universal Music Group. The deals, which...
Justin Bieber Sells Publishing and Recorded Catalog for Reported $200 Million
Justin Bieber has sold his publishing and recorded music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital, marking yet another blockbuster music catalog acquisition. The deal, announced on Jan. 24, covers Bieber’s entire back catalog — 290 songs released before Dec. 31, 2021. Hipgnosis Songs Capital scooped up a 100% interest in Bieber’s publishing copyrights (including his writer’s share), the musician’s share of the royalties from his master recordings (which are still owned by Universal Music Group), and even a more nitty-gritty royalty known as neighboring rights (any time a song is played publicly — like at a coffee shop — “neighboring...
Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams
Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
Selena Gomez responds to dating rumors; Flo Rida wins $82M lawsuit; more: Buzz
Selena Gomez is not dating Syracuse University alumnus Drew Taggart, responding to the romance rumors with an Instagram Story showing a lonely hill in a black-and-white photo. “I like being alone too much,” Gomez wrote Thursday, along with the hashtag #iamsingle. Multiple publications said Gomez, 30, was in a relationship with Taggart, one-half of the DJ duo The Chainsmokers, after they were spotted bowling together in New York City on Sunday. An eyewitness claimed they were “making out” and sources said they were in a “casual and very low-key” relationship, but it doesn’t look like they’re getting any “Closer.” Taggart, who graduated from SU’s Visual and Performing Arts school in 2012, has previously been linked to models including Chantel Jeffries and Eve Jobs, the daughter of late Apple founder Steve Jobs.
Justin Bieber’s Song Catalog Sells to Hipgnosis
Hipgnosis Song Management has bought up a song catalogue from superstar music artist and songwriter Justin Bieber. Terms of the catalog deal with Bieber’s longtime manager Scooter Braun were not disclosed, but the transaction gives the song investment company all publishing copyrights and master recordings for Bieber’s entire back catalog and career to date, or around 290 titles previously released.More from The Hollywood ReporterCelebrity Promoters Sued Over Bored Ape NFT EndorsementsMigos Rapper Takeoff Remembered at Atlanta Memorial Attended by Justin Bieber, DrakeJustin Bieber Postpones Tour Dates Again: "I Need to Make My Health a Priority" Artists like Bieber, Bob Dylan, David Bowie’s estate and Stevie Nicks have...
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing
Ultra International Music Publishing signs Zaytoven to publishing deal in exchange for rights to his music catalogue. The post Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Pitchfork Reviews Ice Spice EP Higher Than Drake, 21 Savage, Future and Other Albums
A recent review of Ice Spice's new EP, Like..? has found her debut project receiving higher ratings than some of the rap game's most popular projects including albums from Drake and 21 Savage, Future and more. On Monday (Jan. 23), Pitchfork published a detailed review of Ice Spice's debut EP,...
Miley Cyrus Just Earned Her First No. 1 ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Debut in 17 Years
Fans are celebrating a major milestone accomplishment for Miley Cyrus. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Cyrus achieved her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 debut in her 17-year career. The "Flowers" singer thanked her fans for the achievement on social media. "This song is dedicated to my fans & the steadfast...
Drake Welcomes Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage and Dipset to Perform at Apollo Theater SiriusXM Show
Drake brought the gratitude and b-sides along with surprise performances from Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage and Dipset during his final performance of a two-night run at the Apollo Theater in New York City last night. Twenty minutes after 9 p.m. on Sunday evening (Jan. 22), Drake stepped out in...
Watch Taylor Swift’s new music video for ‘Lavender Haze’
Taylor Swift has shared the official music video for her ‘Midnights’ cut ‘Lavender Haze’, paying homage to the purple shade with dreamy visuals. The singer shared a teaser for the track’s accompanying clip on social media yesterday (January 26), writing: “Meet me at midnight… for the Lavender Haze music video premiere (!!!!!!!!!!!!!)”.
Viral ‘M to the B’ Rapper Millie B Just Dropped a New Song and It’s Kind of a Banger: LISTEN
Viral rap sensation Millie B is back at it. The U.K.-based grime artist dropped her new single, "Meant to Bee," Wednesday (Jan. 25). The track chronicles the viral success of the rapper's previous song "Soph Aspin Send," a.k.a. "M to the B," as well as blowing up on social media platform TikTok and how she really feels about being called a "chav."
Doja Cat Wears Fake Facial Hair After Fans Clowned Her for Shaving Her Eyebrows
Following her epic ensemble earlier this week, Doja Cat is continuing to serve looks at Paris Fashion Week. This time, the "Woman" rapper is turning heads with a look that features faux facial hair. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), Doja Cat shared her latest PFW getup on Instagram, which she wore...
Run-DMC Release King of Rock Album – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 21, 1985: The innovative and iconic hip-hop crew Run-DMC released their second studio album, King of Rock on this day in 1985. Today marks the 38th anniversary of their genre-blending collection. With a heavy rock influence intertwined throughout the nine-song...
Sada Baby Celebrates His Sobriety, Reveals He Spent Up to $20,000 Weekly on Lean
Sada Baby is celebrating his sobriety after revealing that at one time he was spending up to $20,000 per week on lean. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Sada Baby hit up Twitter to address people saying he looked high in a recent video he uploaded on social media. In the clip, Sada is in the studio vibing to the playback of a song he just recorded.
Remembering The Mall Of America Incident With NSYNC From The 90s
Remember in 1999 when one of the biggest boy bands in the world came to the Mall of America? However, the autograph was cut short due to an incident. Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lansten Bass, and JC Chasez tore up our hearts and took the world by storm as they became N*SYNC. Legend has it that their name was created after Justin's mom made a comment on how in sync the five of them were. It also happens to be a play on the last letter of each member's initial of their first name.
