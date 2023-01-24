Read full article on original website
He DID decimate the UW budget. UW used to be one of the best, if not THE BEST, public university in the nation by reputation and ranking. This brought both revenue and personal fulfillment to Wisconsin. Now it’s barely top-20, thanks to the Koch puppet strings and “austerity”.
Related
radioplusinfo.com
1-27-23 wi governor takes control of resources agency
MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources has moved under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ total control for the first time in his tenure. Evers has had to contend with a number of Republican holdover appointees on the DNR’s policy board since he won election to his first term in 2019. Evers would have gained control of the board in May 2021 when Fred Prehn’s term expired, but Prehn refused to step down, giving Republicans a 4-3 majority on the panel. Prehn finally resigned this past December, making room at last for Evers’ replacement, Sandra Naas. The board met for the first time under Evers’ complete control Wednesday and elected Evers appointee Bill Smith as its new chairman.
Fox11online.com
Republican lawmakers express concerns over Evers' plans for budget surplus
(WLUK) -- With Wisconsin's projected budget surplus now estimated at a record $7 billion, some lawmakers have been voicing concerns about how Gov. Tony Evers wants to use that money. To some, Governor Tony Evers' fifth State of the State address felt like something else. "This was essentially a budget...
EXPLAINER: Where Wisconsin governor and Republicans agree
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has laid out his priorities to the Republican-controlled Legislature twice in the past month, first in his inaugural address and in more detail this week in his State of the State speech. Some are clearly dead on arrival, but in...
Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority
The wealthiest Wisconsin residents already pay a smaller share of their incomes in state taxes than the rest of the population, and replacing the state’s current graduated-rate income tax structure with a flat tax would increase that disparity, a national tax expert says. “The most common way that tax equity is evaluated is looking at […] The post Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wpr.org
Democratic socialists in the Legislature say they're carrying on a proud Wisconsin tradition
There was a time when socialism helped build Milwaukee — literally. Socialist politicians found ways to fund its parks and public universities, not to mention the sewers that lay beneath the city's paved streets. They raised Milwaukee's minimum wage and helped shape workers’ compensation laws. Their influence rippled out to Madison and Washington D.C.
wizmnews.com
What will they do when they have to make the tough decisions?
When times are tough, solving problems are often more difficult. But in Wisconsin, times aren’t tough, at least when it comes to balancing the budget. Wisconsin has a huge budget surplus, more than $6 billion, as Governor Tony Evers and state legislators work to prepare the next state budget. The state is awash in cash, with a surplus larger than ever before, thanks largely to an infusion of federal cash to deal with the pandemic. Governor Evers wants more money for public education and a 10% tax cut for the middle class, among other spending priorities. Republicans who control the Legislature are targeting a flat tax that would largely benefit the wealthy. But with this much cash on hand, deciding how to spend it should be easier than if the state was broke. This is a good problem to have, and if our lawmakers in Madison work together, perhaps we can adopt a state budget that funds many priorities. These are the decisions are lawmakers are elected to make. If they play their cards right, they could adopt a budget that addresses the state’s most urgent needs and still provide significant tax cuts to Wisconsinites.
Have tax cuts saved Wisconsin taxpayers nearly $22 billion over the last 12 years?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. Tax policy changes adopted since January 2011 in Wisconsin have cumulatively saved state taxpayers approximately $21.9...
Daily Northwestern
‘A painful and infuriating nodal point’: Protestors advocate for abortion rights on would-be 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Content warning: This article contains discussions of unsafe abortions. Fifty years after the U.S. Supreme Court guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion in Roe v. Wade and seven months after the court overturned that precedent with Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, over a thousand protestors filled the Wisconsin state capitol Sunday to advocate for abortion rights.
WISN
Democrats and Republicans say they want to increase shared revenue, so what's next?
MADISON, Wis. — Lawmakers and city leaders are responding to Gov. Tony Evers' proposal on shared revenue coming off of Tuesday’s State of the State address. "It's good to see he may be somewhat supportive of a plan we put in front of him," state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said after the address Tuesday.
101 WIXX
Farm Bureau President Says DNR Wolf Management Hearing is Restrictive
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will hold a virtual listening session on wolf management, but can everyone take part?. Wisconsin Farm Bureau President Kevin Krentz says many farmers in the areas most affected by wolves don’t have adequate broadband coverage to participate. “What we...
How To Make Sure You Get a $1,000 Check From Minnesota
Governor Walz just unveiled his budget proposal for Minnesota and it includes rebate checks. Here's how to make sure you get YOUR check!. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last fall's election. During the 2022 midterm election last fall, Minnesota's Democrat Farm Labor...
wlip.com
Listen: Kenosha Co. Executive Samantha Kerkman
Assembly Floor Session Tuesday September 28,2021. Photo by Joe Koshollek- Wisconsin State Legislature.
In 175 years, has Wisconsin ever elected an African-American justice to the state’s Supreme Court?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. No. One African-American person, Louis Butler Jr., has served as a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice since Wisconsin...
drydenwire.com
Rep. Green Statement On The State Of The State Address
MADISON -- Representative Chanz Green (R-Grandview) issued the following statement about the governor’s annual State of the State address before a joint session of the Wisconsin State Legislature on Tuesday night. “Wisconsin has made a lot of progress, but there is still work to be done. As I was...
leisuregrouptravel.com
Best Festivals in Wisconsin
Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
Finding the USS Wisconsin's connection to the Badger State
NBC 26 anchor MacLeod Hageman toured the USS Wisconsin and is searching for the ship's connection to the state of Wisconsin.
WDIO-TV
Wisconsin Judge set to rule on absentee voting
MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin judge is considering whether to make clear that local election officials can accept absentee ballots missing parts of a witnesses address. It marks the latest legal fight in the battleground state where Republicans are opposing the acceptance of partial addresses. The case was...
wpr.org
UW System restricting social media app TikTok on system devices
The University of Wisconsin System will restrict the use of social media app TikTok on system devices. UW System spokesperson Mark Pitsch told WPR in an email the application will be restricted on "system-owned" devices. He didn't elaborate on how the restrictions would work across the state's 13 universities or when they'll go into effect.
fox47.com
Wisconsin's emergency rental assistance program set to end
MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin’s roughly $550 million pot of cash for emergency rental assistance has just about run out, and the state-run portion is set to end next week. Since the program launched early 2021, the state alone has paid out over $240 million to help almost 40,000 families in 68 Wisconsin counties cover rent, utilities, water and internet.
Wisconsin Watch
