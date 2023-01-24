Read full article on original website
Can We Go to Heaven with Tattoos? Here is What the Bible Says
For many ancient civilizations, tattoos depicted the culture and way of life of the people; for some, they even represented social status. Nowadays, tattoos represent a person's culture, heritage, or personal values. The debate that often comes up these days is, can we go to Heaven with tattoos? Many would...
What baptism will and will not do
With as much disagreement among those calling themselves Christians as there is concerning the subject of baptism, one would think it was a so
Modern Day Discoveries that Confirm the Accuracy of the Bible
The accuracy of the Bible, a sacred book that is essential to both Judaism and Christianity, has been supported by a number of discoveries. Here are nine such examples. The ancient city of Nineveh was found in present-day Iraq, and was a significant confirmation of the Bible. The city of Nineveh is predicted to be destroyed by God in the book of Jonah, but subsequently, the city is said to have been spared by God since its citizens repented. The 19th century saw the discovery of the ancient city of Nineveh, and further excavations have revealed a rich past that is consistent with the biblical narrative.
What Christianity requires of man
In short, a Christian is a disciple of Christ Jesus. Jesus said, “…to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word,
Jesus is tempted…
Jesus was tempted in all the ways that we are. The writer of Hebrews says that this is why we can know that we have a sympathetic High Priest. Not only will He serve us as priests do, but He understands our plight now. Jesus was tempted for forty days while He fasted, and we get a glimpse into three specific aims of the devil. Each is very significant and covers the gambit of every possible scheme. ...
What Happened to the Relics Belonging to Jesus
In Christianity, there is a long tradition of the concept that some of Jesus' bodily remains have been preserved and are revered as holy relics. Here are eight stories about relics that are thought to have belonged to Jesus.
Guy reveals why the 'old man praying’ painting you see everywhere is not what it seems
The painting of an old devout man praying over a bowl of gruel and a loaf of bread in front of a Bible is one of the most popular pieces of 20th century American art. The piece is called “Grace” and you’ll find it in homes, churches and even restaurants. I clearly remember there was a copy of it hanging on the wall at my corner burger joint, Mack’s Burgers, in Torrance, California, in the ’80s. Sadly, it’s been torn down and is now a Jack in the Box. However ubiquitous the photo may be, a new video by pop culture YouTube user Austin McConnell shows that “Grace” isn’t really what it seems.
Pastor Died While Trying to Imitate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ
22-year-old pastor James Sakara of the Zion church has died after convincing his congregation that he would be resurrected like Jesus. Not only did his congregants bury him alive, but they were also shocked to find him dead after digging him up three days later. Though reports do not suggest that the pastor suffered mental health problems, he nevertheless persuaded three of his congregants to help him dig a grave and then have him tied and buried for three days.
Opinion: Christians Want to Stop Students From Praying to the God of Their Choice
It always bothers me when people tell the lie that children aren’t allowed to pray at school. When you think about it, it’s a completely absurd thing to say. There’s absolutely no way to stop a child from praying. We don’t have machines that can read minds. There’s no way to know what a student is thinking about.
What is Epiphany?
Today is the ancient Christian holiday of Epiphany, celebrated on Jan. 6 for centuries. It’s even older than celebrations of Christmas. For many churches around the world, it celebrates the arrival of the magi bringing gifts to the baby Jesus, and is sometimes referred to as the “Feast of the Three Kings.”
Ancient ruins show that Jesus might have been beardless
Historians and scholars have always debated about the possibility of Jesus being bearless throughout his lifetime. Although there is no strong evidence to prove that Jesus was bearless, there are many ancient artifacts and ancient ruins that suggest that he might have been a clean-shaven man.
The ancient versions of the Bible that does not mention Moses
The Bible is a collection of sacred texts written over the course of many centuries. While Moses is a prominent figure in the Bible, many religious people would be shocked to find out that there are other ancient sacred texts that are considered to be part of the Bible but do not mention Moses.
Archeologists claim that they found the location where Jesus walked on water
The New Testament of the Bible mentions a town called Bethsaida, near the Sea of Galilee as the location where Jesus walked on water. However, the exact location where Bethsaida is located remains a mystery. But that doesn't stop archeologists from trying to find out where. This town now became a source of many debates among archeologists.
Washington Examiner
Historians, not just believers, should thank God for the Bible
As they might have said in the 1960s, here’s a kind of story I can “really dig.”. For years, I have loved news accounts showing more and more evidence that the Old Testament was almost as much an account of real history as of faith. In just the past two decades or so, we’ve seen archaeological evidence of real Philistine burial grounds. We have seen evidence of not just the existence but the details of the Bible’s stories about King Hezekiah and the prophet Jeremiah and, famously, of the fortress of and City of David.
Inspirational Message: Victory is ours through Jesus
Victory is a word that is heard a lot at sporting events and even at the end of some wars, well at least by one country anyway! Ludwig Von Beethoven was a German composer who wrote the famous Symphony Number 5. As you listen to this symphony you will hear, if you know Morse Code, dit-dit-dit-dah (…-), as it is repeated over and over, and is the letter “V.” After World War II, Sir Winston Churchill played that song to the British nation and declared...
The crying started as soon as the decorations started coming down. A woman learns importance of teamwork on wedding day
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. After the master of the ceremony gave his concluding remarks, I looked at my husband, still wearing my wedding gown, looking all cute, and said, Is that it?? Are we done? Do you mean people are now leaving? I couldn't believe the wedding was over. I fell on the floor and couldn't stop crying!
Did Archeologists Really Find the Tomb of Jesus?
The hunt for Jesus Christ's tomb has long been a source of discussion and intrigue. The Bible states that Jesus was buried in a grave provided by a wealthy follower named Joseph of Arimathea, but the location of that tomb has been the subject of much debate and speculation. According to many historians and theological experts, the Holy Sepulcher, commonly known as the tomb of Christ, is situated inside the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. However, several archaeologists and scholars have made different hypotheses and assertions regarding the site of the tomb.
Salome may have assisted with the birth of Christ as well as being a follower of His Ministry
In the Bible, it is common to see various people with the same name like Judas, James, John, and Mary. One biblical name that is familiar is Salome who is alleged to be the woman who asked for the head of John the Baptist. Scripture does not identify her by name but she shows up in Jewish history and is said to have lost her own head when she fell throw ice and was decapitated. Information has come to light in recent months that this name is ascribed to a young woman who was the midwife when Christ was born or assisted the midwife.
An Introduction to Imperial Cults: The Earliest Cults of Personality
Earlier I wrote about what a cult of personality is: a situation in which a public figure (such as a political leader) is deliberately presented to the people of a country as a great person who should be admired and loved. These cults are what help allow authoritarians and dictators - especially those who are unpopular and/or act incredibly cruel & unkind - to remain in power. The earliest versions of these cults of personality in recorded history are imperial cults. The point of these cults is to have an emperor, king, or leader of a nation be worshipped as a demigod, deity, or someone who claims that a particular god speaks through them and wants them to control the lives of others.
Bible verse of the week: God is 'with us in the battle,' says Texas faith leader
In Luke 12:6-7, Jesus tells a crowd that if God cares about the sparrows, he certainly cares about us. Pastor Brandon Jenkins of Rowlett, Texas, says that we must relax and allow God to care for us.
