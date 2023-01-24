Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Vt. officials say office building sale would create new efficiencies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new effort to consolidate Vermont state government offices could mean the sale of a large office building in downtown Burlington. The Scott administration is looking into selling the Cherry Street office building, which contains most of the offices for the Department of Health, among other departments. The proposal comes as state office buildings across Vermont are being used less as the state embraces new work-from-home and hybrid models.
WCAX
Burlington Police comply with 2021 body camera release policy
The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip. If you played in high school sports in southern Vermont, there’s a good chance Tom Haley at the Rutland Herald has covered it. Vt....
WCAX
CityPlace construction continues on schedule
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After over a decade of delays, construction on Burlington’s CityPlace finally got underway last fall, and developers for the multi-million project say construction is on pace thanks to the favorable winter season. Neither snow nor winter’s cold is enough to stop construction at Cityplace. Some...
WCAX
Is burning wood really renewable? Reconsidering biomass in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Burlington’s McNeil Generating Station continues to pump out electricity for the city, Green Mountain Power and other utilities, the fate of biomass hangs in the balance. Our Kevin Gaiss looks at how burning wood fits into the state’s climate goals. A cold, gray...
WCAX
Will moving carriers, sorting to another facility compound mail woes in Williston?
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Williston have had a hard time getting their mail. Now, things are getting even more complicated as some carriers have been moved to a different location. Residents in the town of Williston have struggled to get their mail on time for the last couple...
WCAX
Police searching for 5th suspect in St. Johnsbury murder case
The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip. If you played in high school sports in southern Vermont, there’s a good chance Tom Haley at the Rutland Herald has covered it. Vt....
mynbc5.com
Vermont Agency of Transportation prepared to tackle Wednesday snowstorm
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Snow has hit our region hard once again. The majority of Vermont is projected to receive 4-8 inches. The northeast part of the Green Mountain State is expected to see the biggest snow total, with 8-12 inches of accumulation by Thursday morning. The Vermont Agency of...
Vermont State Police investigating finances of sheriff-elect
The finances of a Vermont sheriff’s department and the sheriff-elect due to take office next week, who is already facing charges of abusing a shackled prisoner, are being investigated, the Vermont State Police said. Franklin County sheriff-elect John Grismore is facing a simple assault charge in after authorities say...
WCAX
Tips for selling used items online
South Burlington voters to weigh in on TIF projects, $34M bond measure. A day after Vermont’s auditor highlighted over $1.2 million in errors in Burlington’s Waterfront TIF district, South Burlington is preparing to ask voters to sign off on TIF projects and a major bond measure of its own.
WCAX
Providers and parents looking to fix Vt. child care system
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Child care is in the spotlight in the Vermont Legislature with discussions surrounding millions of dollars on how to ease the financial burden for both providers and parents. A 2020 DCF report showed that from April 2012 to December 2020, 1,389 regulated child care programs closed,...
WCAX
Plattsburgh to get 1st cannabis retailer
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh is set to get its first cannabis retailer. Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots says it just got a retail license from the New York State Cannabis Control Board. The company is the only shop so far in the Plattsburgh area to get a license. The store...
WCAX
Better Business Bureau warns pot dispensary scams are on the rise
South Burlington voters to weigh in on TIF projects, $34M bond measure. A day after Vermont’s auditor highlighted over $1.2 million in errors in Burlington’s Waterfront TIF district, South Burlington is preparing to ask voters to sign off on TIF projects and a major bond measure of its own.
willistonobserver.com
Brady to step down from school board
Erin Brady, who was re-elected in November to a second term representing Williston in the Vermont Legislature, said she will not seek re-election to the Champlain Valley School Board. Her term expires in March. Brady, a high school teacher in the Colchester School District, has been on the school board...
WCAX
Colchester 'diverging diamond' project begins next week
Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co. A goat farm on 150 acres in scenic Vermont may sound sweet by itself, but the real sweet stuff comes from the kitchen. At Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co., the ‘sweet stuff’ is goat milk fudge. New partnership...
WCAX
Weinberger makes pitch for clean-heat ballot measure
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger is making a pitch to voters to pass a carbon pollution impact fee on the ballot for Town Meeting Day. The ballot measure would require new buildings in the city larger than 50,000 square feet to be heated by a renewable source. If builders or developers don’t comply with the ordinance, they would have to pay an impact fee.
pallspera.com
76 St Paul Street Burlington, VT
This 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom Condo is new to the market. It was listed on January 25th 2023 with a list price $1,300,000. A great opportunity to own a beautiful condo in downtown Burlington. This unit is located on the 8th floor and has amazing views of the city and water views. It is within walking distance to Church Street where you will find shopping and great places to dine. This home has plenty of open space and windows throughout to sit and gaze at the views from each room. This 2 bedroom 2 bath is now waiting for its new owner to enjoy as much as the current owners have. The kitchen area is open to the dining/living room and ample space for guests and family. There are 2 parking spaces for this unit in the parking garage. ( Photos are from a previous listing, Unit is currently empty)
mychamplainvalley.com
Business owners struggle with new parking policy in Plattsburgh
In October, a new paid parking policy went into effect in the City of Plattsburgh; and a few business owners were worried it would have a negative impact on their business. Now a few months later, some owners said that negative impact came to fruition. The owner of gem goddess...
WCAX
Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
mynbc5.com
UVM building evacuated after fuel leak in basement detected
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A University of Vermont building was evacuated on Wednesday, and classes were canceled after a fuel leak was detected in the basement. School officials said the leak was reported in the heating system around 8:45 a.m. in the Waterman building on South Prospect Street. The leak...
WCAX
Region digs out from latest storm
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fresh blanket of snow fell across the region overnight and into Thursday, leaving upwards of 10 inches in some areas, in addition to the accumulation from two other recent storms. “I love this snowstorm. I’m hoping to get back up on the mountain soon once...
Comments / 1