Sulphur Springs Lady Cats Grab Blowout Win
The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats hosted Pleasant Grove Tuesday, hoping to put a stop to a three-game skid of losses. It was an important game for the Lady Cats in their district battle, as they’d fallen to 2-3, after winning back-to-back games over Pleasant Grove and Pittsburg to open district play.
No. 11 Wildcats continue to roll in district
The Sulphur Springs Wildcats hit the road Tuesday to face Pleasant Grove, looking to open district play with a perfect 4-0 record. Through their first three district games the Wildcats have been rolling over the competition, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 182-128. Sulphur Springs opened the game...
SSMS brings home gold at UIL one-act 2023
On Thursday, January 19th, the Sulphur Springs Middle School Theatre competed in UIL One-Act Play Contest at Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana. They performed ‘A Girl Called Opal’ and won 1st Place at the contest! Many individual awards were achieved as well. Emery Brown won Best Overall Performer; Lindsey Hayes, Elizabeth Green, and Quincy Niemotka won All-Star Cast awards; Kylie Watson won Honorable Mention All-Star Cast; and Anavey Cisneros won Best Technician as the Stage Manager for the show. The play was directed by Kristopher Luce.
Obituary for Mickey Fox
Mickey Fox, age 64 of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on January 22, 2023 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas after a long battle with kidney disease. The family will have a private memorial service. Mickey was born on July 9, 1958 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Thurman and Edith Fox. He...
See What Properties Recently Got Contracts or Sold
Keep an eye on the market and see if your favorite properties are getting contracts. 1. SOLD —More on this property that got new owners: Charming old home-place in a superb location where you have country in the city! This two bedroom 1 bath home needs work, but has been home since 1941 until the owner’s recent move-in with family. Detached garage, 20×20 pole shed and 2 plus or minus acres with cable internet, tv and phone and city water. The family members and others living on adjoining property have ingress and egress easement (private driveway) to their homes.
Obituary for Shirley Richmond
Shirley Marie Richmond, age 86 of Dike, Texas passed away January 16, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas. Funeral services for Shirley will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1701 TX-301 Loop, Sulphur Springs, TX with President Jeff Sant officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs, TX.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 1/24
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. The 2023 Lights of Life Gala tickets go on sale next week on February 1, 2023. Sponsorships, however, are available now and each level includes tickets for the event. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels, but with new names to reflect the “Stilettos & Stetsons” theme.
Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel to get presentation from Rains ISD cosmetology
Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel will hold their next meeting on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at The ROC, 115 Putnam Street, Sulphur Springs, Texas. The meeting starts at 10:00am and will feature a presentation from the Rains High School Cosmetology Department.
Obituary for John Boles
A Memorial service for John Boles, age 74, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Ed Lantz officiating. Visitation will be held at 1:00PM at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home prior to the service. Mr. Boles passed away at his home on January 18, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
Hopkins succeeds at Fort Worth stock show in 2023
Students from across Hopkins County had a successful showing this weekend at the 36th annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Here are some of the awards (note: results are still incoming and information will be updated as available). MILLER GROVE. Ag mech. Braxton Northcutt – third in class, truck...
Hopkins County EMS Groundbreaking
Hopkins County EMS hosted a groundbreaking on January 25 for their new headquarters. They’re looking forward to moving in!
Chamber Connection for 1/18 by Butch Burney
95th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet. Help us celebrate Hopkins County at the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, which will have a theme of “A Night at the Gallery.”. Art work from local artists, including professionals, amateur artists and high school students,...
LIFE’S FLAVORS 1/26- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
The dining options are very few, just the coffee shop and Tejano’s Tex-Mex. Tejano’s was a popular stop for all the locals who happend to be downtown. But make sure they remember you are there, otherwise you have to ask to be served. I was suprised to see that they had a guacmole enchilada with a spinach enchilada option on the lunch menu. It’s always nice to be able to order food and not have to make changes to fit your needs. I will say downtown Cooper does have a super cute, walking book “tour” to read while wandering around the square. A children’s book has been placed around the square on little podiums and made to be protected from the weather. It’s a cute way to keep readers engaged and provide a creative way to exercise while reading.
Obituary for Rick Bunch
A celebration of life for Rick Bunch, age 68 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at a later date. Mr. Bunch passed away on January 16, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs. Rick was born on September 9, 1954 in Sulphur Springs, Texas to James Robert...
Obituary for Laurence Bramblett
On January 4, Laurence Dunham Bramblett passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs, Texas at the age of 89. Laurence is survived by his wife, Mary Bramblett; sons Larry Bramblett and Lane Bramblett and wife Erin; brothers Miles Bramblett and Jeff Bramblett; sister-in-law Sara Bramblett; grandchildren, Amy Williams and husband Khalif, Brandy McClure, Will Bramblett and wife Meredith, Colette Ecton and husband Matt, Kelly Pruitt and husband Clayton; five great grandchildren; Ezra, Sayer, Max, Louis, and Brooks. He was preceded in death by his mother Joyce Bramblett, step-father Miles G. Bramblett, father Frank Seidle, and brother Lewis Bramblett.
Obituary for Kenny Ivey
Funeral service for Kenny Ivey, age 53 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev. CJ Duffey. Interment will follow at City Cemetery with Chuck Bannister, Mike Garner, Jeremy Garner, Steven Jonaitis, Jermond Amos, Matthew Cavanaugh, Brian Carney serving as pallbearers and “Tiny” Jerome Chapman Jr and Jeff Bledsoe serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one-hour prior for the service. Mr. Ivey passed away on January 13, 2023 at his residence.
Winter 2023 Activities at Cooper Lake State Park
Hopkins County is home to many interesting animals, and local kids learned about the adaptations that help them survive at this weekend’s “Skins and Skulls” educational series at Cooper Lake State Park!. Photos by Chloe Kopal.
Obituary for Michael Gray Bakkers
Funeral service for Michael Scott Gray Bakkers “Sloth” will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo Arena with Rev. Andrew McQueen officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Gray-Bakkers passed away on January 10, 2023.
