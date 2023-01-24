Read full article on original website
KVAL
Commercial Dungeness crab fishing opens February 4 for remainder of Oregon Coast
Commercial Dungeness crab fishing opens for the remainder of Oregon's coastline, from Cape Arago to the California border, on February 4, ODFW announced Thursday. From Cape Falcon to the Washington border the season opens February 1. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says meat fill is now 'excellent' statewide,...
KVAL
Governor Kotek announces details of $130-million package aimed to reduce homelessness
In response to the ever growing number of unsheltered Oregonians, Governor Tina Kotek announced, Thursday, details of her urgent request to state lawmakers to invest $130-million to help reduce the amount of homelessness across the state. The request was paired with a statewide emergency order declaring homelessness a State of...
KVAL
Food pantries stock up ahead of SNAP benefit changes
Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
KVAL
Oregon wildfire risk map once again put on hold while legislators make changes
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon wants to again delay the release of its wildfire risk map while lawmakers make changes to the tool, which is intended to help track the risk of fires across the state. The Oregon Department of Forestry's initial release of the risk map last August was...
KVAL
OSP expanding conservation K-9 program
The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is expanding their conservation team by adding another K-9 to the force. Multiple state agencies, including the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the stop poaching campaign, made the announcement Wednesday. K9 Scout is an 18-month-old black lab who is going to...
KVAL
Public defender shortage affects low-level felonies in Oregon, frustrates crime victims
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A shortage in felony-qualified public defenders is leading to a spike in unrepresented individuals charged with the lowest-level felonies in Oregon, and to frustration for some crime victims whose cases stall in the system. Earlier this month, the shortage affected Thu Nguyen, a business owner...
KVAL
2022 fire season lighter than feared, but 2023 challenges loom
SOUTHERN OREGON — Fire chiefs from around the West Coast gathered Wednesday to reflect on the 2022 fire season and look ahead to the dangers presented in 2023. Last year, Southern Oregon and Northern California were spared the worst. Officials say additional rainfall as a result of La Nina helped keep wildfires to a minimum in the Northwest.
KVAL
Oregon economists: Recession could impact industries like construction by summer
PORTLAND, Ore. — Employment economists expect a mild recession in Oregon about halfway through the year. Gail Krumenauer is the state employment economist with the Oregon Employment Department. Krumenauer said analysts are predicting about 24,000 job losses. "It would be significant, and it would especially be significant in those...
KVAL
19-year-old from Maryland with unique genetic condition gifted special adaptive bike
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJLA) — A man from Maryland with a rare genetic condition received a special gift from the Safeway Foundation and a local nonprofit on Thursday. 19-year-old Luke O’Neil suffers from a genetic condition called "DYRK1A" which is classified as an intellectual disability that can also lead to seizures, growth anomalies and sight issues among other things, according to the National Library of Medicine.
KVAL
New Oregon bill would expand state's intoxicated driving law
A new bill that would expand the state's intoxicated driving law was introduced to Oregon's House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. House Bill 2316 could potentially close the loophole that allows motorists who drive under the influence of legal intoxicants to evade criminal charges. This particularly applies to those who abuse...
