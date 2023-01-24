ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Chris Olave earns PFWA All-Rookie recognition with college teammate Garrett Wilson

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wmtwR_0kPlygRt00

The awards keep rolling in for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, who was selected for the PFWA All-Rookie team after an impressive 2022 debut. And he’s joining his college teammate Garrett Wilson as the top first-year receivers on PFWA’s list. Olave is the lone Saints rookie to make the cut, however, with fellow first-year pros Trevor Penning, Alontae Taylor, and Rashid Shaheed having been limited during the season with injuries.

Those two former Ohio State Buckeyes dueled throughout the year for the league lead in rookie receiving totals, so it makes sense they would wind up here together at the end of the season. They’re both finalists for the Rookie of the Year award, too.

Here’s the full All-Rookie team from the PFWA:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXmem_0kPlygRt00

Related
Former Browns OC gets a second interview to return to the NFL level

After sitting down with his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to interview for their vacant offensive coordinator position, Todd Monken is now off to the Baltimore Ravens to interview for the same gig there. The former offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns under head coach Freddie Kitchens, Monken has been at the college level and winning national championships with the Georgia Bulldogs since his departure from Northeast Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
LSU target JJ Harrell pushes back commitment after picking up Alabama offer

One of LSU’s top targets in the 2024 class was set to make a decision following the weekend, but now it seems like JJ Harrell’s plans have changed. After picking up some new offers — most notably from Alabama after coach Nick Saban visited the Sardis, Mississippi, prospect at his school, North Panola High School — Harrell will no longer commit on Jan. 30, he told On3’s Sam Spiegelman.
BATON ROUGE, LA
3 reasons why the Texans are a more attractive coaching job than the Broncos

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is being courted heavily by the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos. Looking over the past decade, it is understandable why the Broncos job would be better than going back to Houston, where Ryans started out his NFL career as a linebacker from 2006-11 before finishing out with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2012-15.
DENVER, CO
Bryce Young graded as PFF's No. 5 best player in 2022

It was always going to be hard for Bryce Young to surpass his 2021 Heisman Trophy and national championship campaign, but time and time again Young did it. Despite missing the college football playoffs and dropping two games in 2022, Young was spectacular in every big moment and put the Crimson Tide on his back. At times it felt like Bryce could never get the help he deserved from his receivers, but still found ways to win.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
