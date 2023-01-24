Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
Parents raise stink over sewage issue at Whitwell High School Tuesday
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — In Marion County several parents have reached out to us with concerns about a sewage issue that happened at Whitwell High School Tuesday. They say the school did not tell parents what was happening. Some students have told us that the sewage issues were handled...
WTVCFOX
Parents concerned about bill that would let SSOs restrain special education students
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Current state law only allows SROs in extreme situations to place handcuffs on students with special needs. But that could soon change, with a new Tennessee bill giving that power to other law enforcement officers, raising concerns for parents and even the sheriff in Hamilton County.
WTVCFOX
Man arrested for threatening explosion at Marion County gas station Wednesday
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was arrested Wednesday after threatening an explosion at a Marion County gas station, the Whitwell Police Department says. WPD says the incident happened at the BP at Highway 28 and Highway 283:. Police say they received a call about a suspicious man making...
WTVCFOX
Bicyclist killed in Chattanooga hit and run Wednesday, police looking for suspect
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A bicyclist was killed in a hit and run in Chattanooga Wednesday, police say. The bicyclist, 62 year old Darrell Kennedy, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. CPD is looking for the suspect and their vehicle. Chattanooga police ask anyone...
WTVCFOX
Driver shortage at First Student leads to 241 uncovered bus routes as contract looms
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s something that most parents would like to be easy: getting your child home from school. But according to recent documents we obtained from Hamilton County Schools, we discovered that over 200 first student bus routes were incomplete since October. A problem for HCS...
WTVCFOX
Marion County man shoots woman, himself in apparent murder suicide, sheriff says
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man shot a woman and then shot himself in an apparent murder suicide in Marion County Tuesday, Sheriff Bo Burnett says. The sheriff says the incident happened on 19th street in South Pittsburg:. Sheriff Burnett says the man was 23 years old and the...
WTVCFOX
GBI investigating after deputy shoots, kills Georgia man
Gordon County, Ga. — A Georgia man is dead after a deputy shot and killed him during a traffic stop, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Cook Road around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. 51-year-old...
WTVCFOX
Man survives after being hit by car on East Main Street Thursday morning, says police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man survives after being hit by a car on East Main Street in Chattanooga Thursday morning, says the Chattanooga Police Department. Police say the man was laying in the middle of the roadway when they arrived on scene. The car involved remained on scene, says...
WTVCFOX
Fentanyl related drug overdoses have steadily risen in Chattanooga since 2020, says police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they're concerned about drug overdoses as 2023 gets underway. Just last year Chattanooga police say drug overdoses increased by 28%. Wednesday we learned more about how much Fentanyl is contributing to the issue. The Chattanooga Police Department is warning the public on the...
WTVCFOX
Mayor Wamp proposes reallocation of water treatment funds for various community projects
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp wants to reallocate $3 million dollars of American Rescue Plan money from the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) towards what he calls more pressing needs. The money would instead finance various projects throughout the county. The majority of...
WTVCFOX
Affidavit: Man steals vehicle with toddler inside, crashes it Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man is facing charges for stealing a vehicle that had a sleeping toddler inside, falling asleep, and crashing it, an affidavit reveals. Tuesday the affidavit says police found a 1995 Red GMC Sierra at 1227 Main Street:. The GMC was reported as stolen in...
WTVCFOX
Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says
The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
WTVCFOX
911 dispatcher killed in crash on I-75, says Georgia State Patrol
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A Whitfield County 911 dispatcher is dead after a crash on I-75 near mile marker 318, according to Georgia State Patrol. 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 when she lost control of her car and struck the center median guardrail before stopping backward in the center lane, says GSP.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga homeless advocates add more benches, as city returns removed ones
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The removal of park benches in the city was intended to help with homelessness problems and crime in Chattanooga. But, one bench has returned with others to follow after support from a group of residents. City leaders says they are not upset and welcome the return...
WTVCFOX
Warehouse storage facility destroyed by fire Wednesday night, says fire department
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A mini-warehouse storage facility caught fire late Wednesday night in Dalton, Georgia, says Whitfield County Fire Department. The Whitfield County Fire Department responded to King's Maxi-Mini Self Storage after 11 p.m. Firefighters say they stayed on scene throughout Thursday morning because the buildings metal roof...
WTVCFOX
Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
WTVCFOX
Mueller representatives says IAM union members accepted new 4-year contract
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (January 25th):. A representative for Mueller confirms that IAM union members voted Wednesday to accept a new 4-year contract. The spokesperson says the terms of the contract are comparable to the contract Chattanooga USW union members accepted in August and those that are in place for USW members at our Albertville, Ala., and Decatur, Ill., facilities.
WTVCFOX
Water leak closes Polk County Courthouse until next week
The Polk County Courthouse will be closed due to a large water leak until next week, according to Robby Hatcher, Polk County Executive. Hatcher says the County Clerk’s Office and The Trustees Office on the east side of the county will be closed as well. Hatcher tell us this...
WTVCFOX
Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga relaunches Senior Hunger Project
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Many seniors in the Chattanooga area are faced with the uncertainty of where they will get their next meal. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is addressing this problem affecting the senior population with the Senior Hunger Project 2023. We realized that in this space, we can...
Comments / 0