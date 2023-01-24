Read full article on original website
Eaton Register Herald
West Alexandria news
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Brantley Bassler, Bob Beneke, Todd Fergus, Jayden Pemberton, Zachary Schmidt, Bruce Hacker, Celeste Caplinger, Darlene MIlliken, Alan Webb, Scott Steele, Brooke Chorazewitz, Vicki Tabor, Dawn Miller Orr, Leila Rike, Bob Marcum, Chris Corneilson, Skeeter Dougherty, Sandy Fisher, Brian Day, Kacie Whaley, Terry Elliott, James Clevenger, Carol Unger, Steve Ward, in memory of Carol Lunsford.
Vacant buildings being demolished in Downtown Xenia
XENIA — Demolition crews are flattening vacant buildings in the middle of Downtown Xenia as the city has been working on a plan to bring new business there. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Old Kmart building gives way to $5M development in Xenia. News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright says the first step...
Fox 19
Vandals cause irreparable damage to 100-year-old Northside church
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Leaders of St. Boniface Church in Northside are devastated after vandals defaced the doors of the century-old year house of worship over the weekend. “It’s really sad what they’ve done. I don’t even know how to describe it,” St. Boniface business manager Jenni Lindgren said.
One shot, injured in Olive Garden parking lot
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot in his car while parked near an Olive Garden in Butler Township police said. Officers were called to the parking lot at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a man told officers he had been shot by the suspect […]
Fox 19
Litter of puppies found in box in Clermont County
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clermont County Animal Shelter is already packed. Now they have even more dogs on their hands after taking in more eight pups. The litter was discovered Wednesday possibly abandoned in a box in Goshen Township. Clermont County Dog Warden Tim Pappas says they got the...
Eaton Register Herald
Lewisburg Parker Hannifin holding Jan. 23 blood drive
LEWISBURG — January Blood Donor Awareness Month is a critical time to donate. Help the regional blood supply and enter the drawing to win $50 gift cards by donating at the Parker Hannifin Lewisburg community blood drive Monday, Jan. 23, from noon to 4 p.m. at 700 W. Cumberland St., Lewisburg.
Power restored to Centerville residents
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 400 residents were in the dark Wednesday as crews worked to restore power. AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, says crews with AES Ohio were responding to the Centerville area to try and turn the power back on for customers on Wednesday night. Power has since […]
wyso.org
New Gas Station at Former Dayton Grocery Store Denied; Training New Nurses
Dayton Says No to Gas Station at Former Grocery Store Location (WYSO) - Dayton’s Board of Zoning Appeals denied a permit application for the construction of a gas station where the old GroceryLane used to be in North Dayton. Community members there opposed the project. Alejandro Figueroa was at the meeting this week.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Threats close a central Ohio school district
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Fairfield Sheriff’s Office released additional details on a threat that shut down the school district. Shortly after 5 a.m. Superintendent Chad Belville posted on social media saying, “Fairfield Union Local Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 26 due to threats of violence made toward our schools overnight. The district is working with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department to identify those responsible for the threats. We believe the Sheriff’s Department has the situation under control, so we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution to give the Sheriff’s Department plenty of time to complete its investigation.
Eaton Register Herald
News briefs
Preble County CASA has a growing need for Court Appointed Special Advocates for children who have experienced abuse and neglect. There is still time to sign up for classes to be a part of this program. Classes will begin in February. For more information on becoming a volunteer, contact CASA at 937-456-2885 or email [email protected] Application and more information can be found on the website at www.prebcocasa.org.
Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden
According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
Farm and Dairy
New Ohio Fairs’ Queen crowned
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Fair Managers announce the selection and crowning of the 2023 Ohio Fairs’ Queen Rebekah Hardacre, of New Carlisle, Ohio, representing the Clark County Fair. Hardacre was selected from a field of 73 county and independent fair queens and crowned Jan. 14 during the combined...
dayton.com
Springboro pizza restaurant to close tonight
Heroes Pizza House, a Springboro restaurant, is closing tonight according to an announcement posted today on its Facebook page. “Come out tonight and have a drink and toast farewell to Heroes Pizza House,” the post said. “Tonight is our last night and we would love to see your smiling faces!”
dayton.com
3 new businesses coming to Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood
Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood has been making headlines in recent weeks with three new establishments coming soon. From homecooked favorites with a touch of Nashville to bubble teas and waffles, the foodie scene in Belmont is growing. Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. but...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
4 people taken to hospital, some unconscious after hazmat, rescue operation at Dayton business
DAYTON — Four people were taken to the hospital, including two people who were unconscious after cleaning a pit at a Dayton business Wednesday. Around 3:30 p.m., Dayton fire and hazmat crews were called to a business in the 1100 block of West Stewart Streets for four people who were in a 12-foot pit unconscious, according to District Chief Adam Landis.
Potty mouth: Area FedEx driver fired for urinating on wall of business, threatening woman; report
DAYTON — A FedEx driver was reportedly fired after threatening a woman who tried to stop him from urinating inside of a Dayton business. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a FedEx delivery truck pulled into the garage of Lewis & Michael Moving & Storage on Watterson Street. According to a Dayton Police incident report, the delivery driver got out of the truck and went to an interior wall of the warehouse and started urinating on it.
Armed suspect apprehended in Greene Co. home invasion
The Greene County Prosecutor's Office has approved felony charges for the suspect, Raymond Martin. Authorities believe he may be armed.
Sidney Daily News
City Council introduced to new police chief
SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council was introduced to Mark McDonough on his first day as Sidney’s new police chief during a regular session on Jan. 23. City Manager Andrew Bowsher read McDonough’s past law enforcement experience and credentials to the council and swore him in with his wife, Susan, in attendance.
Eaton Register Herald
Camden zoning plan tabled
CAMDEN — During a Thursday, Jan. 5, meeting, Camden Village Council discussed the zoning code which is undergoing revision before being implemented sometime in 2023. On the agenda were the second readings for ordinance #1043-2022 and #1044-2022, which apply to the village’s Land Use Plan and Zoning Code.
