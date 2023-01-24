Read full article on original website
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Woman Arrested After Hours Long Standoff On Catalina IslandWestmont Community NewsAvalon, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Severe slope damage on PCH, right shoulder blocked
The right shoulder of southbound State Route 1 (PCH) approaching Coastline Dr. (into Malibu) is blocked by K-rail due to severe slope damage while @CaltransDist7 prepares for reconstruction. Caltrans is asking motorist to be work zone alert while driving in the area. The post Severe slope damage on PCH, right shoulder blocked appeared first on The Malibu Times.
NBC Los Angeles
Orange County Pursuit Comes to End After Officers Ram Car Twice
A driver leading a chase from Long Beach to Orange County, at one point cruising a scenic Pacific Coast Highway, was ultimately stopped in Santa Ana. The chase started in the Long Beach area. By 4:45 p.m., the driver was traveling south on Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach heading...
Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass
Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.
KTLA.com
Another closure of the 91 Freeway scheduled for this weekend
A section of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed yet again this weekend as part of a $12.6 million project to repave lanes and repair sound walls and concrete barriers, Riverside County transit officials announced. Westbound 91 is scheduled to be closed from I-15 to Lincoln Avenue from...
Woman Taken to Hospital After Winds Causes Tree to Fall on Her
A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries after gusty winds caused a tree to fall on her in Balboa Park. Just before 8 a.m., near the intersection of Balboa Drive and El Prado, an 80- to 90-foot eucalyptus tree was uprooted and fell due to strong Santa Ana winds, and pinned the woman underneath it, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Erratic driver arrested following pursuit in Orange County
Authorities pursued a high-speed vehicle in Orange County on Thursday afternoon. The suspect was originally wanted for speeding, according to California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began in Long Beach around 4:30 p.m. as the driver blew past red lights and intersections while driving recklessly on surface streets amid rush hour traffic. He reached speeds of […]
Santa Ana winds continue Thursday, but winds and temperatures start to drop off on Friday
Highs are above normal through Friday, but much cooler over the weekend. The post Santa Ana winds continue Thursday, but winds and temperatures start to drop off on Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed on Santa Ana freeway
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian was killed in a collision on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway Wednesday. The collision was reported at 4:16 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the southbound freeway and the Cesar Chavez Avenue offramp where they found the pedestrian on the freeway, said CHP Officer Michael Nasir.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Tustin, CA
Enjoy a fantastic and unforgettable vacation in Tustin, California, without breaking the bank. Locals refer to Tustin as "the city of trees" due to its location in central Orange County, between Irvine and Santa Ana. It sits amidst verdant hills with breathtaking vistas of the Saddleback Mountains and the Pacific...
NBC Los Angeles
Fire Burns Westlake Building, Forcing Evacuations
A large fire was burning in a Westlake building Thursday, forcing evacuations. The thick, black smoke could be seen for miles. The fire was reported just before 5:30 p.m. LAFD asked drivers to avoid 7th and Hoover streets. The fire erupted in a building in the 2800 W 7th St.
Old North Long Beach library could be replaced by 8 new affordable homes
The old North Long Beach neighborhood library could be demolished and replaced with eight for-sale affordable homes if the city reaches an agreement with Habitat for Humanity Los Angeles. The post Old North Long Beach library could be replaced by 8 new affordable homes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
KTLA.com
More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment
Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
signalscv.com
‘Avoid the area’ alert issued by the city due to gas leak
The city of Santa Clarita issued an “avoid the area” alert Tuesday evening following a reported gas leak in Saugus. The alert also shared that delays and lane closures were to be expected. “At approximately 12:29 p.m. yesterday we were made aware of a gas leak via an...
Pit bull attack in Huntington Beach leaves neighbors asking for owner accountability
A Huntington Beach neighborhood is on edge after a pit bull attacked a woman and her dog, leaving the dog with severe injuries.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA
A 28-year-old Moorpark man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the man was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why he was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
Surfliner to resume limited service after railroad tracks in San Clemente deemed safe
After months of repairs, the LOSSAN rail corridor heading through San Clemente is set to reopen for limited services after the ground underneath the railroad tracks was considerably impacted by high tide and heavy rains back in September.
spectrumnews1.com
John Wayne Airport has big plans for Orange County travelers
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A few months ago, John Wayne Airport director Charlene Reynolds's sister-in-law asked her to bring a souvenir — a shirt that says Orange County. Reynolds scoured the shops inside the airport. She couldn't find one. "I only found [a shirt that says] LA," said...
Orange County supervisors approve winter shelter in Fullerton
Orange County supervisors Tuesday approved plans for a cold-weather winter shelter for transients that will be set up in Fullerton’s Independence Park. The supervisors approved a contract with People Assisting the Homeless, or PATH, to operate the shelter for $595,112. The move for the Fullerton winter shelter comes months...
Whale watchers spot rare white dolphin off coast of Dana Point
"Blanco" is believed to be the only white dolphin known off Southern California.
