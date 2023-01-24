ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

5 places World War III could start in 2023

In February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine, starting the largest clash in Europe since World War II. The war has caused global ripples, raising the stakes of disputes that have smoldered for decades. These five simmering disputes pose the greatest risk of erupting into "World War III" in 2023. A 19FortyFive...
WASHINGTON STATE
Military.com

Marines Reopen Base on Guam as Part of a Shift from Okinawa

The Marine Corps has reactivated a historic base on the island of Guam as part of an ongoing reshuffle and reorganization of troops in the Pacific. The service held a ceremony to establish Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz -- the first new base for the Marines in 70 years -- on Thursday at Asan Beach in Guam, a press release announced.
Military.com

A Marine Predicted All of World War II in the Pacific 20 Years Before Pearl Harbor

When people think of World War II Marines, they probably think of John Basilone, "Pappy" Boyington or Chesty Puller. It's unlikely anyone thinks about Earl Hancock "Pete" Ellis. It's most likely because Ellis died in 1923, but he should be counted, because he accurately predicted everything about the coming war with Japan, from the attack on Pearl Harbor to the island-hopping campaign that led to Japan's final defeat.
KANSAS STATE
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Doomsday Clock Shows World Closer To Catastrophe Than Ever

Nuclear Bomb TestPhoto byUS Department of Energy via Wikimedia Commons. The science and security board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has updated the Doomsday Clock for 2023, placing the time at just 90 seconds until midnight. A metaphorical measure of the different challenges facing humanity, though most often associated with the threat of nuclear holocaust, the new time shows our world to be closer to calamity than ever.

