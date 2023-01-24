Read full article on original website
‘Underdog’ Sharon Hewitt, former engineer, hopes her path leads to governor’s office
Louisiana State Sen. Sharon Hewitt listens to testimony at a committee hearing on Aug. 20, 2020. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Sharon Hewitt said the impact she made with her local parent-teacher association in Slidell inspired her to enter politics in 2015, but she was far from just another mother active in her children’s school. In an interview with the Illuminator, Hewitt said her unique background makes her the best choice for Louisiana’s next governor.
Rural health panel links disparities to poverty, wants to work another year
A state panel that has been studying health disparities in rural Louisiana for the past six months has developed a number of legislative recommendations ahead of its March 1 deadline and will ask lawmakers to let it continue its work for an additional year. The Health Disparities in Rural Areas...
Public transit use in Louisiana trails the national average
(The Center Square) — Public transportation use in Louisiana trails the national average, though its rate remains higher than in many southern states, according to analysis from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. PAR analyzed federal data to put Louisiana's public transportation use in perspective, illustrating how the...
Unclaimed $50K Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana has officially expired
ST. AMANT, La. - A $50,000 lottery ticket officially expired at 5 p.m. Thursday. It was purchased at Fisherman’s One Stop on LA 22 in St. Amant. The winning ticket had matched four of the five white ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number. People are wondering...
How Living Off the Grid in Louisiana Compares to Other States
In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
Some residents allowed to return home after train derailment; Keachi reopens
UPDATE- As of Jan. 29, all of Highway 5 will return to normal traffic, including the section between Keachi and Kickapoo. The evacuation has been lifted except for Depot Road. There are no other road closures to report. UPDATE- Officials say the leaks from the two trains have been stopped.
Entertainment across Alaska: Jan. 26 to Feb. 1
Hyperlinks to event details at AKconcerts.com and in our weekly newsletter Or read below if you just want to know the time & place. 4 Royle Parkers (Soldotna) – Open Mic w/ Cody Kniceley 8p-12a Anchorage Museum – Museum After Dark 6:30p-9:30p. Bartlett High School – All City...
