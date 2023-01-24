ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falkville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Man dies in fatal collision Wednesday morning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal head-on collision. Deputies were called to Highway 79 near McCombs Street in eastern Jefferson County just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said Randy Lee Lowe, 67, of Trafford, was driving a 2007 Buick Terraza traveling northbound...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Jackson County woman killed in Tuesday morning crash

A 60-year-old Higdon woman was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash. Angela J. Nayadley was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving collided head-on with a Jeep, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Nayadley was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened about 10:50 a.m....
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Franklin County woman killed in crash

A Red Bay woman was killed early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash. Melanie D. McKinney, 48, was fatally injured when the 2010 Mercedes SLK 300 she was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and then a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened about 5:30...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Man accused of busting into Jackson County home, dragging victim outside

A Jackson County man is being held on $100,000 bond after allegedly busting into a home and dragging a man outside. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a robbery call on County Road 778 in Pisgah about noon Tuesday. They were told a suspect went to a neighbor’s home, forced his way inside, assaulted a 65-year-old male victim and dragged him outside.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Major crash blocking several lanes on I-459 NB past Hwy 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic is building up on I-459 N this morning after a crash shut down several lanes. It happened just past the HWY 280 exit just before 7 a.m. Officials are on the scene. No word yet on any injuries. Please use caution in this area. Get...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman killed when her Mercedes strikes tree

An Alabama was killed Sunday morning when her car struck an embankment and then a tree, state troopers said. Melanie D. McKinney, 48, of Red Bay, Alabama, was killed in the crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Franklin County. Troopers said McKinney’s 2010 Mercedes SLK 300 left the roadway...
RED BAY, AL
wbrc.com

71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning. Rudolphus Wynn stabbed to death during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner. It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place. Police...
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama school bus driver and teacher killed in parking lot bus accident

An longtime Alabama high school teacher and bus driver was killed early Wednesday when he was an unoccupied school bus rolled into him, school district officials said. Classes were cancelled at Mortimer Jordan High School in Jefferson County, Alabama, Wednesday after the school staff member was killed in the school parking lot while performing a routine check on a bus before starting the morning bus route.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Teacher identified in fatal accident at Mortimer Jordan High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County School System identified the teacher as Mark Ridgeway. Here's a statement from Mortimer Jordan High School's principal Craig Kanaday:. “Mark Ridgeway, a graduate of Mortimer Jordan, dedicated his life to serving people. He pastored a church until his recent retirement this...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Corrections Officer Assaulted by Madison County Inmate, HEMSI Confirms

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster confirmed medics were called to the Madison County Jail for a corrections officer that had been assaulted. Corrections Officer Assaulted by Madison County Inmate, …. HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster confirmed medics were called to the Madison County Jail for a corrections officer that had been assaulted.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama woman charged with shooting at brother

A Lauderdale County woman took three shots at her brother Monday, according to investigators. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said Tamra Lechele Allen, 28, has been charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. She is being held on $90,000 bond. The incident happened on McConnell Road...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy