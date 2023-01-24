Commissioners propose new ‘equitable, affordable’ policy to save Harris County toll road drivers money

Read full article on original website
Harris County could drop toll rates by 10% and offer EZ tags for free
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Houston drivers, rejoice! Your daily commute could be getting cheaper later this year. Officials are working to finalize a 10% drop in toll fees across several of the tolling points in Harris County, and the price changes could take place as soon as Labor Day.
HCTRA proposes to cut toll rates by 10%, offer EZ tags at no cost
County officials announced a new proposal to cut toll rates by 10% at a news conference Jan. 24. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) County officials outlined a proposal to reduce the cost of tolls by 10% at a news conference Jan. 24. Pending approval by Commissioners Court, which next meets Jan. 31,...
Judge Lina Hidalgo signs disaster declaration for Harris County after destructive tornado hits Houston area
HOUSTON – Judge Lina Hidalgo signed a disaster declaration for Harris County on Thursday following the destruction of an EF3 tornado in the Houston area. On Wednesday, National Weather Service Houston confirmed that the tornado that hit parts of south Houston on Tuesday was officially rated EF3 by their survey teams. NWS said the tornado had an estimated path length of 18 miles, a maximum path width of 0.66 miles and a wind speed of 140 mph.
Harris County property taxes for 2022 due by Monday
Next Monday, Jan. 31 is the deadline to pay most 2022 property taxes in Harris County, with penalties and interest beginning to accrue the following day. Property tax payments can be made online at www.hctax.net, over the phone at 713-274-2273 or in person at any of the 16 office locations operated by Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Ann Harris Bennett – using either cash, personal checks, money orders or credit and debit cards. Online payments also can be made with free e-checks.
The fallout of last year’s budget war in Harris County forces some of its biggest agencies to make cuts to programs
The Harris County Sheriff's Office, Harris Health, and Harris County Flood Control are among the offices reallocating money to cover services and programs most in demand as they cut funding to other areas to meet a smaller budget. We're doing a four-part series to examine how Harris County's 2023 fiscal...
Biggest loop in America is about to get wider before it's even completed
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Grand Parkway isn't even a complete loop yet and the Texas Department of Transportation is already in a position to widen it. TxDOT has gradually opened new segments of the tollway over the last few years. Last May, a stretch in northeast Houston opened for the first time. Before that, a stretch connecting I-45 with I-69 between Spring and New Caney opened in March 2016.
Case where neighbor shoots, kills alleged robber goes to grand jury
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who shot and killed a would-be robber could face charges himself, according to Harris County officials. Police said on Saturday night, Jan. 21, a man was found dead around midnight at a home at the 4900 block of Saxon Drive in northwest Houston. Police...
This Texas City Ranked The Dirtiest In The US & Its Trash Problem Is So Much Worse Than NYC
Despite Texas' oh-so-famous anti-littering slogan of "Don't Mess With Texas," it seems like residents of one city aren't staying true to those words. A recent study by the website LawnStarter found Houston, TX to be the "dirtiest city in America," and things here are looking so much worse than other infamously dirty places like New York, NY (No. 12 ) and Detroit, MI (No. 4).
Scammers at work in Harris County - One victim lost $260,000
HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Houston man was sentenced to 28 years in prison and a $10,000 fine this week for scamming $260,000 out of a 68-year-man with autism, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. “This is a career con artist who stole money from...
Conroe's director of capital projects and transportation resigns
Capital Projects and Transportation Director Thomas Woolley resigned Jan. 24 (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) During a special meeting Jan. 24, the Conroe City Council unanimously accepted the resignation of Thomas Woolley, the city's director of capital projects and transportation. According to a Jan. 25 release from the city, the city administrator's...
$20K bond set for post office clerk accused of stealing money from mailboxes, authorities say
HOUSTON – Bond was set at $20,000 for a post office clerk accused of stealing money and checks from mailboxes. Sharika S. Prejean, 31, was charged with fraudulent use of identifying information – elderly and credit/debit card abuse. According to court documents, in September 2021, Prejean unlawfully used...
State agencies deployed to the Pasadena and Deer Park area following tornado
Texas A&M Task Force 1 was deployed to the Pasadena and Deer Park area after reports of an EF-3 tornado Tuesday. The team was activated by the Governor’s office and has completed more than 100 search and rescue missions. “The local jurisdictions, really from the emergency side, had that...
New video shows plane hit 18-wheeler during crash landing on Harris County toll road
Spring Area Radio Kontrol Society captured video showing the plane coming in for a crash landing on the Grand Parkway last weekend. Everyone survived.
TDLR issues Stop-Sale Order against north Houston gas station for selling bad diesel fuel
HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) has issued a Stop-Sale Order against Tristar Convenience Stores Inc., DBA Handi Stop #108, at 3013 Collingsworth St., in Houston for allegedly selling bad diesel fuel. Under the Stop Order, the Handi Stop must immediately stop selling diesel fuel...
‘It was pretty scary’: Driver captures video of Tuesday’s tornado that damaged Baytown business
Baytown, TX. – “I’ve never seen nothing like that in person it was pretty crazy.”. After learning that Tuesday’s tornado had already hit Deer Park and Pasadena, Will Fruge hopped in his truck, drove east on I-10 through Baytown toward Mont Belvieu when he came across the twister and shot video of it with his cell phone.
Tornado damage reported in SE Harris County
HOUSTON — Tornado Warning issued for Chambers and Liberty counties has expired. Tornado Emergency was issued after a funnel cloud was spotted on the ground near Gulf Freeway just south of Pasadena. This tornado is heading toward the Baytown area. It was last spotted heading towards Mont Belvieu. A...
Thousands of Houston-area CenterPoint Energy customers without power following severe weather
Severe weather left thousands across the Houston area without power. Here are the latest numbers from CenterPoint Energy.
Sugar Land construction company charged with years of fraud, bribes
Prosecutors say that the company's illegal bribery scheme ran for nearly a decade.
Harris County prosecutor resigns after offensive social media posts revealed
HOUSTON (KIAH) — According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Waymond Wesley has resigned his position. Wesley was hired in March 2021, but was only recently assigned as a prosecutor in the Misdemeanor Trial Bureau, where all of his cases were supervised by a senior prosecutor. Officials...
HPD searching for hit-and-run driver after e-bike rider found dead on Shepherd Drive in River Oaks
Police said the man was riding an electric bike on Shepherd when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver took off after the deadly crash.
