FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ABC 4
I-15 closure in Las Vegas begins Friday night
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers should prepare for a full closure of I-15 at Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas this weekend. Both the north and southbound lanes will be closed to traffic starting at 10 p.m. and won’t reopen until Friday, Jan. 30, at 5 a.m. The Nevada...
KTNV
City of Las Vegas prepares for heavy traffic ahead of Las Vegas Market 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The valley is preparing for the Las Vegas Market, and the City of Las Vegas is warning people that traffic will be heavy. On Jan. 29, the LVMKT will be taking over the World Market Center, and some additional remote locations, for the following four days, showcasing thousands of furniture products, gifts and home decor, among others.
Busy stretch of I-15 to close this weekend
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is reminding drivers of the upcoming, full closure of north- and southbound I-15 this weekend. The freeway will close between Russell and Flamingo from 10 p.m. Friday, to 5 a.m. Monday.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas drivers to see full closure of I-15 at Tropicana this weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is advising Las Vegas drivers of a full closure of the Intertate 15 at Tropicana this weekend. According to a news release, both north- and southbound lanes of the Interstate 15 will be impacted. The agency says the freeway will close between Russell and Flamingo roads from 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.
jammin1057.com
That Las Vegas South Valley Hole In The Ground Keeps Getting Bigger
There’s a hole in the ground near this Las Vegas site, and it just keeps getting bigger. Having recently relocated to the South Valley, I was unfamiliar with that gigantic hole in the earth between Durango Drive and Peace Way. I drive by that huge fenced-off eyesore every day, and I wonder what those big semi-trucks are doing coming and going.
news3lv.com
Fire breaks out at North Las Vegas home near Craig, 5th Street
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews had to respond to a house fire that broke out in a North Las Vegas neighborhood Thursday morning. Several firefighters were on the scene of a house near Craig Road and 5th Street. Smoke could be seen pouring out of a section of the...
news3lv.com
Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas to add more parking to Terminal 1
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you frequent the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas often and usually have trouble finding parking? Well, that will soon be over. The airport announced it is beginning a project to increase the capacity and convenience of customer parking for Terminal 1. According...
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One
This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
13 Investigates: What's really driving up catalytic converter theft?
Catalytic converter theft continues to haunt car owners, costing thousands in repairs. What factors are driving up costs of the precious metals used to filter out pollutants? 13 Investigates.
Uptick in deadly crashes along Red Rock Canyon and Pahrump lead to proposed construction project
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From Pahrump to Las Vegas, to Red Rock Canyon the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said those commutes need safety improvements. NDOT released its SR-160 & SR-159 corridor plan this month, which highlighted changes to the two highways it intends to pursue in the coming years following an uptick in fatal […]
Fox5 KVVU
Lawsuit: Las Vegas Strip hotel operators work together to artificially inflate room prices
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A class action lawsuit filed Wednesday against many of the resorts on the Las Vegas Strip alleges four of the largest hotel operators are working together with a third party to artificially inflate hotel room prices. According to the lawsuit, if you’ve rented a hotel...
news3lv.com
Man shot while driving crashes into wall in northwest Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was shot while driving and crashed into a wall in the northwest valley Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers got a report of a shooting on Farm Road east of Hualapai Way at about 4 a.m., LVMPD said. The victim...
License suspended at North Las Vegas cannabis facility
Nevada regulators suspended licenses Tuesday for a North Las Vegas cannabis cultivation and production facility because it presents a "threat" to public safety and health.
Fox5 KVVU
2 off-Strip Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two off-Strip restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley are receiving some national attention after making a national list of the top places to eat in the country. According to a news release, online platform Yelp on Wednesday released its annual list of the Top 100...
Fox5 KVVU
Family helps turn on new traffic signal after loved one dies at south Las Vegas intersection
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – In an effort to make part of the south Las Vegas Valley safer, a new traffic signal is now working at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Agate Avenue, south of Pebble Road. Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft hosted members of the Melnichuk family...
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas proposes Juneteenth as Nevada holiday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is offering its support to make Juneteenth a legal state holiday in Nevada. The city announced on Thursday that it's sponsoring State Assembly Bill 31 in this year's legislative session. While President Biden made Juneteenth an official federal holiday,...
Influx of Hawaiians moving to Las Vegas for cheaper price of living
Realtor, Scott Suzuki talks comparison between an average home in Hawaii and in Las Vegas. The difference is staggering. Meanwhile, Trevis Nishioka shares his story of moving to Las Vegas.
multihousingnews.com
Las Vegas Multifamily Report – December 2022
After an exceptional bull run, the city's rental market is returning to sustainable levels. At the start of the fourth quarter, the Las Vegas multifamily market continued to post mostly healthy, albeit depreciating fundamentals, with substantial investment activity and a robust construction pipeline. Rent growth contracted for the second consecutive month in October—down by 0.4 percent on a trailing three-month basis, to $1,504. The decline stemmed from the Lifestyle segment, while Renter-by-Necessity rates remained flat. Meanwhile, occupancy in stabilized assets took a dive, down 180 basis points in the 12 months ending in September, to 94.5 percent.
news3lv.com
Mr. BBQ now open in Chinatown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — She started working in restaurants in high school and now has one right here in Las Vegas to call her own. Joining me now is the owner of Mr. BBQ, Jenny Chai.
Man struck, killed in West Las Vegas crash
A 35-year-old man is dead after he was struck Tuesday night by a truck driven by an off-duty Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department employee. Martin Luther King and Balzar.
