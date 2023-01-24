Read full article on original website
Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell
The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Donald Trump's Attorney Rushed To Correct Him After He Made a Major Blunder During the E. Jean Carroll Deposition
On Wednesday, new excerpts from former President Donald Trump's deposition in the lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll were unsealed, and they show Trump made an unforced blunder that could undermine a key claim of his defense.
Trump advisors are shocked that they can't get Republicans to show up to his events, NYT reporter says
Donald Trump's campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination has gotten off to a shaky start, with former allies declining to back him.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims
MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common
Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
After Being Heavily Fined by a Federal Judge, Trump Drops Other Lawsuits Like Hot Potatoes.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Won't Be Trump's VP Nominee for This Reason: Conway
Greene's ascent within the GOP may be a stepping stone to bigger aspirations in the years to come.
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg tells CNN that his office's investigation of Trump Org. will continue
"A good part of the year was focused on this very, very consequential chapter and now we move on to the next chapter."
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Trump rivals are delaying declaring their candidacies because he's doing a good job of tripping himself up, report says
Donald Trump's 2024 campaign has gotten off to a faltering start, giving rivals a good reason not to jump in too early.
Former Top FBI Agent Who Investigated the Trump-Russia Collusion Case Arrested for Illegal Dealings with Russia
Not long after Jim Jordan announced a House investigation into Adam Schiff’s false decrees he had proof of collusion between Trump and Russia, a former top FBI agent who worked the case has now been arrested.
Justice Department likely to hit Trump with Jan. 6 charge that is “appeal-proof”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) After the convictions of additional Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, calls have grown louder to prosecute former president Donald Trump for the same alleged crime for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
John Durham's secret criminal investigation reportedly involved Trump, not Clinton or the FBI
Special Counsel John Durham's long investigation of the FBI's probe of Russia's ties to former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign never proved former Attorney General Bill Barr's theories that the investigation had started with anti-Trump skulduggery by the CIA and allied intelligence services, or through a conspiracy from Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. But it wasn't for lack of trying, The New York Times detailed Thursday, after a monthlong review of the Durham investigation. Durham, appointed by Barr, is writing his final report after going 0 for 2 in courtroom prosecutions. The Times report answered some of the lingering questions from Durham's politically charged...
The Jewish Press
NY Senate Passes ‘Gotcha’ Bill for Third Time
This past week, the New York State Senate passed legislation (S-1242) sponsored by Senator Simcha Felder (D-Brooklyn) that protects New Yorkers from hefty “gotcha” fines for expired inspection stickers. The law — if also passed by the Assembly — will require the Department of Motor Vehicles to provide...
Judge drops case against NYPD officer accused of spying for China; prosecutors say reason is 'classified'
Charges against NYPD Officer Baimadajie Angwang, accused of spying on Tibetan expatriates in Queens for China, were formally dropped Thursday by a Brooklyn federal judge.
Dems block Kathy Hochul top judge pick Hector LaSalle in historic NY vote
ALBANY — In just 18 days, Kathy Hochul has gone from being sworn in as the first woman elected governor of New York — to making the wrong kind of history. Political disaster arrived Wednesday when she became the first governor in state history to have a judicial nomination voted down by the state Senate, after its newly-packed Judiciary Committee rejected Hector LaSalle to lead New York’s highest court. “This is a very big deal,” three-term Republican Gov. George Pataki told The Post. “It’s a question of who we have running the state – the governor or radical leftists in the legislature.” The embattled Hochul has claimed...
Jumaane Williams calls for federal funds for migrant crisis
NEW YORK -- New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is calling for more aid to help asylum seekers in the city.According to Mayor Eric Adams, more than 36,000 asylum seekers have arrived since the spring. About 24,000 have stayed.Many were bused here from southern states.RELATED STORY: Mayor Eric Adams calls for national response to asylum seeker crisis at U.S. Conference of MayorsWilliams wants the federal government to provide more funding and resources. He also wants help from the governor."Governor Hochul must acknowledge this crisis and must lead in providing what is needed to help. This is not just an issue for New York City. It's an issue for the entire state. Quite frankly, it's a national issue," he said.Williams wants Hochul to engage other cities across the state to help with the asylum seekers.
