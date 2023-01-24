ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NYS: More than 8,000 public safety professionals completed training at State Preparedness Training Center in 2022

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides year-round training to state's public safety agencies and personnel to address current and evolving threat landscape. √ Demand for training continues to grow following a 16-month pause due to COVID-19 √ Courses already scheduled for 2023, with details on the DHSES training...
ORISKANY, NY
National Grid's post-blizzard Western New York contributions increase to $1 million

National Grid Foundation matches company’s $500,000 donation to further assist customers & communities impacted by historic December storm. The National Grid Foundation is contributing $500,000 to further support Western New Yorkers who continue to recover from the historic blizzard that impacted Buffalo and much of the region in December. The funding will be distributed to the same charitable organizations that received $500,000 from National Grid shareholders on Jan. 12, bringing the total recovery effort funding from both organizations to $1 million.
BUFFALO, NY
Dave Matthews Band booked for Darien Lake appearance

Dave Matthews Band announces 2023 summer tour along with new album, ‘Walk Around The Moon,’​​​​​​​ set for May 19 release on RCA Records. √ Online ticket presale for Warehouse Fan Association underway. √ Tickets go on sale to general public on...
INDIANA STATE
WBA sets 2023 board of directors

The Wheatfield Business Association recently announced its 2023 board of directors. Pictured, from left: the Hon. Gary Strenkoski, Tom Grimm (board member), Terry Vosburg (vice president), Jeff Taylor (president), Mary Sue Velky (treasurer) and Julie Dearstyne (secretary). Not pictured: Mike Docktor and Kelsey Oliphant (board members).
WHEATFIELD, NY

