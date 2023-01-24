Read full article on original website
Related
wnypapers.com
NYS: More than 8,000 public safety professionals completed training at State Preparedness Training Center in 2022
Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides year-round training to state's public safety agencies and personnel to address current and evolving threat landscape. √ Demand for training continues to grow following a 16-month pause due to COVID-19 √ Courses already scheduled for 2023, with details on the DHSES training...
wnypapers.com
National Grid's post-blizzard Western New York contributions increase to $1 million
National Grid Foundation matches company’s $500,000 donation to further assist customers & communities impacted by historic December storm. The National Grid Foundation is contributing $500,000 to further support Western New Yorkers who continue to recover from the historic blizzard that impacted Buffalo and much of the region in December. The funding will be distributed to the same charitable organizations that received $500,000 from National Grid shareholders on Jan. 12, bringing the total recovery effort funding from both organizations to $1 million.
wnypapers.com
Another record-breaking year: ASI receives over $1 million from NYSCA to support WNY arts industry
Total reflects a special regrant appropriation and 18 individual artist awards. In 2023, Arts Services Inc. (ASI) will receive an “unprecedented” $1.2 million in funding from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). A special $1 million appropriation was awarded to bolster ASI’s existing statewide community regrant program.
wnypapers.com
Dave Matthews Band booked for Darien Lake appearance
Dave Matthews Band announces 2023 summer tour along with new album, ‘Walk Around The Moon,’ set for May 19 release on RCA Records. √ Online ticket presale for Warehouse Fan Association underway. √ Tickets go on sale to general public on...
wnypapers.com
WBA sets 2023 board of directors
The Wheatfield Business Association recently announced its 2023 board of directors. Pictured, from left: the Hon. Gary Strenkoski, Tom Grimm (board member), Terry Vosburg (vice president), Jeff Taylor (president), Mary Sue Velky (treasurer) and Julie Dearstyne (secretary). Not pictured: Mike Docktor and Kelsey Oliphant (board members).
Comments / 0