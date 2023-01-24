Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his music catalog for $200 million to Hipgnosis Songs Capital. The sale—which includes more than 290 tracks Bieber released before Dec. 31, 2021—comes as Bieber has faced health issues, suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The pop singer recently postponed several dates for the Justice World Tour, which began in 2022 despite initial plans to tour in 2020, citing his health issues. The sale comes on the heels of several other music industry titans selling their catalogs, including Phil Collins and Genesis, who sold theirs for $300 million. Hipgnosis bought the rights to Justin Timberlake’s catalog for $100 million last May, with the company also snagging Leonard Cohen’s catalog a year ago.Read it at Variety

2 DAYS AGO