ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

Popular El Paso Spot Thrft Store Moves to New Location in Kern

Locally-owned Thrft Store has moved from its previous location in downtown El Paso. Thrift shopping has become popular as more people are looking to add to their wardrobes, without adding to wasteful consumption. Thrifting is a great way to find some new threads while keeping your carbon footprint down- nothing beats the thrill of finding an amazing item at a vintage or thrift store. There are plenty of amazing locally-owned thrift shops around El Paso you can support and one of the coolest out there is Thrft Store.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Five of the Best Places to Get Homemade Flour Tortillas in El Paso

I already know what you're going to tell me; "Joanna, don't be a huevona and make the tortillas yourself!" Trust me, I know- nothing, and I mean nothing, compares to homemade tortillas. Making tortillas isn't hard, but it's definitely not my favorite thing to do. It's a labor of love and I definitely applaud those who make their own tortillas on a daily basis.
EL PASO, TX
passporttoeden.com

10 Best Coffee Shops In El Paso Texas

For a while now, El Paso’s reputation as a dynamic food city has overshadowed its coffee scene. But the coffee shops keep coming. They’ve grown from whispers into buzzy, loud places where you’ll hear machines whirring, students chattering, and music playing. Some of the best coffee I’ve...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Zoo announces death of African Lioness

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 15-year-old African lioness named Zari has died, according to the El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens. According to the Zoo, staff euthanized Zari after discovering she had bile duct cancer that had metastasized and could not be treated further. “The name Zari means ‘Golden’...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Borderland Restaurant among Top 100 Dog-Friendly Places to Dine in U.S.

Yelp recently released its list of the Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the U.S. and one Borderland eatery is among the most pawsome out there. The crowd-sourced business ratings and reviews site said the list celebrates restaurants that “roll out the red carpet for pups” with things like water bowls, special menus “for pooch palates,” or a welcoming patio area.
MESILLA, NM
93.1 KISS FM

DETAILS: Public Tribute For El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen

There will be a public tribute taking place in downtown El Paso for long time, and beloved, police chief Greg Allen. It will take place this Thursday, January 26th. Local residents will have the opportunity to thank Chief Allen, or offer condolences to his family, by offering hand-written or electronic notes at the public memorial.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucescvb.org

Visit Las Cruces debuts free, spring festival ¡mira! Las Cruces

Visit Las Cruces debuts free, spring festival ¡mira! Las Cruces. Frank Ray headlines April 29 event highlighting area’s culture, music, food, more. Visit Las Cruces presents ¡mira! Las Cruces, a free, family-friendly festival highlighting the art and culture, cuisine, music and outdoor recreation that make the city and its surrounding communities one of a kind.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

West Towne Marketplace expanding with new stores

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is underway for new stores at the West Towne Marketplace that will open up later in 2023. Two of the new businesses will be a Cheddar Scratch Kitchen and a Sherman-Williams Paint Store, according to Adam Frank, President of River Oaks Properties. One of...
EL PASO, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?

Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso business owner struggles after fire closes street

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- It's been over a month since a fire erupted at a shoe shop in Downtown El Paso. Since then, the City of El Paso has closed down El Paso Street, where several businesses sit. Businesses tell ABC-7 they are struggling to make ends meet, some even forced to close their stores.
EL PASO, TX
smartcitiesdive.com

El Paso to reconnect neighborhoods divided by highway with deck plaza

El Paso, Texas, is taking steps to advance a proposed deck plaza over Interstate 10 in the city’s downtown. The city has selected the design and engineering firm that will lead the planning and design, but the development could be paired with widening the highway. The Texas Department of...
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy