Lady Owls Defeat Warner Pacific, 75-51, Improve to 15-7

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Maddyson Tull scored a game-high 18 points, including a pair of baskets in a game-clinching 17-3 fourth quarter run, as Oregon Tech completed a weekend sweep of the Portland schools with a 75-51 victory over Warner Pacific inside Danny Miles Court. Jenna Wallace scored a...
