(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education’s (PDE) Office of Commonwealth Libraries has made its decision for its Pennsylvania One Book program. “Mel Fell” by Corey R. Tabor has been named as the 2023 PA One Book Early Literacy selection. In its 18th year, the One Book program promotes the value and benefits of reading early.

