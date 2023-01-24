The dining options are very few, just the coffee shop and Tejano’s Tex-Mex. Tejano’s was a popular stop for all the locals who happend to be downtown. But make sure they remember you are there, otherwise you have to ask to be served. I was suprised to see that they had a guacmole enchilada with a spinach enchilada option on the lunch menu. It’s always nice to be able to order food and not have to make changes to fit your needs. I will say downtown Cooper does have a super cute, walking book “tour” to read while wandering around the square. A children’s book has been placed around the square on little podiums and made to be protected from the weather. It’s a cute way to keep readers engaged and provide a creative way to exercise while reading.

COOPER, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO