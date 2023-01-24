ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

BYU Newsnet

BYU women’s tennis readies for season

BYU women’s tennis has been picked to finish fifth in the WCC preseason coaches poll, finishing the 2022 season 4-4 in conference play to place fifth at 11-15 overall for the season. The Pepperdine Waves are on top of the coaches poll and will open the season ranked No....
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Anti-abortion groups hold memorial for unborn babies aborted in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Several state lawmakers joined anti-abortion activists and religious leaders at a memorial service Wednesday for the estimated 1,746 unborn babies terminated since Utah's trigger abortion ban was placed on hold in June. Gathered on the steps of the state Capitol, about 100 mourners listened as...
UTAH STATE
BYU Newsnet

New Provo hangout provides unique atmosphere, supports new businesses

The Social, located in an underground space in the Provo Towne Centre, provides a new place for college-age students to hang out, study and socialize — helping promote local food start-ups along the way. The Social opened to the public in November 2022 with the goal to shake up...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah

OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
UTAH STATE
Field & Stream

Utah to Implement Emergency Feeding Plan Due to Deep Snow and Poor Deer Health

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is taking drastic measures to prevent a severe winter die-off of mule deer. According to a press release provided to Field & Stream, the agency instituted emergency deer feeding protocols in parts of northern Utah on January 20. The Utah DWR is feeding deer at 11 locations in Rich County and will also distribute feed at one location in Summit County.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by UTA Frontrunner

DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority reported that a person was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a Frontrunner train. According to a tweet from UTA, a bus bridge was put in place between Draper and South Jordan due to the incident. Officials said the deceased was on the tracks when the Frontrunner approached.
DRAPER, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Wildlife officials, troopers, maneuver large herd of elk away from I-80

SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers on westbound I-80 were delayed by nearly one-half hour on Thursday because a large herd of elk was attempting to cross into the foothills. KSL TV reporter Katija Stepovic first reported that the herd was moving between Foothill Drive and Parley’s Way, near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

SLC high school teachers walkout to protest school voucher bill

SALT LAKE CITY — Teachers at two Salt Lake City high schools walked out during their lunch breaks to protest a bill that combines pay raises with school vouchers. State senators on Wednesday moved forward House Bill 215, setting it up for a final vote on Thursday that could send the legislation to the governor’s desk.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU’s Got Talent showcases students’ gifts

BYU’s Got Talent returns to campus with 15 acts performed by BYU students and alumni. The acts included multiple musical performances, comedic acts and unique acts such as jump rope, lasso tricks and extreme yo-yo acts. The event was hosted Jan. 20 by an entire team of volunteers directed...
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Eateries in The Wasatch Front to visit

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Utah Foodie Courtney Otis of Seeking Good Things comes to GTU to share her picks of the month. Without exception, Otis is always in the know of what place are the best to grab a bite. This month is no different. Here are a few of her top choices in The Wasatch.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
airwaysmag.com

Delta Air Lines Firms Salt Lake City Expansion

DALLAS – Delta Air Lines (DL) has firmed its ongoing commitment to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) after finalising a new lease agreement at the facility. The new deal, announced during Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s 2023 State of the City address, sees DL commit US$2.8bn in lease payments to 2044. The agreement will also give DL two further five-year renewal options, potentially extending the lease to 2054. Developments will see the airline grow its number of gates at the airport from 55 to 66 by 2027.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

