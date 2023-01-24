Read full article on original website
Morgan Messenger
William Sherwood Jenkins, Sr.
William Sherwood Jenkins, Sr. William Sherwood “Bill” Jenkins, Sr., age 83, died on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his home. Born December 25, 1939 in Keyser, W.Va., he was the son of the late Alfred William Jenkins and Wilma Florence Miller Nicholson. He was of the Methodist faith.
Berkeley Springs wins Regional Academic Showdown
Two teams have advanced out of the second regional of the 2023 Academic Showdown. Berkeley Springs High School Team 1, Morgan County, earned first place; Spring Mills High School Team 1, Berkeley County, earned second place on Saturday, January 21 during the com. petition at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West...
Charles V. Thomas
Charles Vincent Thomas, 56, Hancock, Md., passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at his home in Hancock, Md. The family will receive friends, Thursday, January 26, 2023, 5-8 p.m., at Grove Funeral Home, 141 West Main St., Hancock, Md., with Recitation of the Rosary at 7:30. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 2 p.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 16 East High Street, Hancock, Md., with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
W.VA. Fire Marshal’s Office confirms 2 were lost in a fire
The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office reports that one adult female and a male juvenile were lost in a fire in their home in Martinsburg Jan. 23. The fire was reported around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 23 with units from Bedington, Martinsburg and Berkeley County responding to a home at 90 Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
Editor’s Note: In this updated story, posted a day after we published the original version, information has been corrected to reflect the outcome of the fire. MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said they were working to determine how a fire that killed two people Monday morning started. The fire was at a home […]
“A Gettysburg Christmas” update: Lee Majors is coming to town
Jack McWilliams, studio head of Attic Light Productions, the company overseeing the filming of “A Gettysburg Christmas,” didn’t want to talk about money or cameras or actors right away. He wanted to talk about the people of Gettysburg and just how grateful he is. “I love the...
Berkeley County fire claims 2 lives
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a double fatal fire that happened in Berkeley County earlier this week. According to a Wednesday afternoon news release, a woman and juvenile boy were killed in the blaze that happened early Monday morning at a residence on Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
Man sentenced to nine years in jail for obstructing Franklin County triple-murder investigation
A Maryland man was sentenced to over nine years in prison Wednesday for obstructing a federal investigation into a Franklin County triple homicide. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Mark Johnson, 36, from Baltimore, was sentenced to 110 months in jail after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation.
Snowfall in Western Maryland
DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. Prince William Co. Police Chief: new security sensors …. Virginia's second-largest school district is working to make sure the risks to student safety are...
Berkeley County’s Prosecutor ask for a special Prosecutor
Berkeley County Prosecutor Catie Wilkes Delligatti confirmed that she is going to ask a special prosecutor be appointed to review the accident involving the daughter of the Berkeley County Sheriff. Sheriff Nathan Harmon’s 22-year-old daughter Carrie was involved in a single vehicle accident on Jan. 6 in which she ran...
Parts of Catoctin Mountain Park To Be Closed This Weekend
The Park Service says it’s due to increased security. Catoctin Mountain Park Visitor Center (Photo from National Park Service) Thurmont, Md (KM) There will be some temporary closures this weekend at Catoctin Mountain Park. Citing increased security as the reason, the National Park Service says Park Central Road between...
Franklin County's IceFest will be icier than ever and events will evolve in 2023
IceFest is on track to be bigger, better and icier than ever in Franklin County in 2023. Thousands of people are expected to slide into downtown Chambersburg Thursday through Sunday for the biggest winter festival in Pennsylvania. Popular activities and events will be back in pre-pandemic form. After being canceled...
Gorgeous West Virginia Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, West Virginia is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that West Virginia's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Harpers Ferry is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
UPDATE: I-81 reopens at Maryland, Pennsylvania line
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down I-81 on Thursday morning in Franklin County at the Maryland, Pennsylvania state line. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed at Exit 1, PA-163/Mason Dixon Road. There were delays of nearly an hour in the area. The scene has since...
Frederick Admin Passes Away
On January 13, Frederick High Assistant Principal Doug Jackson lost his battle with cancer at the age of 54. As the longest-serving administrator at Frederick High, Mr. Jackson inspired countless young minds over the years, and his death has left our entire community in mourning. Dr. Russell Fox, the principal...
Search for suspects involved in string of burglaries across Frederick County, Md.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who they said have conducted several burglaries throughout the county since December 28, 2022. According to the Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, there have been multiple burglaries involving the subjects shown in the video above. The white minivan in the […]
Crash On I-70 In Frederick County Kills Smithsburg Woman
The driver of a Chevy Cruz killed after hitting the back of a tractor trailer. Myersville, MD (DG) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened on I-70 westbound Monday night. Troopers from the Frederick Barrack responded to 70 westbound near the Myersville Rest Stop at...
Morgan Messenger
Student scientists earn honors at county Science Fair
Morgan County Schools held their annual Science Fair on Saturday, January 14 at Berkeley Springs High School. Morgan County students from elementary and middle schools participated in this event. All county first, second, and third place winners will compete in the Regional Science Fair at the Ranson Civic Center on Friday, February 3.
