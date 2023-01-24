Read full article on original website
Man dies in fatal collision Wednesday morning
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal head-on collision. Deputies were called to Highway 79 near McCombs Street in eastern Jefferson County just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said Randy Lee Lowe, 67, of Trafford, was driving a 2007 Buick Terraza traveling northbound...
SUV collides with house in Limestone County, no injuries reported
A vehicle ran into the side of a home in Athens Wednesday.
Jackson County woman killed in Tuesday morning crash
A 60-year-old Higdon woman was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash. Angela J. Nayadley was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving collided head-on with a Jeep, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Nayadley was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened about 10:50 a.m....
Westbound I-565, Alabama 20 near I-65 interchange down to 1 lane due to wreck
A wreck on Alabama 20 has westbound traffic down to one lane near Interstate 65. Huntsville Police announced the partial closure just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports the crash is between U.S. 31 and I-65. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and plan an alternate route if possible.
Franklin County woman killed in crash
A Red Bay woman was killed early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash. Melanie D. McKinney, 48, was fatally injured when the 2010 Mercedes SLK 300 she was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and then a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened about 5:30...
Man accused of busting into Jackson County home, dragging victim outside
A Jackson County man is being held on $100,000 bond after allegedly busting into a home and dragging a man outside. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a robbery call on County Road 778 in Pisgah about noon Tuesday. They were told a suspect went to a neighbor’s home, forced his way inside, assaulted a 65-year-old male victim and dragged him outside.
Alabama troopers ask for public's help in solving fatal Colbert County hit-and-run
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for the public's help in solving a deadly hit-and-run investigation. Corey Maxwell, 29, of Town Creek was killed in November as he walked along Alabama 184 near Osborne Lane in Colbert County. ALEA said the case is at a standstill, and they need...
Man shot, killed in Ensley identified
A man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in Ensley has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Major crash blocking several lanes on I-459 NB past Hwy 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic is building up on I-459 N this morning after a crash shut down several lanes. It happened just past the HWY 280 exit just before 7 a.m. Officials are on the scene. No word yet on any injuries. Please use caution in this area. Get...
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for persons of interest
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two people who are persons of interest after property was damaged at a laundromat on Jan. 10. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies would like to question the two...
Investigator: Victim woke up during assault, fought off attacker at Morgan Co. home
A woman who was asleep at her boyfriend's house in Lacey's Spring woke up to find someone else in bed with her, assaulting her as she slept, according to an affidavit filed this week in Morgan County District Court. The affiant, a Morgan County Sheriff's Office investigator, said the incident...
71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning. Rudolphus Wynn stabbed to death during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner. It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place. Police...
Alabama school bus driver and teacher killed in parking lot bus accident
An longtime Alabama high school teacher and bus driver was killed early Wednesday when he was an unoccupied school bus rolled into him, school district officials said. Classes were cancelled at Mortimer Jordan High School in Jefferson County, Alabama, Wednesday after the school staff member was killed in the school parking lot while performing a routine check on a bus before starting the morning bus route.
Lauderdale County woman accused of shooting at, trying to kill relative
A Lauderdale County woman was arrested Monday after authorities say she tried to kill one of her relatives. Tamra Lechele Allen, 38, now is charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Her bond was set at $90,000, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton. Hamilton said deputies...
Corrections Officer Assaulted by Madison County Inmate, HEMSI Confirms
HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster confirmed medics were called to the Madison County Jail for a corrections officer that had been assaulted. Corrections Officer Assaulted by Madison County Inmate, …. HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster confirmed medics were called to the Madison County Jail for a corrections officer that had been assaulted.
