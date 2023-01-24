ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

College Board to update AP African American Studies framework rejected by DeSantis, Florida

By Sam Sachs
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rcS4f_0kPm0TWe00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The College Board, the non-profit organization that designs and manages the Advanced Placement courses in the United States, announced the rejected pilot program of their AP African American Studies course would be updated.

The course was recently rejected from use in the state of Florida, with state officials saying the proposed study course “lacks educational value and historical accuracy.

As submitted, the course is a vehicle for a political agenda and leaves large, ambiguous gaps that can be filled with additional ideological material, which we will not allow,” such as Critical Race Theory .

Additional commentary from Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. said the state “proudly” mandates the teaching of African American history , but does “not accept woke indoctrination masquerading as education.”

They invited the College Board to revise the course for compliance with Florida law, 2022’s House Bill 7, the Stop WOKE Act, which banned teaching CRT in Florida schools.

The rejection has drawn criticism from Democratic Florida lawmakers and the White House .

Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis weighed in on the AP Studies controversy during a briefing in Jacksonville, alongside Diaz, during a question and answer session.

Referring to some of the units included in the pilot program’s coursework, DeSantis highlighted lessons on abolishing prisons and queer theory and intersectionality, calling them political inclusions.

“That’s a political agenda, so we’re on, that’s the wrong side of the line for Florida standards. We believe in teaching kids facts and how to think, but we don’t think they should have an agenda imposed on them,” DeSantis said in Jacksonville. “When you try to use Black history to shoehorn in queer theory, you are clearly trying to use that for political purposes.”

After the pushback from Florida officials, the College Board said they would be releasing a revised program framework on Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month.

“This framework, under development since March 2022, replaces the preliminary pilot course framework under discussion to date,” the Board said in a statement. “Before a new AP course is made broadly available, it is piloted in a small number of high schools to gather feedback from high schools and colleges. The official course framework incorporates this feedback and defines what students will encounter on the AP Exam for college credit and placement.”

