Farm and Dairy
New Ohio Fairs’ Queen crowned
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Fair Managers announce the selection and crowning of the 2023 Ohio Fairs’ Queen Rebekah Hardacre, of New Carlisle, Ohio, representing the Clark County Fair. Hardacre was selected from a field of 73 county and independent fair queens and crowned Jan. 14 during the combined...
dayton.com
3 new businesses coming to Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood
Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood has been making headlines in recent weeks with three new establishments coming soon. From homecooked favorites with a touch of Nashville to bubble teas and waffles, the foodie scene in Belmont is growing. Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. but...
Eaton Register Herald
Somers Township Fairmount Cemetery 2022 burials
SOMERS TOWNSHIP — Somers Township Trustees have reported there were 35 burials at the Fairmount Cemetery located on Camden Road in Camden, for the year of 2022. Burials included:. Mary E. Corliss, Caleb J. Elliott, Grace E. Elliott, Lonney Worley, Kimberly M. Leach, David T. Sims, Ruby Michael, Patrick...
dayton.com
Springboro pizza restaurant to close tonight
Heroes Pizza House, a Springboro restaurant, is closing tonight according to an announcement posted today on its Facebook page. “Come out tonight and have a drink and toast farewell to Heroes Pizza House,” the post said. “Tonight is our last night and we would love to see your smiling faces!”
dayton.com
Barbecue restaurant opens in former Miamisburg tavern
A longtime restauranteur has opened a new brick-and-mortar space in Miamisburg. Al Shamburger, known for his natural, smoke flavored meats, opened Big A BBQ & Grill at 209 Byers Road on Jan. 23. The space previously housed Steve & Tammy’s Tavern. Last December, owner Steven Meyer posted on Facebook that the restaurant was for sale.
Power restored to Centerville residents
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 400 residents were in the dark Wednesday as crews worked to restore power. AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, says crews with AES Ohio were responding to the Centerville area to try and turn the power back on for customers on Wednesday night. Power has since […]
Eaton Register Herald
PCDL January programming under way
EATON —The Preble County District Library has released its January programming and activity calendar as follows:. New Paris Storytime and Craft (All ages): Mondays at 5:30 p.m. Camden Little Ones Storytime (All ages): Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. West Alexandria Storytime (All ages): Saturdays at 11 a.m. Eaton Storytimes run...
countynewsonline.org
City of Greenville looking for a Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator
Notice is hereby given that the Civil Service Commission of the City of Greenville, Darke County, Ohio, will hold a written examination for the position of Wastewater Plant Operator for the Wastewater Treatment Plant for the City of Greenville, Ohio, on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 6:00 PM in the Greenville Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, Greenville, Ohio 45331.
Eaton Register Herald
Student notes
Lauren Murphy of New Paris was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Cedarville University. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours. Megan Murphy. Megan Murphy of New Paris was named to the...
wyso.org
Proposed gas station at former site of grocery store in Old North Dayton denied
GroceryLane in Old North Dayton was destroyed by the 2019 tornados. The owners of the grocery store — who were renting the building — tried to fix it up, although it got heavily vandalized. The building was later demolished in 2021. The community is classified as an area...
Eaton Register Herald
TV recognizes BOE Appreciation Month, reorganizes for year
WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Twin Valley Community Local Schools Board of Education held its 2023 organizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, with the regular meeting following immediately after. During the regular meeting, Superintendent Scott Cottingim took a moment to acknowledge January as School Board Appreciation Month. “January is School...
Eaton Register Herald
PCDL releases January programming calendar
EATON —The Preble County District Library has released its January programming and activity calendar as follows:. New Paris Storytime and Craft (All ages): Mondays at 5:30 p.m. Camden Little Ones Storytime (All ages): Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. West Alexandria Storytime (All ages): Saturdays at 11 a.m. Eaton Storytimes run...
Eaton Register Herald
News briefs
Preble County CASA has a growing need for Court Appointed Special Advocates for children who have experienced abuse and neglect. There is still time to sign up for classes to be a part of this program. Classes will begin in February. For more information on becoming a volunteer, contact CASA at 937-456-2885 or email [email protected] Application and more information can be found on the website at www.prebcocasa.org.
dayton.com
Popular Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg undergoes renovation
A downtown Miamisburg business with more than a century of savory service recently made some much-needed structural upgrades. Hamburger Wagon owner Jack Sperry owns several wagons, using some of them for private events, fairs and festivals, but the star attraction is a wooden wagon he parks on the side of the Market Square building every day.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department – Reports
On January 19th 2023 at approximately 9:17AM Ralph McCreery stated that on August 7th 2022 he gave his brother Clifford McCreery $1,400.00 in cash to give to an exterminator because he had to leave and would not be home to take care of it. When returning home Ralph found his house still infected with insects and stated that Clifford took his money. Ralph completed a written statement and wanted charges filed. At approximately 10:50 P.O. Daugherty spoke with Clifford McCreery over the phone, Clifford stated that Ralph had given him $1,400.00; $500.00 was a personal loan to Clifford, and the other $900.00 was for work to be done to Ralph’s house. Clifford stated that the workers never showed up and kept all $1,400.00 for himself and was going to pay Ralph back. Due to Ralph willingly giving Clifford the money along with Clifford stating that $500.00 of it was for a personal loan, and keeping the rest with the intention of paying Ralph the money back, it was determined that this would be a civil matter between the two brothers with no charges.
Eaton Register Herald
Camden zoning plan tabled
CAMDEN — During a Thursday, Jan. 5, meeting, Camden Village Council discussed the zoning code which is undergoing revision before being implemented sometime in 2023. On the agenda were the second readings for ordinance #1043-2022 and #1044-2022, which apply to the village’s Land Use Plan and Zoning Code.
wyso.org
New Gas Station at Former Dayton Grocery Store Denied; Training New Nurses
Dayton Says No to Gas Station at Former Grocery Store Location (WYSO) - Dayton’s Board of Zoning Appeals denied a permit application for the construction of a gas station where the old GroceryLane used to be in North Dayton. Community members there opposed the project. Alejandro Figueroa was at the meeting this week.
dayton.com
Cajun restaurant opens in downtown Miamisburg
Rajun Cajun Grill has opened its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Miamisburg after traveling to different fairs, festivals and pop-ups over the last four years. “What we try to do is make good food and bring people together,” said David R. Vaughn, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Melissa. Usually good food does that, so we figured why not go bigger.”
tippnews.com
Best Pizza Spots in Miami County
Who doesn’t love pizza? The cheese, the sauce, the crust, any topping you want, it’s a favorite of many. Check out some of the best places to get pizza here in Miami County!. Tipp City Pizza, Tipp City. Now open in downtown Tipp City, Tipp City Pizza has...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff’s Estate Sale – 2/10/2023
The auction starts on February 10, 2023 at 10:00AM. There are 3 property auctions:. Property Address: 312 VICTORIA DRIVE GREENVILLE, 45331. Property Address: 1048 STATE HIGHWAY 571 UNION CITY, 45390. Appraised Value:$50,000.00. Opening Bid:$33,333.34. Deposit Requirement:$5,000.00. Case #:22CV00448 (0) Parcel ID:H33211329030311900. Property Address: 407 MELVIN ELEY AVENUE UNION CITY, 45690.
