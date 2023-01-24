Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Business Insider
5 places World War III could start in 2023
In February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine, starting the largest clash in Europe since World War II. The war has caused global ripples, raising the stakes of disputes that have smoldered for decades. These five simmering disputes pose the greatest risk of erupting into "World War III" in 2023. A 19FortyFive...
Military.com
Marines Reopen Base on Guam as Part of a Shift from Okinawa
The Marine Corps has reactivated a historic base on the island of Guam as part of an ongoing reshuffle and reorganization of troops in the Pacific. The service held a ceremony to establish Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz -- the first new base for the Marines in 70 years -- on Thursday at Asan Beach in Guam, a press release announced.
Military.com
A Marine Predicted All of World War II in the Pacific 20 Years Before Pearl Harbor
When people think of World War II Marines, they probably think of John Basilone, "Pappy" Boyington or Chesty Puller. It's unlikely anyone thinks about Earl Hancock "Pete" Ellis. It's most likely because Ellis died in 1923, but he should be counted, because he accurately predicted everything about the coming war with Japan, from the attack on Pearl Harbor to the island-hopping campaign that led to Japan's final defeat.
Military leaders detail future of National Guard
The National Guard remains an integral part of U.S. military might, and it’s changing to remain effective for the future, said Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau.
Marine Corps Activates Sprawling New Base On Highly Strategic Guam
Camp Blaz under construction on Guam. Image taken in September, 2022. PHOTO © 2023 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSIONCamp Blaz will be an epicenter of Marine Corps activity in the Pacific and will play a key role in a larger force realignment strategy.
Doomsday Clock Shows World Closer To Catastrophe Than Ever
Nuclear Bomb TestPhoto byUS Department of Energy via Wikimedia Commons. The science and security board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has updated the Doomsday Clock for 2023, placing the time at just 90 seconds until midnight. A metaphorical measure of the different challenges facing humanity, though most often associated with the threat of nuclear holocaust, the new time shows our world to be closer to calamity than ever.
Marines celebrate reactivation of new base in Guam
The Marine Corps said Thursday it has reactivated a base in Guam, establishing the branch's first newly constructed base in 70 years.
