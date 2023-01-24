ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Related
WTVCFOX

GBI investigating after deputy shoots, kills Georgia man

Gordon County, Ga. — A Georgia man is dead after a deputy shot and killed him during a traffic stop, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Cook Road around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. 51-year-old...
SUGAR VALLEY, GA
WTVCFOX

Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says

The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WTVCFOX

911 dispatcher killed in crash on I-75, says Georgia State Patrol

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A Whitfield County 911 dispatcher is dead after a crash on I-75 near mile marker 318, according to Georgia State Patrol. 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 when she lost control of her car and struck the center median guardrail before stopping backward in the center lane, says GSP.
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
WTVCFOX

Warehouse storage facility destroyed by fire Wednesday night, says fire department

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A mini-warehouse storage facility caught fire late Wednesday night in Dalton, Georgia, says Whitfield County Fire Department. The Whitfield County Fire Department responded to King's Maxi-Mini Self Storage after 11 p.m. Firefighters say they stayed on scene throughout Thursday morning because the buildings metal roof...
DALTON, GA
WTVCFOX

Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Mueller representatives says IAM union members accepted new 4-year contract

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (January 25th):. A representative for Mueller confirms that IAM union members voted Wednesday to accept a new 4-year contract. The spokesperson says the terms of the contract are comparable to the contract Chattanooga USW union members accepted in August and those that are in place for USW members at our Albertville, Ala., and Decatur, Ill., facilities.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Water leak closes Polk County Courthouse until next week

The Polk County Courthouse will be closed due to a large water leak until next week, according to Robby Hatcher, Polk County Executive. Hatcher says the County Clerk’s Office and The Trustees Office on the east side of the county will be closed as well. Hatcher tell us this...
POLK COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga relaunches Senior Hunger Project

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Many seniors in the Chattanooga area are faced with the uncertainty of where they will get their next meal. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is addressing this problem affecting the senior population with the Senior Hunger Project 2023. We realized that in this space, we can...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

