Chemical giant Denka dives into VC with $100M fund managed by Pegasus Tech Ventures
Denka, a 107-year-old firm, is the sole limited partner of the newly established corporate venture capital fund and in line with its 2030 mission, is interested in investing in startups that address pressing global issues, including sustainability and population growth. Pegasus Tech Ventures currently manages more than 30 strategic funds,...
2022 European edtech report: Smaller rounds and fewer deals, but more angel activity
Governments, public sector organizations and many private companies moved heaven and earth to ensure public safety and adequate supply of core services. Quite clearly, spending reached unsustainable levels. But 2022 was the year when this “spending” slowed and was instead more widely rebranded and accepted as actually being “borrowing.” This...
Vartana Launches B2B Sales Closing and Financing Platform
Vartana has raised $12 million in a Series A round and launched its B2B sales closing and financing platform. The platform tackles the friction that is involved in handling payment terms during a B2B sale, including the length of time involved in arranging a bank loan and the difficulty involved in assessing credit for vendor trade credit, Vartana said in a Tuesday (Jan. 24) blog post.
Tranch Raises $100M to Expand B2B BNPL for Service Providers
Tranch has raised $100 million in a seed round to expand its B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform. The firm will use the new capital to bring its solution to more software-as-a-service (SaaS) sellers and service providers by growing its team in the U.S. and expanding to more industry verticals, Tranch said in a Tuesday (Jan. 24) press release.
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
Walmart raises average hourly wage to $17.50
The largest employer in the United States is raising wages for its workers. A company announcement was made Tuesday about the move to raise Walmart associates' average hourly wage to more than $17.50. Walmart's new minimum wage is $14, up from $12. That's about a 17% jump according to CNBC.
Highest Paying Retail Jobs
*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. When you think of high-paying careers, retail might not be the first industry to come to mind. But there are plenty of retail positions out there that offer more than the average salary. If you like customer service, marketing or managing a...
Party City files for bankruptcy
Party City, your favorite place to buy last-minute Halloween costumes, or decorations for your kid’s birthday party, shared on Tuesday that it has filed for bankruptcy.
IBM planning to cut almost 4,000 jobs from spin-off of company, divestment from analytics business
IBM is planning to cut nearly 4,000 jobs as a result of one of its branches spinning off to become its own company and divesting a health care data analytics business. Tim Davidson, a spokesperson for IBM, said the company is laying off roughly 3,900 employees. The company is also taking on a $300 million…
Mollie Taps Former Klarna Tech Chief as CEO
Payments provider Mollie has named a former Klarna executive as its chief executive. Koen Köppen had been serving as Mollie’s chief technology officer since May, the Dutch company said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) news release, after holding the same role for five years at the Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) company.
Shell puts 2,000 UK jobs at risk with review of Shell Energy retail division
Company weighing options including exit from domestic energy and broadband sectors in UK, Netherlands and Germany
Fashion Retailer Express Completes Transaction With Turnaround Firm WHP Global
Fashion apparel retailer Express has completed its previously announced transaction with turnaround firm WHP Global. With the transaction, WHP Global has invested $260 million in the firm, acquiring 7.4% of the firm for $25 million and 60% of an intellectual property joint venture for $235 million, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release.
IBM Cuts Thousands of Employees in Latest Tech Layoffs
IBM on Wednesday joined Microsoft, Google and other tech companies that are cutting jobs, saying 3,900 employees would be laid off. The news came during a conference call as the computing giant reported its financial results for 2022's fourth quarter, the company confirmed to CNET via email. The layoffs are...
Egg prices need to be investigated for price gouging, demands Farm Group
Many people are shocked by the cost of eggs lately and wonder why the price of eggs has more than doubled and is up some 130% within the past year (source). Is it a matter of greed and price gouging? Or is the Bird Flu to blame?
Vue International Appoints Stella David As Non-Executive Chair
Vue International, the largest privately owned cinema operator in Europe, has appointed Stella David as its non-executive chair. David, who takes up the position on 26 January, currently holds non-executive and independent director roles at Entain, Bacardi, Domino’s Pizza Group, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “I’m delighted to welcome someone of Stella’s experience and calibre to the non-executive chair position at Vue. Stella has deep understanding of the consumer environment and a strong track record of delivering growth,” said Tim Richards, CEO and founder of Vue International. “This will be invaluable at this crucial moment for the business and our industry,...
Suppli Raises $3.1M to Grow AR Platform for Construction Industry
Suppli has raised $3.1 million in seed funding to grow its platform for construction suppliers. The platform enables independent construction material suppliers and distributors to digitize their accounts receivable (AR) processes and offer their customers online payment and credit, Suppli said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. “Trade credit...
Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Rising borrowing costs are giving a long-awaited lift to Europe's beleaguered banks, but they come with a sting in the tail. Last year central banks ended a decade of rock-bottom interest rates as the U.S. Federal Reserve and then the European Central Bank moved towards tightening.
BRP Building New Boat Manufacturing Facility
BRP will begin the construction of an additional boat manufacturing plant in Chihuahua City, Mexico, a major milestone in the company's Marine strategy. With this construction, BRP intends to increase its manufacturing capacity and capabilities to meet demand for its Marine products and fuel the growth of the business. "In...
The economy, funding, and 3 other small-business challenges entrepreneurs will face in 2023, according to founders
Insider surveyed 68 founders about their 2023 predictions. Their top concerns for the year were the economy, funding, and marketing.
Extreme Delivery Drives New Sales for Restaurants Via Nationwide Shipping
Restaurants are leveraging the digital shift to broaden audiences and add revenue streams. Take, for instance, Chicago-based fast-casual Italian beef chain Buona, which launched its direct-to-consumer (D2C) nationwide shipping business in 2020. In an interview with PYMNTS, Micah Peterson, director of finance and sales for the restaurant chain’s Shop & Ship business, spoke about the opportunity that this channel has created for the restaurant.
