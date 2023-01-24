Read full article on original website
BYU Newsnet
BYU women’s tennis readies for season
BYU women’s tennis has been picked to finish fifth in the WCC preseason coaches poll, finishing the 2022 season 4-4 in conference play to place fifth at 11-15 overall for the season. The Pepperdine Waves are on top of the coaches poll and will open the season ranked No....
ksl.com
Anti-abortion groups hold memorial for unborn babies aborted in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Several state lawmakers joined anti-abortion activists and religious leaders at a memorial service Wednesday for the estimated 1,746 unborn babies terminated since Utah's trigger abortion ban was placed on hold in June. Gathered on the steps of the state Capitol, about 100 mourners listened as...
ksl.com
BYU setter trades beaches for mountains, helping Cougars rekindle winning ways
PROVO — Heath Hughes traded in the beaches of his native Haines City, Florida, and the desert of his alma mater Grand Canyon University for one year to play college volleyball underneath the mountains of Utah. And it's been everything BYU men's volleyball has needed. The Cougars are 4-0...
Utahns get criminal records expunged through 'Clean Slate' law
On Tuesday, Utahns with criminal records were offered the chance to get their records expunged under Utah's Clean Slate Law with the help of the NBA and the Utah Jazz.
BYU Newsnet
BYU students, faculty share tips to reduce plastic waste, be ‘better stewards’
Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and BYU forum speakers Paul Cox and Katharine Heyhoe each spoke in recent months concerning the planet and the duty of each person to be a steward over its protection. BYU Plant and Wildlife Sciences...
BYU Newsnet
New Provo hangout provides unique atmosphere, supports new businesses
The Social, located in an underground space in the Provo Towne Centre, provides a new place for college-age students to hang out, study and socialize — helping promote local food start-ups along the way. The Social opened to the public in November 2022 with the goal to shake up...
ksl.com
Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah
OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
cityweekly.net
Salt Lake and other Utah cities used most of a $10 million homeless services fund to hire cops.
The following story was funded by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with Salt Lake City Weekly, KUER, the Standard Examiner and The Spectrum. It's Dec. 28, 2022, and a white Christmas has come and gone. On this morning, Salt Lake...
KSLTV
AmeriGas customers nationwide Get Gephardt after waiting weeks for propane
SALT LAKE CITY — Imagine having no heat in your home, even though you requested propane weeks, even months, ago. It’s happening to people across the country, with many reaching out to Get Gephardt after our initial investigation into AmeriGas. The stories were the same: promises of deliveries,...
A driver’s guide to snow tires in Utah
Here’s when and where Utah drivers might need snow tires.
Utah to Implement Emergency Feeding Plan Due to Deep Snow and Poor Deer Health
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is taking drastic measures to prevent a severe winter die-off of mule deer. According to a press release provided to Field & Stream, the agency instituted emergency deer feeding protocols in parts of northern Utah on January 20. The Utah DWR is feeding deer at 11 locations in Rich County and will also distribute feed at one location in Summit County.
kslnewsradio.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by UTA Frontrunner
DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority reported that a person was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a Frontrunner train. According to a tweet from UTA, a bus bridge was put in place between Draper and South Jordan due to the incident. Officials said the deceased was on the tracks when the Frontrunner approached.
ksl.com
'Overwhelming' response for radon testing after Lehi woman shares cancer diagnosis story
LEHI — Thousands of Utahns responded to a Lehi woman's plea to test their homes for radon after she was diagnosed with stage four nonsmoking lung cancer. "The response has been overwhelming," said Eleanor Divver, radon coordinator at the Utah Department of Environmental Quality. "People testing and asking questions."
kslnewsradio.com
Wildlife officials, troopers, maneuver large herd of elk away from I-80
SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers on westbound I-80 were delayed by nearly one-half hour on Thursday because a large herd of elk was attempting to cross into the foothills. KSL TV reporter Katija Stepovic first reported that the herd was moving between Foothill Drive and Parley’s Way, near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon.
KSLTV
SLC high school teachers walkout to protest school voucher bill
SALT LAKE CITY — Teachers at two Salt Lake City high schools walked out during their lunch breaks to protest a bill that combines pay raises with school vouchers. State senators on Wednesday moved forward House Bill 215, setting it up for a final vote on Thursday that could send the legislation to the governor’s desk.
BYU Newsnet
BYU’s Got Talent showcases students’ gifts
BYU’s Got Talent returns to campus with 15 acts performed by BYU students and alumni. The acts included multiple musical performances, comedic acts and unique acts such as jump rope, lasso tricks and extreme yo-yo acts. The event was hosted Jan. 20 by an entire team of volunteers directed...
ABC 4
Eateries in The Wasatch Front to visit
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Utah Foodie Courtney Otis of Seeking Good Things comes to GTU to share her picks of the month. Without exception, Otis is always in the know of what place are the best to grab a bite. This month is no different. Here are a few of her top choices in The Wasatch.
airwaysmag.com
Delta Air Lines Firms Salt Lake City Expansion
DALLAS – Delta Air Lines (DL) has firmed its ongoing commitment to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) after finalising a new lease agreement at the facility. The new deal, announced during Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s 2023 State of the City address, sees DL commit US$2.8bn in lease payments to 2044. The agreement will also give DL two further five-year renewal options, potentially extending the lease to 2054. Developments will see the airline grow its number of gates at the airport from 55 to 66 by 2027.
KSLTV
‘Ball of fire’: Utah man severely burned during backyard accident with gasoline
OREM, Utah – A Utah man suffered severe burns to his hands and face while trying to start a fire in his backyard fire pit. The terrifying moments were caught by the family’s security camera. The accident happened on Jan. 14 as Jason Hone was working in the...
