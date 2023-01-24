In the Bible, it is common to see various people with the same name like Judas, James, John, and Mary. One biblical name that is familiar is Salome who is alleged to be the woman who asked for the head of John the Baptist. Scripture does not identify her by name but she shows up in Jewish history and is said to have lost her own head when she fell throw ice and was decapitated. Information has come to light in recent months that this name is ascribed to a young woman who was the midwife when Christ was born or assisted the midwife.

