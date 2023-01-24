ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

‘Underdog’ Sharon Hewitt, former engineer, hopes her path leads to governor’s office

Louisiana State Sen. Sharon Hewitt listens to testimony at a committee hearing on Aug. 20, 2020. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Sharon Hewitt said the impact she made with her local parent-teacher association in Slidell inspired her to enter politics in 2015, but she was far from just another mother active in her children’s school. In an interview with the Illuminator, Hewitt said her unique background makes her the best choice for Louisiana’s next governor.
Public transit use in Louisiana trails the national average

(The Center Square) — Public transportation use in Louisiana trails the national average, though its rate remains higher than in many southern states, according to analysis from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. PAR analyzed federal data to put Louisiana's public transportation use in perspective, illustrating how the...
How Living Off the Grid in Louisiana Compares to Other States

In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
Entertainment across Alaska: Jan. 26 to Feb. 1

Hyperlinks to event details at AKconcerts.com and in our weekly newsletter Or read below if you just want to know the time & place. 4 Royle Parkers (Soldotna) – Open Mic w/ Cody Kniceley 8p-12a Anchorage Museum – Museum After Dark 6:30p-9:30p. Bartlett High School – All City...
