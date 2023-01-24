Commissioners propose new ‘equitable, affordable’ policy to save Harris County toll road drivers money

Next Monday, Jan. 31 is the deadline to pay most 2022 property taxes in Harris County, with penalties and interest beginning to accrue the following day. Property tax payments can be made online at www.hctax.net, over the phone at 713-274-2273 or in person at any of the 16 office locations operated by Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Ann Harris Bennett – using either cash, personal checks, money orders or credit and debit cards. Online payments also can be made with free e-checks.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO