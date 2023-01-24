Read full article on original website
CNET
Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
6 Appliances To Turn Off This Winter To Avoid Higher Bills
Electricity prices have jumped in recent months as inflation endures. Though we always see a spike in costs during the winter due to increased usage of select appliances, this winter could usher in...
CNET
Why Don't We Cover Every Parking Lot with Solar Panels?
If you park in one of several commuter lots on Michigan State University's campus, you'll likely score a premium parking spot. That's because each parking lot is sheltered from the sun, snow and rain by solar panels. They're mounted above the lot on steel structures tall enough for tailgaters in RVs to park beneath. Besides providing a more pleasant parking experience, the university gets cheaper, cleaner solar energy from the solar panels.
myzeo.com
7 Commercial Solar Installation Errors and How to Avoid Them
The number of Americans using solar panels will most likely triple by 2032. Homeowners and business owners alike enjoy watching their power bills shoot down. People are becoming more eco-conscious over the years as well. Before having panels installed on your roof, there are many things that you need to...
Your Gas Stove May Be Killing You. How Much Should You Worry?
The natural gas-powered appliances in your home may be slowly killing you and everyone you love. That’s the bad news. The worse news is this: It’s not clear exactly what you should do about it — if anything at all.
livingetc.com
Can you use a gas grill in winter? Yes - if you know these vital tips from the experts
For most of us, January is the last month of the year that you'd consider heading outside for some alfresco dining. Chilly, bleak, and often rainy, we don't tend to think of it as perfect barbecuing weather, but can you still actually use a gas grill in winter?. Admittedly, you...
Keep your home powered with this CES-featured generator combo
Stack CommerceThe HomePower ONE and SolarPower One are available for just $1,299.
What You Should Know Before Installing A Gas Line
Natural gas is a popular fuel source in the U.S. and over half of all homes depend on it for heating. Here's what you should know before installing a gas line.
caandesign.com
Everything You Need To Know About Emergency Well Water Pumps
Everything You Need To Know About Emergency Well Water Pumps. Water is a basic need that gets taken for granted far too often. Many people are guilty of leaving the tap running, among other things, and sending precious water down the drain. While you can argue that the water will eventually reenter the supply chain after a trip to the treatment plant, it could’ve been used by others who needed it then.
Why can’t AvantiGas deliver? We’re about to run out of fuel
I was told by our Liquid Petroleum Gas supplier, AvantiGas, to place an advance order on 3 November, with a delivery window of 7-10 days expected. Two months on, we are still waiting. Our tank is now down to 3% capacity and will run out in the next couple of days. We’ve turned off the heating to conserve supplies for cooking.
Nine steps to use jump leads safely as car batteries drained in cold weather – here’s how to stay safe
CAR experts have revealed the nine steps to use jump leads safely as car batteries could be drained in cold weather. As the UK experiences chilly temperatures, motorists should know how to jump-start their vehicle if their battery has been drained. Handily, experts at Road Angel have issued simple guidance...
